Russian River Rodeo gives tradition and the next generation a chance to shine

Lana Vlastelica held the reins to her horse, Gracie, in one hand and was pushing a stroller with her 2-year-old son in the other. Together they strode through the dirt lot in Duncans Mills on Saturday past rows of horse trailers toward the competitors’ start line at the Russian River Rodeo.

Vlastelica, a barrel racer, was marking her debut at the 53rd annual rodeo. She was nervous but ready to show off her speed.

She bought Gracie two years ago to pursue her rodeo dreams, but had to hit pause to have her son.

“I love horses, and so barrel racing always seemed fun,” said Vlastelica of Redding. “It’s been tough training to compete while also raising a baby but if you love something you’ll make it happen.”

Vlastelica was one of over 100 skilled riders, ropers and wrestlers expected to vie for prize money and a bit of small-town glory at the two-day event in the scenic arena on the north bank of the Russian River. The action resumes at 1 p.m. Sunday.

In addition to barrel racing, roping, steer wrestling and bull riding action wowed the crowd in the stadium seats circling Bill Parmeter Field.

The attire for most included wide-brimmed hats, collared shirts and jeans over boots.

Steer wrestling was the marquee event Saturday. Grant Peterson was one of the entrants. He is a tall, thick-built 17-year-old from Livermore who hopes to compete on the college rodeo circuit for Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo.

He raced the clock and wrangled his steer to the ground in a good enough time to earn a spot in the middle of the lineup.

“After you do it for a while all the fear disappears and is replaced by the thrill of being able to successfully do it in a fast time,” he said.

The time-worn gathering celebrating a western tradition that keeps families and friends coming back year after year, said Dave Holley, who was handling security. He sported a bright teal vest that was spotless.

“Being around animals from a young age teaches children to be responsible for something other than themselves,” he said. “Once they love the animals it’s no secret that little boys and girls will grow up wanting to rodeo.”

Cathey Vallerga of Lakeport has been involved with rodeo since 1967. She appreciates the small things that have not changed.

Kids stop playing with their cellphones when they are at the arena, she said. They have other attractions — playing in a giant pit of popcorn kernels, for instance, or lining up ringside to meet their rodeo heroes.

“This is still a way of life for a lot of people in this area,” she said. “It encourages kids to get outside and live a healthier lifestyle.”

The rodeo, like most these days, was shadowed by a small group of protesters who voiced criticism of events that they say mistreat livestock.

Lisa Soldavini of Petaluma, who has demonstrated at the rodeo for the past five years, said animals were not put on the Earth to entertain people. She said she weathered abuse from spectators in previous years, getting drenched by beers or shouted down by unruly fans.