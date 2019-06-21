New outdoor venue Oxbow RiverStage coming to downtown Napa

﻿Get ready for the Oxbow RiverStage.

It’s a new festival-style concert venue in downtown Napa, which will be run by the Blue Note Entertainment Group and Berkeley-based Another Planet Entertainment.

The outdoor venue will be located at the Oxbow Commons, adjacent to the popular Oxbow Market and its many eateries.

The first act to perform at the new venue will be Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Steve Miller and his band on Aug. 25. The show will also feature country great Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives.

Tickets for the show are $59-$250 and go on sale at 10 a.m. June 21, OxbowRiverStage.com, Ticketmaster.com.

“Marty is one of the finest musicians in the world,” Miller said.

“It’s an honor to have him join us this summer for an unbelievable evening of original American music.”

That show will open the venue’s 2019 season, which will feature a mix of both ticketed and free concerts. More shows will be announced on July 9.

The maximum capacity for the venue will be 4,000, with some shows being “seated or standing, or a combination of both based on the performance and genre,” according to a news release.

Besides co-producing the popular annual Outside Lands festival in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park each August, Another Planet also promotes shows at the Greek Theatre in Berkeley, the Fox Theater in Oakland, the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco, The Independent in San Francisco, Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys and other venues.

“We have produced a number of shows in the North Bay counties over the years, but have never found a permanent home up here,” said Gregg Perloff, CEO and Founder of Another Planet Entertainment, promoters of the Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival.

“Oxbow RiverStage will be Another Planet Entertainment’s first exclusive venue in the region and we couldn’t be more excited to bring world class music to downtown Napa.”

Promoters are reportedly already looking ahead to the 2020 season and beyond, “with a focus on 5 free shows and 15 ticketed shows spread out between June and October,” according to a news release.

“Our goal at Oxbow RiverStage is to create an atmosphere combining really cool elements you might find at both standard outdoor concert venues and music festivals,” says Ken Tesler, owner of Blue Note Napa.

Founded in 1981, Blue Note Entertainment Group operates, licenses and/or programs nine Blue Note clubs across the globe, including locations in New York, Tokyo and Napa. The Blue Note Napa opened in 2016 inside the historic Napa Valley Opera House building.

“I’m looking forward to partnering with Another Planet at the Oxbow,” says Steven Bensusan, president of Blue Note Entertainment Group. “I greatly admire what they have accomplished as an independent promoter in Northern California for the past 15-plus years.