Things to do in Sonoma County, June 21-June 30

DIANE REBER HART
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 18, 2019, 3:19PM
Updated 2 hours ago

Big shows coming up include the Kate Wolfe Music Festival and Alanis Morissette. Music not your thing? There's plenty of other fun events to attend.

Friday, June 21

"BLACK-WHITE and one hint of color": Opening reception for international, juried exhibition. 6-7:30 p.m. Through July 28. Sebastopol Center for the Arts. Free admission. For more information, call 707-829-4797 or visit sebarts.org.

Yarn: Original Americana band. Friday Night Live summer concert series. 6:30 p.m. Cloverdale Plaza. Free admission. For more information, call 707-894-4410 or visit cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

"Mamma Mia!": Hit musical featuring ABBA songs. Opens 8 p.m. Through August 10. Performance Pavilion, Santa Rosa Junior College, Santa Rosa campus. Tickets are $25-$28. For more information, call 707-527-4307 or visit summerrep.com.

Jim Jefferies: Comedy Central and Netflix star, "The Night Talker" tour. 8 p.m. Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $39.50-$49.50, VIP is $179. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

The Big Fit: Pop, funk and rock (formerly Frobeck). Funky Fridays summer concert series. 7 p.m. Gates open at 5:30 p.m., Hood Mansion, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $10. For more information, call 707-833-6288 or visit funkyfridays.info.

Saturday, June 22

David Lee Murphy: Country singer-songwriter. 8 p.m. Sonoma-Marin Fair, Petaluma. Tickets are $12-18, includes fair admission and carnival rides. For more information, call 707-283-3247 or visit sonoma-marinfair.org.

Escape: Journey tribute band, Rockin’ Concerts series. Noon-3 p.m. Village Court, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Free admission. Benefits Senior Advocacy Services. For more information, call 707-545-3844 or visit mvshops.com.

Experience Alexander Valley: Exclusive experiences, from blending seminars with winemakers to brunch and bocce in the vineyards. Various times, June 22-23, Alexander Valley wineries and vineyards. Tickets are $125-$200. For more information, call 707-431-2894 or visit alexandervalley.org/experience-alexander-valley-event.

Alanis Morissette: Alternative rock singer-songwriter-musician, acoustic program. Summer Concert Series season opener. 6 p.m. Rodney Strong Vineyards, Healdsburg. Tickets are $99-$149. For more information, call 707-431-1533 or visit rodneystrongconcertseries.com/lineup.

Aaron Lewis: Country artist, plus opener Ben Danaher. 5 p.m. SOMO Village Event Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $46-$171 (meet-and-greet). For more information, visit somoconcerts.com/aaron-lewis.

Vicious Rumors: Power metal band, 40th anniversary “Road Rage” tour. 8 p.m. House of Rock, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $20-$25. For more information, call 707-791-3482 or visit rockstaruniversity.com.

Indigo Girls: Grammy-winning folk-rock duo. 8 p.m. Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $39-$55. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Steelin’ Dan: Ten-piece Steely Dan tribute band. 8:30 p.m. Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets are $20. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

Sunday, June 23

Claude Bourbon: Finger-picking guitar master, medieval and Spanish blues. 5-7 p.m. Occidental Center for the Arts. Tickets are $18-$22. For more information, call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

El Bolero de Raquel”: Spanish language comedy with English subtitles. 2 p.m. Raven Film Center, Healdsburg. Free admission. For more information, call 707-480-5608 or visit corazonhealdsburg.org/movies.

﻿Two Lions Band: Folk music, Sunset Music Series. 4 p.m.-sunset. The Ranch at Lake Sonoma, Geyserville. Free admission. For more information, call 707-494-4449 or visit theranchatlakesonoma.com.

Stax City: Blues and soul. Sunday Concerts at the Terrace. 1-4 p.m. Village Terrace, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Free admission. Benefits Piner-Olivet Education Foundation. For more information, call 707-545-3844 or visit mvshops.com.

Q for the Blue: Barbecue, swimming, kids’ activities; benefits nonprofit Concerns of Police Survivors (COPS). 11 a.m. Rio Nido Roadhouse. Tickets are $20-$40. For more information, visit facebook.com/events/2272983479583154.

Christian Foley-Beining: Jazz guitarist, Sunday Afternoons on the Patio summer music series. 2-4 p.m. Sebastopol Center for the Arts. Free admission. For more information, call 707-829-4797 or visit sebarts.org.

Monday, June 24

Jaron Lanier: Computer scientist, composer, artist and author. 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, Rincon Valley Library, Santa Rosa. Free admission. For more information, call 707-537-0162 or visit sonomalibrary.org.

Tuesday, June 25

"The 39 Steps": Alfred Hitchcock whodunit. Opens 7:30 p.m. Newman Auditorium, Santa Rosa Junior College, Santa Rosa campus. Tickets are $25-$28. Through July 31. For more inormation, call 707-527-4307 or visit summerrep.com.

"Moana": Disney musical adventure, Kids’ Summer Movie Series. Sunset Tuesday, Windsor Town Green. Free admission. For more information, call 707-838-1000 or visit townofwindsor.com.

Sal’s Greenhouse: Funk and soul, Tuesdays in the Plaza summer concert series. 6-8 p.m. Healdsburg Plaza. Free admission. For more information, call 707-431-3301 or visit ci.healdsburg.ca.us.

Wednesday, June 26

Nick Gravenites Band and Ace of Cups: Blues, rock and folk music, Peacetown summer concert series. 5-8 p.m. Ives Park, Sebastopol. Free admission. For more information, visit peacetown.org.

Thursday, June 27

Portrait Party: Artists create portraits of one another in small groups. 5-8 p.m. Sebastopol Center for the Arts. $10 suggested donation. For more information, call 707-829-4797 or visit sebarts.org.

Kate Wolf Music Festival: Three dozen acts, four stages. Headliners include Kris Kristofferson and Los Lobos. Runs through June 30, Black Oak Ranch, Laytonville. Tickets cost $75-$110 for single day; $40-$90 for youth. For more information, visit katewolfmusicfestival.com.

Danny Click and the Hell Yeahs!: Indie country rock, Summer Nights on the Green. 6-8 p.m. Windsor Town Green. Free admission. For more information, call 707-838-1000 or visit townofwindsor.com.

The New Orleans Suspects: Rock band, The KRUSH 95.9 Backyard Concerts series. 6 p.m. KRSH, Santa Rosa. Free admission. For more information, call 707-588-0707 or visit krsh.com/backyard-concerts-2019.

Slim Man: Jazz vocalist, Concerts Under the Stars series. 5:30-8 p.m. Village Court, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Free admission. Benefits Canine Companions for Independence. For more information, call 707-545-3844 or visit mvshops.com.

David Luning: Sonoma County Americana musician, Rockin’ the River summer concert series. 7-8:30 p.m. Guerneville Plaza. Free. For more information, visit rockintheriver.org.

Friday, June 28

Mel Brooks’ "Young Frankenstein": Musical comedy. Opens 8 p.m. Raven Theater, Healdsburg. Opening Night Bubbly follows show. Tickets are $10-$35. Through July 14. For more information, call 707-433-6335 or visit raventheater.org.

Los Tigres del Norte: Regional Mexican band. 7 p.m. SOMO Village Event Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $40, VIP $78. For more information, call 707-302-8725 or visit somoconcerts.com.

North Bay Cabaret fifth anniversary: Adults-only entertainment, burlesque and pole dancing to live music and clowns. 8 p.m. Whiskey Tip, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $15-$20. For more information, call 707-494-6855 or visit northbaycabaret.com.

Volker Strifler Band: Blues-roots music. Funky Fridays summer concert series. 7 p.m., gates 5:30 p.m., Hood Mansion, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $10. For more information, call 707-833-6288 or visit funkyfridays.info.

Todd Rundgren: Rock singer-songwriter and musician, "The Individualist" tour. 7 p.m. Lincoln Theater, Yountville. Tickets cost $39-$79, VIP $150-$299. For more information, call 707-944-9900 or visit lincolntheater.com.

Taste of Trivia: Beer, wine, food and trivia contest, Friday Nights at the Museum. 6-9 p.m. Schulz Museum, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $30. For more information, call 707-579-4452 or visit schulzmuseum.org.

"Mary Poppins Returns": Disney film, Summer Flix Series. 2-4:30 p.m. Healdsburg Regional Library. Free admission, snacks provided. For more information, call 707-433-3772 or visit sonomalibrary.org.

Saturday, June 29

"Bonnie & Clyde": Love, adventure and crime during the Great Depression. Opens 8 p.m. Performance Pavilion, Santa Rosa Junior College, Santa Rosa campus. Tickets are $25-$28. Runs through August 8. For more information, call 707-527-4307 or visit summerrep.com.

Piff the Magic Dragon: Wizardry and comedy, former "America’s Got Talent" contestant. 2 and 7:30 p.m. Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets are $33-$48. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

Nick Brandt: Panoramic photo landscapes showing man’s impact on animal habitats in East Africa. Opening talk, 2 p.m., reception 6-8 p.m. Sonoma Valley Museum of Art. Tickets are $10-$20. For more information, call 707-939-7862 or visit svma.org/exhibition/nick-brandt/.

"Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse" and "Captain Marvel": Double-feature. 5 p.m. Weill Lawn, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Free admission, $5 parking. For more information, visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

St. Paul & The Broken Bones: Rock ’n’ roll soul band, fireworks follow, Summer Concert Series. 7 p.m. Robert Mondavi Winery, Oakville. Tickets are $85-$120, $225 dinner seating. For more information, visit www.robertmodaviwinery.com.

Nic Sheff: New York Times bestselling author, recovering addict and subject of the film "Beautiful Boy." 2 p.m. Healdsburg Regional Library. Free admission. For more information, call 707-433-3772 or visit sonomalibrary.org.

Nothing But Losers: Metal-punk band, "Metal Meltdown" with Wartroll, Viscelator and Seaside Massacre. 7:30 p.m. Phoenix Theater, Petaluma. Tickets are $10. For more information, call 707-762-3565 or visit thephoenixtheater.com.

Contraption Quartet: Sound art performance and improvisation with invented instruments. 2-4 p.m. Museum of Sonoma County, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $7-$10. For more information, call 707-579-1500 or visit museumsc.org.

Sonoma County Roller Derby: Home bout, double-header. 5-10 p.m. Sonoma County Fairgrounds, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $5-$25. For more information, visit Sonomacountyrollerderby.org.

ZipLine Improv: Evening of ‘Passion Noir,’ where live improv meets film noir. 8 p.m. 6th Street Playhouse, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $20. For more information, visit ziplineimprov.com/new-events.

Sunday, June 30

Michele Spitz: Audio-track voice of ‘Pavarotti’ documentary, Q&A session following the 2:20 p.m. screening. Rialto Cinemas, Sebastopol. Tickets are $9.50-$11.75. For more information, call 707-525-4840 or visit rialtocinemas.com.

Nicolas Bearde: Jazz performer, summer music series. 1-4 p.m. Village Terrace, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Free admission. Benefits Luther Burbank Garden & Home. For more information, call 707-545-3844 or visit mvshops.com.

Bistro Moustache: French music, Sunday Afternoons on the Patio summer music series. 2-4 p.m. Sebastopol Center for the Arts. Free admission. For more information, call 707-829-4797 or visit sebarts.org.

