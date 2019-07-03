Petaluma husband-wife duo presents a different kind of dinner and a show

In Petaluma’s hills, two people have decided to combine dance, cuisine and nature in a unique way.

On the weekends of July 5-7 and 12-14, husband-and-wife duo Julia Adam and Aaron Lucich are combining their respective expertise to present “VI (Sixes and Sevens Part One) from 5:30 to 10 p.m. at Petaluma’s Tara Firma Farms.

This art experience, part dining and part performance, is presented by Julia Adam Dance. Adam, a former principal ballerina of the San Francisco Ballet and now a choreographer, co-founded Julia Adam Dance with Lucich, who was a communications professional in San Francisco until deciding to pursue his interest in sustainable agriculture.

Now, “VI” is the pair’s sixth installment of this series. To begin, guests will enjoy a multicourse meal with ingredients sourced locally, including from Lucich’s grass-fed beef business with Pepperwood Preserve.

“I started getting obsessed about the environment and how we affect it through agriculture,” said Lucich. “Our goal is that people think about where their food comes from.”

After the meal is finished, audience members will gather to watch a ballet performance choreographed by Julia Adam. Because she is a choreographer, Adam has the chance to meet dancers internationally and invite them to be a part of her projects.

The theme, “sixes and sevens,” is inspired by the idiom that means to be in a state of disarray or conflict. Adam and Lucich agree that this is how they feel looking at the state of the world.

“I use a dancer to tell the tale of a refugee as someone who arrives and isn’t allowed in,” said Adam. “(It’s about) the decline of the American empire, how we’ve gone way off and how we need immediate action.”

“We are at sixes and sevens; it tends to make us so overwhelmed and paralyzed but what if we embrace it?” said Lucich, adding that the evening is meant to encourage audiences to think about how they affect the world. “It really is an experience,” said Adam. “It’s not just a dinner and a show.”