Ayesha Curry's 'Family Food Fight' to premiere Thursday

ELISSA CHUDWIN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 18, 2019, 2:21PM
Updated 3 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Cookbook author and lifestyle guru Ayesha Curry is hosting the ABC show "Family Food Fight," set to premiere Thursday.

Curry announced the game show's premiere on Instagram.

The culinary show's contestants will create meals using their favorite family recipes for the chance to win $100,000, according to ABC.

Curry will judge the competition alongside the first female "Iron Chef" Cat Cora and former "MasterChef" judge Graham Elliot.

"Good Morning America" aired a clip of the show and held a miniature version of the competition, which Curry also judged, on Tuesday.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine