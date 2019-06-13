Broadway Under the Stars dress rehearsal of "A Chorus Line" opens 2019 season

BRONWYN SIMMONS
June 13, 2019, 4:01PM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

This season's Broadway Under the Stars opens with Broadway smash hit "A Chorus Line" in Jack London State Historic Park. Transcendence Theater Company, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, is famous for its annual summer Broadway Under the Stars outdoor show in the Sonoma Valley, as well as other performances in open air venues. Directed by Artistic Director Amy Miller, and choreographed by Jim Cooney, the show begins at 7:30 but opens for picnicking beforehand at 5:00. Performances run June 14-30. Tickets cost from $49 to $154. For more information, visit https://transcendencetheatre.org/a-chorus-line/. Click through the gallery for a sneak peak at the performance from the Wednesday, June 12 dress rehearsal at Jack London State Historic Park in Glen Ellen.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine