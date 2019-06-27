Things to do this week in Sonoma County, June 28-July 7

DIANNE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 26, 2019, 5:07PM

It wouldn't feel like the Fourth of July if there wasn't fireworks throughout Sonoma County. The holiday weekend also features plenty of live music, outdoor movies and special events.

Friday, June 28

Mel Brooks’ "Young Frankenstein": Musical comedy. Opens 8 p.m. Through July 14. Raven Theater, Healdsburg. Opening Night Bubbly follows show. Tickets are $10-$35. For more information, call 707-433-6335 or visit raventheater.org.

Los Tigres del Norte: Regional Mexican band. 7 p.m. SOMO Village Event Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $40, VIP costs $78. For more information, call 707-302-8725 or visit somoconcerts.com.

North Bay Cabaret fifth anniversary: Adults-only entertainment, burlesque and pole dancing to live music and clowns. 8 p.m. Whiskey Tip, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $15-$20. For more information, call 707-494-6855 or visit northbaycabaret.com.

Volker Strifler Band: Blues-roots music. Funky Fridays summer concert series. 7 p.m., gates 5:30 p.m., Hood Mansion, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $10. For more information, call 707-833-6288 or visit funkyfridays.info.

Todd Rundgren: Rock singer-songwriter and musician, "The Individualist" tour. 7 p.m. Lincoln Theater, Yountville. Tickets are $39-$79, VIP $150-$299. For more information, call 707-944-9900 or visit lincolntheater.com.

Taste of Trivia: Beer, wine, food and trivia contest, Friday Nights at the Museum. 6-9 p.m. Schulz Museum, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $30. For more information, call 707-579-4452 or visit schulzmuseum.org.

Saturday, June 29

"Bonnie & Clyde": Love, adventure and crime during the Great Depression. Opens 8 p.m. Runs through Aug. 8. Performance Pavilion, Santa Rosa Junior College, Santa Rosa campus. Tickets are $25-$28. For more information, call 707-527-4307 or visit summerrep.com.

Piff the Magic Dragon: Wizardry and comedy, former "America’s Got Talent" contestant. 7:30 p.m. Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets are $33-$48. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

Nick Brandt: Panoramic photo landscapes showing man’s impact on animal habitats in East Africa. Opening talk, 2 p.m., reception 6-8 p.m. Sonoma Valley Museum of Art. Tickets are $10-$20. For more information, call 707-939-7862 or visit svma.org/exhibition/nick-brandt.

"Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse" and "Captain Marvel": Double-feature. 5 p.m. Weill Lawn, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Free admission, $5 parking. For more information, visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

St. Paul & The Broken Bones: Rock ’n’ roll soul band, fireworks follow, Summer Concert Series. 7 p.m. Robert Mondavi Winery, Oakville. Tickets are $85-$120, $225 dinner seating. For more information, visit www.robertmodaviwinery.com.

Nic Sheff: New York Times bestselling author, recovering addict and subject of the film "Beautiful Boy." 2 p.m. Healdsburg Regional Library. Free admission. For more information, call 707-433-3772 or visit sonomalibrary.org.

Nothing But Losers: Metal-punk band, "Metal Meltdown" with Wartroll, Viscelator and Seaside Massacre. 7:30 p.m. Phoenix Theater, Petaluma. Tickets are $10. For more information, call 707-762-3565 or visit thephoenixtheater.com.

Contraption Quartet: Sound art performance and improvisation with invented instruments. 2-4 p.m. Museum of Sonoma County, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $7-$10. For more information, call 707-579-1500 or visit museumsc.org.

Sonoma County Roller Derby: Home bout, double-header. 5-10 p.m. Sonoma County Fairgrounds, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $5-$25. For more information, visit sonomacountyrollerderby.org.

ZipLine Improv: Evening of "Passion Noir," where live improv meets film noir. 8 p.m. 6th Street Playhouse, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $20. For more information, visit ziplineimprov.com/new-events.

Pride Celebration: Stephanie Teel Band plus DJ music. Benefits Russian River Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. Adults only. 8-11:30 p.m. Redwood Cafe, Cotati. Tickets are $12-$15. For more information, call 707-795-7868 or visit redwoodcafe.com.

A Cappella Festival: Song of Sonoma Chorus, Take Flight, Vocal Edition and Pacific Empire Chorus. 7:30 p.m. Glaser Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $25. For more information, call 707-696-7464 or visit songofsonoma.org.

Sunday, June 30

Michele Spitz: Audio-track voice of "Pavarotti" documentary, Q&A session following the 2:20 p.m. screening. Rialto Cinemas, Sebastopol. Tickets are $9.50-$11.75. For more information, call 707-525-4840 or visit rialtocinemas.com.

Nicolas Bearde: Jazz performer, summer music series. 1-4 p.m. Village Terrace, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Free admission. Benefits Luther Burbank Garden & Home. For more information, call 707-545-3844 or visit mvshops.com.

Shane Stay: Meet-and-greet, author of "The Women’s World Cup 2019 Book." 1:30 p.m. Copperfield’s Books, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Free admission. For more information, call 707-578-8938 or visit copperfieldsbooks.com.

Bistro Moustache: French music, Sunday Afternoons on the Patio summer music series. 2-4 p.m. Sebastopol Center for the Arts. Free admission. For more information, call 707-829-4797 or visit sebarts.org.

Monday, July 1

"Peace, Love and Woodstock": Tribute to Snoopy’s loyal feathered friend. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Schulz Museum, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $5-$12. Through March 8, 2020. For more information, call 707-579-4452 or visit schulzmuseum.org.

Tuesday, July 2

Sorentinos: Retro rock ’n’ roll, Tuesdays in the Plaza. 6-8 p.m. Healdsburg Plaza. Free. For more information, call 707-431-3301 or visit ci.healdsburg.ca.us.

Wednesday, July 3

Son Little: Rhythm and blues musician, with Lauren Bjelde of Royal Jelly Jive. 8:30 p.m. Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets are $15-$18. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

Dwight Yoakam: Country music star, Marin County Fair opening day concert. 7:30 p.m. Marin County Fair & Exposition, San Rafael. Tickets are $60. For more information, call 415-473-6400 or visit marinfair.org.

Music and fireworks: The Highway Poets, Danny Click and the Hell Yeahs!, patriotic program and fireworks. Gates open 5:30 p.m. Analy High School, Sebastopol. Tickets are $5-$10. For more information, visit sebastopolkiwanisclub.org.

Thursday, July 4

Sonoma parade and fireworks: Old-fashioned parade 10 a.m. festival with live music, art, activities until 5 p.m., Sonoma Plaza. Fireworks at dusk from General Vallejo Home field. Free admission. For more information, visit sonomavolunteerfirefighters.org.

Kenwood parade: Hometown parade, 10:30 a.m. Kenwood Plaza Park. Barbecue, games and BlueRock performance follows at 11:30 a.m. Free admission. For more information, visit kenwoodparade.org.

Red, White & BOOM: Kids’ activities, live music including Wonder Bread 5, fireworks show. Gates open 3 p.m., fireworks 9:30 p.m., Sonoma County Fairgrounds, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $5-$10, VIP $65-$75. For more information, visit srboom.com, eventbrite.com.

Fireworks Spectacular: Santa Rosa Symphony, Transcendence Theatre Company, and fireworks. Kid Zone 4:30 p.m., showtime 7:30 p.m. Green Music Center, Weill Hall and Lawn, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $12.50-$45. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

Healdsburg fireworks: American Legion fireworks at dusk Thursday, Healdsburg High School baseball field. Free admission. For more information, visit cm.healdsburg.com.

Friday, July 5

Monte Rio fireworks: Boat parade, water curtain with projections of patriotic images, and fireworks. Dusk, Monte Rio Beach. Free admission. For more information, call 707-865-9956 or visit monterio.org.

Carolyn Sills Combo: Western swing. Friday Night Live summer concert series. 6:30 p.m. Cloverdale Plaza. Free admission. For more information, call 707-894-4410 or visit cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

Poyntlyss Sistars: Dance band. Funky Fridays summer concert series. 7 p.m. Gates open at 5:30 p.m., Hood Mansion, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $10. For more information, call 707-833-6288 or visit funkyfridays.info.

The Pulsators: Mix of rock, funk, reggae and rhythm and blues. Wilson Artisan Wines Summer Music Series. 6-8:30 p.m., deLorimier Winery, Geyserville. Free lawn seating. For more information, visit wilsonartisanwines.com/summer-music/.

Saturday, July 6

Red, White & Blues: Lake County wine tasting competition, Blues Farm live music, barbecue lunch. Noon-5 p.m. Langtry Estate Vineyards, Middletown. Tickets are $20-$50. For more information, call 707-995-7521 or visit lakecounty.com/event/red-white-and-blues-2019-at-langtry-estate-vineyards/.

Y&T: Bay Area hard rock band formed in the early 1970s. 8 p.m. Uptown Theatre, Napa. Tickets are $35-$50. For more information, call 707-259-0123 or visit uptowntheatrenapa.com.

Bad Moon Rising/Life in the Fast Lane: Creedence Clearwater Revival and Eagles tribute bands. Rockin’ Concert series. Noon-3 p.m. Village Court, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Free admission. Benefits Military Order of the Purple Heart, Chapter 78. For more information, call 707-545-3844 or visit mvshops.com/free-rockin-concerts.

Sunday, July 7

Under the Radar and Modern Hicks: Bluegrass, folk, country and swing, plus acoustic music. 7 p.m. Youth Annex, Sebastopol Community Cultural Center. Tickets are $22, benefits flood updates. For more information, call 707-823-1511 or visit seb.org.

Dginn: Flamenco, Latin, reggae and funk. Live at Juilliard summer concert series season opener. 5-7 p.m. Juilliard Park, Santa Rosa. Free admission. For more information, call 707-543-4512 or visit srcity.org/2169/live-at-juilliard.

Oaxaca in the Wine Country: Cultural festival celebrating Mexican state of Oaxaca, features dance troupes, food and crafts. 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Old Courthouse Square, Santa Rosa. Free admission. For more information, visit facebook.com/events/1038914432946739/.

Rock ’n’ Roll Rhythm Revue: Rock and rockabilly, Sunday Concerts at the Terrace. 1-4 p.m. Village Terrace, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Free admission. Benefits Middle School Athletic Boosters Club. For more information, call 707-545-3844 or visit mvshops.com.

San Francisco Symphony: Stern Grove Festival, classical favorites, Edwin Outwater conducting. 2 p.m. 19th Avenue and Sloat Boulevard, San Francisco. Free admission. For more information, visit sterngrove.org/july-7-2019.

One-Armed Joey: Punk rock variations, plus all-female punk/alternative band Hoity-Toity. 7:30 p.m. Phoenix Theater, Petaluma. Tickets are $10. For more information, call 707-762-3565 or visit thephoenixtheater.com.

Culann’s Hounds: Irish music, Sunday Afternoons on the Patio summer music series. 2-4 p.m. Sebastopol Center for the Arts. Free admission. For more information, call 707-829-4797 or visit sebarts.org.

