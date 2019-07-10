Nightbeats: Revel in a festive summer with Poke Bowl, Rivertown Revival

Take a bite

Taking a bite of a poke bowl has nothing on the “Poke Bowl” you’ll experience at SOMO Village.

Pairing some of the best Hawaiian artists around, “Poke Bowl” offers a tasty line-up far surpassing any hip menu. The night stars the Jimi Hendrix of the Ukulele, Jake Shimabukuro, and Hawaiian raised George Veikoso (aka “Fiji”) but the opening acts offer just as much flavor as the hearty main dishes.

Make sure to get to the venue early to catch singer-songwriter Anuhea and reggae folk band Kanekoa.

Details: 5 p.m. Saturday, July 13, SOMO Village Event Center, 1100 Valley House Drive, Rohnert Park. $40- $80. somoconcerts.com

Hitched by the river

Five-dollar weddings and steam-punk adventures are just a couple of the unique details which make Rivertown Revival a one of a kind festival worthy of celebrating its 10 year anniversary.

It’s more than just an old-timey festival, leaving attendees feeling as though they’ve taken a step into a post-apocalyptic paradise full of outrageous fashion. The festival’s biggest highlight is the community atmosphere it fosters. It’s a passion project run on community spirit.

The event benefits the river by raising funds for Friends of the Petaluma River, a nonprofit dedicated to conserving, celebrating and educating the community about the Petaluma River. Plus, with a mission of remaining eco-friendly, the festival watches its waste, and recycles and repurposes as much as possible.

Partnering with The Lost Church, an organization focused on highlighting local talent, the musical lineup features an all-star cast of Bay Area music. The bill includes a hodgepodge of different musical genres. Folk, bluegrass, rock n’ roll, Latin and a little jazz are all found across the Rivertown Revival stages.

This year’s lineup includes Ben Morrison of Brothers Comatose, The Rivertown Revue, Miss Moonshine, Burnside, Timothy O’Neil Band, Pistoleros Famosos, Snaps for Sinners, Gentlemen Soldiers, Late for the Train and Maita just to name a few. With a handful of different stages and a vast number of artists to catch, make sure to log on to the Rivertown Revival website for specific set times, updates and more. Beyond music, the event is family friendly and boast a number of activities for “all young river rats” including group art and animals to pet.

Tip: There will be free bicycle valet service on site and remember there’s a SMART Train station nearby for those who want to skip the drive.

Details: 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Saturday, July 20, Steamer Landing Park, 6 Copeland St., Petaluma. $5-$20. rivertownrevival.com

Possible

Mandy Harvey began singing in her local choir when she was just four years old. Even though she lost her hearing after turning 18, while majoring in music education at Colorado State University, she proved dreams are possible with enough passion and determination.

Teaching herself how to perform after losing her hearing, she used muscle memory and trusted her pitch. After mastering her craft for the second time, Harvey not only won a buzz from Simon Cowell’s coveted golden button when she performed on the NBC show “America’s Got Talent” but won over a large fan base, too.

Listen to the singer deliver beautiful delicate vocals and original lyrics with songs like “Try” during her stop at the Blue Note in Napa.

Details: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 25, Blue Note, 1030 Main St., Napa. $19- $39. bluenotenapa.com

Help us keep the beat. Write Estefany at nightbeats@pressdemocrat.com