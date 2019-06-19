'Wine Country,' 'Donovan Reid' available to watch online

ELISSA CHUDWIN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 19, 2019, 10:47AM
Updated 41 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Two movies filmed in Wine Country are now available to watch online through streaming services.

Filmed in Napa Valley, "Wine Country" is streaming on Netflix. The comedy chronicles a group of middle-aged women who reunite to celebrate their friend's 50th birthday. Amy Poehler directs and acts in the film, which also features Maya Rudolph, Rachel Dratch, Jason Schwartzman and Tina Fey.

"Donovan Reid" was shot in Sonoma County and is available on Amazon Prime. The crime drama revolves around a young man who appears at a police station claiming to be Donovan Reid, who went missing at age 10 from a seaside town. A Petaluma High School graduate, Austin Smagalski, co-wrote and directed the movie, which made its debut at SF IndieFest earlier this year.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine