Wine County Comedy Fest offers summer of wine and laughter

Standup comedy promoter Lisa Pidge has found fertile ground for Sonoma County’s growing comedy scene at local wineries. Her fourth annual Wine Country Comedy Fest, opening next weekend, will present half a dozen shows this month at four venues — three of them wineries.

For her, it’s a surefire formula.

“Everybody loves the Wine Country lifestyle, and I think everybody loves to laugh,” she said. “And the wineries love having us there because we provide a truly memorable experience for their clientele.”

Pidge has produced comedy shows mostly at wineries under the Crushers of Comedy banner for the past five years, and ran her own Laugh Cellar comedy club in Santa Rosa for two years until it closed last summer. She continues to use her Laugh Cellar brand to put on twice-monthly shows at the Flamingo Resort Hotel in Santa Rosa, which is also one of Wine Country Comedy Fest venues again this year.

“We’ve probably brought in 120 comedians over the past five years,” she said.

One the performers returning for this year’s festival is Los Angeles comic Aidan Park, who played the Laugh Cellar last year. Like other comics playing the festival, he has had exposure on cable TV, including Comedy Central shows.

“He’s so popular, people are always asking us to have him back,” Pidge said.

Bay Area comedy club regular Reggie Steele, who frequently performs at the Punchline in San Francisco and Sacramento and Cobb’s Comedy Club in San Francisco, will open the Wine Country Comedy Fest with a show at St. Anne’s Crossing Winery in Kenwood on Saturday.

“He’s known as a clean comedian,” Pidge said of Steele. “A lot of times, you don’t need to use vulgarity if it’s not really part of the joke, but you’re not going to please everybody.”

Keeping it clean doesn’t seem to have slowed Steele down at all.

“There’s actually enough work in the Bay Area for a comedian to stay busy,” he said. “You might not make a living doing just that, but San Francisco has energy, There are people who are engaged and willing to listen.”

The comedian also works as actor, including an appearance on the Netflix series “13 Reasons Why,” which is shot on location in Sebastopol and Vallejo. Steele, who originally came to California to play basketball at St. Mary’s College in Moraga, played a basketball referee in one episode.

“I had to break up a scuffle on the court. As an actor, I was trained never to look right at the camera, but the director had me shouting directly into the camera,” he said.

Steele, an African American who grew up in Alabama, is playful but relatively subtle on the subject of race in his shows. For example, he jokes about his “look-alike ability,” going on to say that new acquaintances sometimes tell him that he looks just like the gigantic basketball star LeBron James, a whole array of black actors and even famed abolitionist Harriet Tubman.

“If you’re really direct and hit people over the head with what you’re saying, you might evoke the wrong emotions, but if people read between lines and get upset, that’s their own fault,” Steele said.

