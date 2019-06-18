Ayesha Curry's 'Family Food Fight' to premiere Thursday

Cookbook author and lifestyle guru Ayesha Curry is hosting the ABC show "Family Food Fight," set to premiere Thursday.

Curry announced the game show's premiere on Instagram.

The culinary show's contestants will create meals using their favorite family recipes for the chance to win $100,000, according to ABC.

Curry will judge the competition alongside the first female "Iron Chef" Cat Cora and former "MasterChef" judge Graham Elliot.

"Good Morning America" aired a clip of the show and held a miniature version of the competition, which Curry also judged, on Tuesday.