Things to do in Sonoma County, June 21-June 30

Big shows coming up include the Kate Wolfe Music Festival and Alanis Morissette. Music not your thing? There's plenty of other fun events to attend.

Friday, June 21

"BLACK-WHITE and one hint of color": Opening reception for international, juried exhibition. 6-7:30 p.m. Through July 28. Sebastopol Center for the Arts. Free admission. For more information, call 707-829-4797 or visit sebarts.org.

Yarn: Original Americana band. Friday Night Live summer concert series. 6:30 p.m. Cloverdale Plaza. Free admission. For more information, call 707-894-4410 or visit cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

"Mamma Mia!": Hit musical featuring ABBA songs. Opens 8 p.m. Through August 10. Performance Pavilion, Santa Rosa Junior College, Santa Rosa campus. Tickets are $25-$28. For more information, call 707-527-4307 or visit summerrep.com.

Jim Jefferies: Comedy Central and Netflix star, "The Night Talker" tour. 8 p.m. Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $39.50-$49.50, VIP is $179. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

The Big Fit: Pop, funk and rock (formerly Frobeck). Funky Fridays summer concert series. 7 p.m. Gates open at 5:30 p.m., Hood Mansion, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $10. For more information, call 707-833-6288 or visit funkyfridays.info.

Saturday, June 22

David Lee Murphy: Country singer-songwriter. 8 p.m. Sonoma-Marin Fair, Petaluma. Tickets are $12-18, includes fair admission and carnival rides. For more information, call 707-283-3247 or visit sonoma-marinfair.org.

Escape: Journey tribute band, Rockin’ Concerts series. Noon-3 p.m. Village Court, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Free admission. Benefits Senior Advocacy Services. For more information, call 707-545-3844 or visit mvshops.com.

Experience Alexander Valley: Exclusive experiences, from blending seminars with winemakers to brunch and bocce in the vineyards. Various times, June 22-23, Alexander Valley wineries and vineyards. Tickets are $125-$200. For more information, call 707-431-2894 or visit alexandervalley.org/experience-alexander-valley-event.

Alanis Morissette: Alternative rock singer-songwriter-musician, acoustic program. Summer Concert Series season opener. 6 p.m. Rodney Strong Vineyards, Healdsburg. Tickets are $99-$149. For more information, call 707-431-1533 or visit rodneystrongconcertseries.com/lineup.

Aaron Lewis: Country artist, plus opener Ben Danaher. 5 p.m. SOMO Village Event Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $46-$171 (meet-and-greet). For more information, visit somoconcerts.com/aaron-lewis.

Vicious Rumors: Power metal band, 40th anniversary “Road Rage” tour. 8 p.m. House of Rock, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $20-$25. For more information, call 707-791-3482 or visit rockstaruniversity.com.

Indigo Girls: Grammy-winning folk-rock duo. 8 p.m. Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $39-$55. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Steelin’ Dan: Ten-piece Steely Dan tribute band. 8:30 p.m. Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets are $20. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

Sunday, June 23

Claude Bourbon: Finger-picking guitar master, medieval and Spanish blues. 5-7 p.m. Occidental Center for the Arts. Tickets are $18-$22. For more information, call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

“El Bolero de Raquel”: Spanish language comedy with English subtitles. 2 p.m. Raven Film Center, Healdsburg. Free admission. For more information, call 707-480-5608 or visit corazonhealdsburg.org/movies.

﻿Two Lions Band: Folk music, Sunset Music Series. 4 p.m.-sunset. The Ranch at Lake Sonoma, Geyserville. Free admission. For more information, call 707-494-4449 or visit theranchatlakesonoma.com.

Stax City: Blues and soul. Sunday Concerts at the Terrace. 1-4 p.m. Village Terrace, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Free admission. Benefits Piner-Olivet Education Foundation. For more information, call 707-545-3844 or visit mvshops.com.