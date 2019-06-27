Things to do this week in Sonoma County, June 28-July 7

It wouldn't feel like the Fourth of July if there wasn't fireworks throughout Sonoma County. The holiday weekend also features plenty of live music, outdoor movies and special events.

Friday, June 28

Mel Brooks’ "Young Frankenstein": Musical comedy. Opens 8 p.m. Through July 14. Raven Theater, Healdsburg. Opening Night Bubbly follows show. Tickets are $10-$35. For more information, call 707-433-6335 or visit raventheater.org.

Los Tigres del Norte: Regional Mexican band. 7 p.m. SOMO Village Event Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $40, VIP costs $78. For more information, call 707-302-8725 or visit somoconcerts.com.

North Bay Cabaret fifth anniversary: Adults-only entertainment, burlesque and pole dancing to live music and clowns. 8 p.m. Whiskey Tip, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $15-$20. For more information, call 707-494-6855 or visit northbaycabaret.com.

Volker Strifler Band: Blues-roots music. Funky Fridays summer concert series. 7 p.m., gates 5:30 p.m., Hood Mansion, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $10. For more information, call 707-833-6288 or visit funkyfridays.info.

Todd Rundgren: Rock singer-songwriter and musician, "The Individualist" tour. 7 p.m. Lincoln Theater, Yountville. Tickets are $39-$79, VIP $150-$299. For more information, call 707-944-9900 or visit lincolntheater.com.

Taste of Trivia: Beer, wine, food and trivia contest, Friday Nights at the Museum. 6-9 p.m. Schulz Museum, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $30. For more information, call 707-579-4452 or visit schulzmuseum.org.

Saturday, June 29

"Bonnie & Clyde": Love, adventure and crime during the Great Depression. Opens 8 p.m. Runs through Aug. 8. Performance Pavilion, Santa Rosa Junior College, Santa Rosa campus. Tickets are $25-$28. For more information, call 707-527-4307 or visit summerrep.com.

Piff the Magic Dragon: Wizardry and comedy, former "America’s Got Talent" contestant. 7:30 p.m. Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets are $33-$48. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

Nick Brandt: Panoramic photo landscapes showing man’s impact on animal habitats in East Africa. Opening talk, 2 p.m., reception 6-8 p.m. Sonoma Valley Museum of Art. Tickets are $10-$20. For more information, call 707-939-7862 or visit svma.org/exhibition/nick-brandt.

"Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse" and "Captain Marvel": Double-feature. 5 p.m. Weill Lawn, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Free admission, $5 parking. For more information, visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

St. Paul & The Broken Bones: Rock ’n’ roll soul band, fireworks follow, Summer Concert Series. 7 p.m. Robert Mondavi Winery, Oakville. Tickets are $85-$120, $225 dinner seating. For more information, visit www.robertmodaviwinery.com.

Nic Sheff: New York Times bestselling author, recovering addict and subject of the film "Beautiful Boy." 2 p.m. Healdsburg Regional Library. Free admission. For more information, call 707-433-3772 or visit sonomalibrary.org.

Nothing But Losers: Metal-punk band, "Metal Meltdown" with Wartroll, Viscelator and Seaside Massacre. 7:30 p.m. Phoenix Theater, Petaluma. Tickets are $10. For more information, call 707-762-3565 or visit thephoenixtheater.com.

Contraption Quartet: Sound art performance and improvisation with invented instruments. 2-4 p.m. Museum of Sonoma County, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $7-$10. For more information, call 707-579-1500 or visit museumsc.org.

Sonoma County Roller Derby: Home bout, double-header. 5-10 p.m. Sonoma County Fairgrounds, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $5-$25. For more information, visit sonomacountyrollerderby.org.

ZipLine Improv: Evening of "Passion Noir," where live improv meets film noir. 8 p.m. 6th Street Playhouse, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $20. For more information, visit ziplineimprov.com/new-events.

Pride Celebration: Stephanie Teel Band plus DJ music. Benefits Russian River Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. Adults only. 8-11:30 p.m. Redwood Cafe, Cotati. Tickets are $12-$15. For more information, call 707-795-7868 or visit redwoodcafe.com.