Broadway Under the Stars dress rehearsal of "A Chorus Line" opens 2019 season

This season's Broadway Under the Stars opens with Broadway smash hit "A Chorus Line" in Jack London State Historic Park. Transcendence Theater Company, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, is famous for its annual summer Broadway Under the Stars outdoor show in the Sonoma Valley, as well as other performances in open air venues. Directed by Artistic Director Amy Miller, and choreographed by Jim Cooney, the show begins at 7:30 but opens for picnicking beforehand at 5:00. Performances run June 14-30. Tickets cost from $49 to $154. For more information, visit https://transcendencetheatre.org/a-chorus-line/. Click through the gallery for a sneak peak at the performance from the Wednesday, June 12 dress rehearsal at Jack London State Historic Park in Glen Ellen.