Bands gather at Petaluma festival to keep music in public schools

Tickets: $55 general ($65 day of show), $20 for students ages 13 to 17 at door, kids 12 and younger free with paying adult. Volunteers needed.

Who: Petaluma Music Festival with ALO, David Nelson, Mother Hips and many more

The 12th annual Petaluma Music Festival, a fundraiser for public school music programs, features an all-Bay Area lineup this year headlined by ALO, David Nelson Band and Mother Hips.

“We have so much talent locally, it’s not necessary to go beyond the Bay Area,” said festival director Cliff Eveland.

With 15 bands performing on four stages, the event’s goal is simple: “Keeping music in the schools,” Eveland said.

Funds go to Petaluma-area schools and can be used to buy instruments, pay for a music instructor, or whatever a school deems necessary.

Like most performers at the festival, ALO is an improvisational jam band. Three of the four members of ALO — Zach Gill, Steve Adams and Dan Lebowitz — have known one another since they were in junior high school, “and every one of them is a top-notch musician,” Eveland said. Drummer Ezra Lipp rounds out the band.

The festival features many other top-shelf artists. Nelson has had a storied musical career that goes back to San Francisco in the 1960s when he was the “front man” for New Riders of the Purple Sage, Eveland said. Now 76, Nelson remains popular, selling out Petaluma’s Mystic Theatre a few months ago.

Another local jam band, Moonalice, which shares some members with the David Nelson Band, will perform at the festival.

Other highlights include Hot Buttered Rum, New Monsoon, and a couple of all-women bands, The Real Sarahs and Blame Sally.

Last year the festival drew 4,000 people, Eveland said, enabling it to donate more than $60,000 to school music programs.

“We are hoping we can do at least another $60,000 this year,” he said “and maybe more.”

Lebowitz, ALO’s San Francisco-based lead guitarist, spoke to The Press Democrat in advance of the festival. Following are highlights from the conversation.

Q: What does it mean for you to play at a festival that raises funds for music programs?

A: It’s super close to home for me. I grew up in Saratoga and we had great music classes, a jazz band and a jazz choir; I benefited from it so much. It’s right in line with so much that we care about.

Q: How long have you been playing with your bandmates?

A: Three of the four of us started together when we were 12 years old. We went to junior high, high school and then college together at U.C. Santa Barbara. We’re talking about our summer festival plans and putting our setlist together. In a way, nothing has changed since we were 12.

Q: Except now you’re playing for thousands of people.

A: Exactly. It feels really cool to have grown together.

Q: How would you describe your band’s sound?

A: Well, I’ll say a couple of ingredients that are important to ALO. I don’t even know what it is; I’m more concerned about how it’s made. We’re really into songwriting; we like sing-alongs. We like being in the moment and exploring the material. People who like melodic songs are going to like it, but you also got to be into getting off the path as well, taking the road on the side. Our brotherhood, having been together so long, is another important ingredient.