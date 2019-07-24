Bands gather at Petaluma festival to keep music in public schools

MICHAEL SHAPIRO
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 24, 2019, 3:03PM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

PETALUMA MUSIC FESTIVAL

Who: Petaluma Music Festival with ALO, David Nelson, Mother Hips and many more

What: A fundraiser for Petaluma area public school music programs

When: 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 3

Where: Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds, 175 Fairgrounds Drive, Petaluma

Tickets: $55 general ($65 day of show), $20 for students ages 13 to 17 at door, kids 12 and younger free with paying adult. Volunteers needed.

Information: http://petalumamusicfestival.org, info@petalumamusicfestival.org

The 12th annual Petaluma Music Festival, a fundraiser for public school music programs, features an all-Bay Area lineup this year headlined by ALO, David Nelson Band and Mother Hips.

“We have so much talent locally, it’s not necessary to go beyond the Bay Area,” said festival director Cliff Eveland.

With 15 bands performing on four stages, the event’s goal is simple: “Keeping music in the schools,” Eveland said.

Funds go to Petaluma-area schools and can be used to buy instruments, pay for a music instructor, or whatever a school deems necessary.

Like most performers at the festival, ALO is an improvisational jam band. Three of the four members of ALO — Zach Gill, Steve Adams and Dan Lebowitz — have known one another since they were in junior high school, “and every one of them is a top-notch musician,” Eveland said. Drummer Ezra Lipp rounds out the band.

The festival features many other top-shelf artists. Nelson has had a storied musical career that goes back to San Francisco in the 1960s when he was the “front man” for New Riders of the Purple Sage, Eveland said. Now 76, Nelson remains popular, selling out Petaluma’s Mystic Theatre a few months ago.

Another local jam band, Moonalice, which shares some members with the David Nelson Band, will perform at the festival.

Other highlights include Hot Buttered Rum, New Monsoon, and a couple of all-women bands, The Real Sarahs and Blame Sally.

Last year the festival drew 4,000 people, Eveland said, enabling it to donate more than $60,000 to school music programs.

“We are hoping we can do at least another $60,000 this year,” he said “and maybe more.”

Lebowitz, ALO’s San Francisco-based lead guitarist, spoke to The Press Democrat in advance of the festival. Following are highlights from the conversation.

Q: What does it mean for you to play at a festival that raises funds for music programs?

A: It’s super close to home for me. I grew up in Saratoga and we had great music classes, a jazz band and a jazz choir; I benefited from it so much. It’s right in line with so much that we care about.

Q: How long have you been playing with your bandmates?

A: Three of the four of us started together when we were 12 years old. We went to junior high, high school and then college together at U.C. Santa Barbara. We’re talking about our summer festival plans and putting our setlist together. In a way, nothing has changed since we were 12.

Q: Except now you’re playing for thousands of people.

A: Exactly. It feels really cool to have grown together.

Q: How would you describe your band’s sound?

A: Well, I’ll say a couple of ingredients that are important to ALO. I don’t even know what it is; I’m more concerned about how it’s made. We’re really into songwriting; we like sing-alongs. We like being in the moment and exploring the material. People who like melodic songs are going to like it, but you also got to be into getting off the path as well, taking the road on the side. Our brotherhood, having been together so long, is another important ingredient.

PETALUMA MUSIC FESTIVAL

Who: Petaluma Music Festival with ALO, David Nelson, Mother Hips and many more

What: A fundraiser for Petaluma area public school music programs

When: 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 3

Where: Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds, 175 Fairgrounds Drive, Petaluma

Tickets: $55 general ($65 day of show), $20 for students ages 13 to 17 at door, kids 12 and younger free with paying adult. Volunteers needed.

Information: http://petalumamusicfestival.org, info@petalumamusicfestival.org

Q: What’s your latest release?

A: It’s an EP called “Creatures, Vol. 1: Spark.” We’ve traditionally been a band that did 10-song albums. But this time we thought we’d do a series of four- or five-song EPs, with their own little vibe.

Q: What is your family situation?

A: I am married and have a kid. My wife is a music manager; she’s managed ALO and a bunch of other bands I’ve played in. She was already working in music; we met in college and were best friends before we were in a relationship. Before our daughter, we were always on the road together. Our daughter is nine now; she went on her first tour when she was three months old. She grew up on the road.

Q: ALO stands for Animal Liberation Orchestra. Does this refer to animal rights?

A: It wasn’t about animal rights. This was our ensemble that we got to do outside of school, so it’s about freeing your inner animal. It was fun to have a band where we had no teachers.

Q: How did you connect with Jack Johnson and record on his label, Brushfire?

A: We lived in the dorms together down in Santa Barbara. Sometimes we would do parties together. We would invite him to sit in with us; we thought he wrote the coolest songs. When he got his record label going, we were one of the first bands invited to be on it. They are super supportive creatively and let us do whatever we want.

Q: Now you play with Phil Lesh, the Grateful Dead bassist. Can you recall your first Dead show?

A: My dad took me and Zach (Gill, now ALO’s keyboardist) to the Shoreline in Mountain View. The music was of course amazing, but equally as amazing for me as an eighth-grader was the whole scene. I took that in just as much as the music, all the people, the sights, the smells, everything.

Q: Could you have imagined that 25 or 30 years later, you’d be playing with Lesh?

A: I try not to think about that kind of stuff too much. I feel so fortunate to play with a lot of different great musicians, but I like to think more about the music than that aspect. I try to keep my mind on the creative part.

Q: You have played the Petaluma Music Festival before. What do you appreciate about it?

A: I’m really psyched to come back. They do a really good job curating the music and making it really cool for the audience. And there’s a lot of mutual respect going on among musicians at the festival. So it’s a cool hang.

Michael Shapiro is author of “A Sense of Place” and the forthcoming “The Creative Spark” (October 2019).

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine