'Wine Country,' 'Donovan Reid' available to watch online

Two movies filmed in Wine Country are now available to watch online through streaming services.

Filmed in Napa Valley, "Wine Country" is streaming on Netflix. The comedy chronicles a group of middle-aged women who reunite to celebrate their friend's 50th birthday. Amy Poehler directs and acts in the film, which also features Maya Rudolph, Rachel Dratch, Jason Schwartzman and Tina Fey.

"Donovan Reid" was shot in Sonoma County and is available on Amazon Prime. The crime drama revolves around a young man who appears at a police station claiming to be Donovan Reid, who went missing at age 10 from a seaside town. A Petaluma High School graduate, Austin Smagalski, co-wrote and directed the movie, which made its debut at SF IndieFest earlier this year.