Valley of the Moon Music Festival returns with lectures, concerts and dinners

When: 4 p.m. July 14, with pre-concert lecture at 2:30 p.m.; 4 p.m. July 20; 4 p.m. July 21, with pre-concert lecture at 2:30 p.m.; free apprentice concert 2:30 p.m. July 27; 4 p.m. July 27; 11 a.m. July 28 and 4 p.m. July 28, with pre-concert lecture at 2:30 p.m.

The Valley of the Moon Music Festival, which is celebrating its fifth season July 14 through 28 at the Hanna Boys Center, continues to evolve with innovative themes and experiences to deepen the listener’s appreciation of the context of the music and the rustic setting of the Sonoma Valley.

This year’s theme — “Salonnières, Women of Power and Influence” — straddles history, politics and the arts as it examines the role that 19th-century women played as powerful patronesses dictating tastes in fashion, literature and music.

The festival’s founder and artistic director, Tanya Tomkins, came up with the theme after reading the famous letters exchanged between Tchaikovksy and his eccentric patroness, Nadezhda von Meck, who lent him emotional as well as financial support. They piqued Tomkins’ curiosity about other women who served a similar role, such as Winnaretta Singer, heiress to the Singer Sewing Machines founder, who used her fortune to benefit the arts and letters.

“In her salon in Paris was Proust, Cole Porter, Stravinsky and Fauré,” Tomkins said. “When we read about history and classical music, it’s so male-dominated with the giants of Bach and Beethoven … but as promoters and people of influence, these women were giants also.”

What sets this particular music festival apart, Tomkins said, is that it strives to give new life to classical and Romantic chamber works by presenting them on the instruments for which they were composed, including fortepianos and gut-string violins. This year, for the first time, the festival is widening its timespan from Bach all the way up to a 1910 work by Stravinsky.

“From the steel strings on — after World War II — the tone of everything started to have a formulaic quality,” Tomkins explained. “The steel strings and modern pianos have given playing a certain ease that makes everything sound a little bit the same … but on the other (period) instruments, it allows you to stretch your choices of sound much farther in any direction — quieter, more percussive, or more spoken rather than sung.”

The festival will address its theme during a series of pre-concert lectures on July 14, 21 and 28, which are free this year for the first time. Kate van Orden, a bassoonist and professor of music history at Harvard University, has organized the lectures around the most interesting Salonnières featured on the programs.

“We have a great audience that cares about history through their interest in the earlier repertoire,” van Orden said. “It’s a total package, and you really get a feel for the cultural moment and the immediacy of the music … plus the kinds of people who would have been listening, what the vibe was socially and all the things surrounding the music.”

This year, for the first time, the young apprentices in the program will be presenting a free concert at 2:30 p.m. July 27 that features a piano quartet composed by Fanny Mendelssohn, the sister of the famous composer Felix Mendelssohn. One of the missions of the festival is to educate the next generation of early music performers, with four faculty artists serving as mentors.

“When the apprentices leave, they will have a new sense of drama that they can apply to earlier music,” Tomkins said. “They’ve grown up with the Baroque music, so they’ve heard the difference.”