Alela Diane brings her own style to Bluegrass Day at Green Music Center

What: Featuring the Dawg Trio with David Grisman, Sam Grisman and Danny Barnes, plus the Steep Canyon Rangers and Alela Diane.

You wouldn’t normally expect a day of bluegrass music, headlined by master mandolinist David Grisman’s trio and the Steep Canyon Rangers, to open with a performance by an introspective singer-songwriter like Alela Diane, but when she explains why, it does make sense.

When she appears at Green Music Center’s “Bluegrass Day” on Sunday, July 21, she’ll be performing as half a duo with her guitarist father, longtime bluegrass musician Tom Menig.

“Although my own music has not gone in that direction, bluegrass is in my blood from when I was growing up in California, in Nevada City, and my parents were in bluegrass bands. My dad knew all of the performers,” she said by phone from her home in Portland, Oregon.

Diane’s somewhat improbable career began in her father’s studio, where she recorded the songs, written on a trip to Europe, that became her self-produced inaugural album, “The Pirate’s Gospel,” a slow-building, dark-horse effort that became a cult hit and eventually an international success.

“My dad and I recorded that first album in 2004. I hand-lettered all the CD covers myself. Someone from England came to one of my tiny shows, and took one of my CDs back there. Then it was released in England and France a few years later, in 2007,” Diane said.

“I don’t know what happened over there, but thousands of people showed up for my first tour,” she added. “I was playing 15 small towns, and there were these crowds. And ever since then, I’ve mostly had a career in Europe. I am much more known there.”

She has continued to compose, record and perform, both at home and abroad, and estimates she has produced some 75 songs by now.

“The reason to make music is to channel what I feel,” she explained. “For me, songwriting is a place to put all the hard parts of life, and process that.”

Last year Diane, now 36 and raising two young daughters, released her fifth album, “Cusp,” about the agonies and ecstasies of motherhood, including the ongoing struggle to balance family life with her career.

“My daughters are 5 and a half and 2 and a half, and it’s definitely a challenge,” she said.

“I do as many shows as I did before children. It’s super hard to leave children that age for three weeks, but I have a supportive husband. And it works a lot better to tour without the family, because both roles — mother and performer — compete.”

Even though Diane will be playing from her own repertoire of original songs at Green Music Center’s Bluegrass Day, she said she won’t feel out of place, even though it may take a moment for the audience to get into her more understated style.

“My dad’s going to have a great time, and I’m going to have a great time” she said. “I love bluegrass.”

All in all, the day’s musical program may be much more eclectic and inclusive than it appears at first glance.

One of the stars of the day, mandolinist David Grisman, who lived in Petaluma until moving to Washington state four years ago, has made a career of playing a wide variety of music from bluegrass to jazz, and collaborated for decades with his close friend, the late Jerry Garcia of the Grateful Dead.

The Steep Canyon Rangers bluegrass band is known for its collaborations with comedian, actor and banjo player Steve Martin who performed with the group at the Green Music Center in 2015. Martin won’t appear with the band on this trip.

