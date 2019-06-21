Podcast questions the ethics and truthfulness of popular TV show ‘Cops’

This is how millions of people watching the reality TV show “Cops” saw Daniel Ward: He and his girlfriend had been parked by a church one night in Gwinnett County, Georgia, when a police officer rolled up, asked to search their car and found a substance on the floorboard that tested positive for cocaine.

As Ward, 19, protested his innocence, the two teenagers were handcuffed and taken to jail.

“We hear the same stories over and over,” the officer told the camera.

Case closed. Go to commercial.

But a new podcast, “Running from ‘Cops’,” is questioning the ethics and truthfulness of “Cops,” a true-crime juggernaut that has spent 30 years chronicling arrests like Ward’s from the perspective of local law enforcement. “Cops” rides along as officers pull over drunken drivers, throw suspects on the pavement and stride into chaotic domestic fights, serving up a gritty vérité of the streets.

This season of “Cops” aired segments filmed with the cooperation of Sonoma County sheriff’s deputies and Santa Rosa police officers. The agencies worked with the show’s producers despite criticism from independent law enforcement watchdogs and Public Defender Kathleen Pozzi, who said the segments had the potential to exploit poor or mentally ill residents. The Sheriff’s Office said last year it would keep Pozzi’s concerns in mind while approving clips.

The podcast, a result of 18 months of research and more than 100 interviews, raises questions about how “Cops” portrays low-income people and minorities. It suggests that the show puts a disproportionate focus on drug arrests and presents an uncritical view as officers physically subdue people, in one case using a stun gun 11 times on one man.

“It makes it all worse, and it completely breaks any trust of law enforcement,” the podcast’s host, Dan Taberski, said. “That’s precarious as it is, but they can’t call the police because the police are working with the producers.”

In Ward’s case, in August 2013, the reality was far different from what appeared on television. It took two tries that night for the officer, using a type of roadside drug test that has been criticized for false positives, to get a positive result for cocaine. Months later, further tests came back negative for cocaine, and the drug charges were dropped.

“People are just captivated at watching other people’s misfortunes, at watching other people fail,” Ward, now 25, said.

The father-and-son producers of “Cops” — John and Morgan Langley — did not respond to requests for comment, nor did their lawyer. In legal papers, lawyers for the production company that makes “Cops” defended the show by pointing out that it did not make editorial commentary and simply recorded what was happening, allowing law enforcement and others in a segment to speak for themselves. The people shown sign release forms allowing the video to be broadcast and are not compensated for appearing.

Each episode opens with a disclaimer: “All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.”

Still, some people who have appeared on the show said it showed them at their worst. And the podcast plumbed one of the enduring mysteries of the show: Why would anyone who is being hauled off to jail agree to be on television at such a low moment?