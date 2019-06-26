Nightbeats: Legendary Los Tigres del Norte come to Rohnert Park

Salte de la puerta

Growing up in a Mexican household meant hearing Los Tigres del Norte’s music blasting at every BBQ, Quinceañera and family reunion I attended in my youth.

As a kid, I’d roll my eyes every time my mom would put banda CDs on in the car because I thought they all sounded the same. Yet, as I’ve gotten older, I’ve come to realize just how special and universal this type of music is.

My ear learned to appreciate brass numbers and most importantly, the cultural heritage behind banda music. For me, the whirlwind of instruments represent how vital each piece is to creating a sense of community that transcends through music.

Over the course of several decades, the Norteño act has created a sense of community with millions of albums sales, hundreds of recordings and walked away with a handful of Grammy Awards too.

At this point, “La Puerta Negra,” about overprotective parents standing in the way of love, and “Jefe De Jefes” (essentially meaning the ultimate boss) are anthems worthy of filling the biggest venues.

Last year, Los Tigres del Norte became the first Norteño act to play the Los Angeles Rose Bowl Stadium and back in March, they broke the attendance record at the Houston Rodeo which was previously held by pop icon Cardi B.

Don’t miss your chance to catch these Latin legends in Rohnert Park because this might be the smallest stage you’ll get to catch this act on.

Details: 7 p.m. Friday, June 28. SOMO Village Event Center, 1100 Valley House Drive, Rohnert Park. $50- $88. Somoconcerts.com

_____

Is it burger time yet?

Celebrating its 10-year anniversary, Burger Boogaloo delivers the most impressive lineup to date. Hosted by John Waters, the two-day shebang hits Mosswood Park in Oakland on June 6 and 7.

This year’s bill includes Shannon & The Clams, King Tuff, Sheer Mag, The Dwarves and The Jesus & The Mary Chain on both nights, just to name a few.

Known for mixing historic punk rockers and up-and-comers, the festival leaves attendees with the type of experience worth boasting about for years to come because the opening acts often will be right up to par with the headliners.

Though the tickets for the festival itself are pricey, Burger Boogaloo is also hosting a series of more affordable fundraisers before and after the festival to raise money for charity. This year the fest is partnering with The Homeless Action Center, a Bay Area program that provides help for people who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, so ticket holders can rest assured their money is going twoard a good cause.

Make sure to visit the Burger Boogaloo website for set times, updates and information about the before or after parties.

Details: Saturday, July 6, and Sunday, July 7. Mosswood Park, 3612 Webster St., Oakland. $10- $199. Burgerboogaloo.com

_____

Gnarly swell

Rushing to the Mystic Theater with the force of a raging hurricane, The Illumignarly returns after a three-year hiatus and it’s bound to make a splash. Sounding like a wave crashing upon the shore, the band delivers the type of music fitting of summertime adventures at the beach.

Blending ska, punk, rock and a hardcore note or two, the instrumental Santa Rosa number takes listeners on a ride that leaves them “hanging ten” on the nose of a surfboard.

Details: 8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 11. Mystic Theatre, 23 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. $13. Mystictheatre.com

Help us keep the beat. Write Estefany at nightbeats@pressdemocrat.com