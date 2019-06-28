Malcolm McDowell to emcee Monte Rio Variety Show

DAN TAYLOR
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 28, 2019, 9:23AM
Updated 13 hours ago

Malcolm McDowell, film star of “A Clockwork Orange” and “Time After Time,” and featured in the TV series “Franklin & Bash” and “Mozart in the Jungle,” will be this year’s emcee at the 108th Annual Monte Rio Variety Show on July 25 at the Monte Rio Amphitheater, according to the event’s Facebook page.

Tickets cost $15 for youth and $30 adults at brownpapertickets.com. Children 12 and under accompanied by a paying adult will be admitted free.

Visitors are invited to bring their lawn and beach chairs on the day of the show. Chair setup starts at 7 a.m. on a first-come, first served basis. The gates close at 3 p.m. and reopen at 4:30 pm when barbecue, desserts and no-host wine and beer concessions will open.

All proceeds from the show and barbecue benefit St. Catherine’s Church, the Monte Rio School Foundation and the Monte Rio Fire Services Foundation.

Peter Sagal of National Public Radio’s popular “Wait Wait … Don’t Tell Me” current-events quiz show emceed last year’s show, which featured Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and bluesman Elvin Bishop and country star Kix Brooks.

In years past, the Monte Rio Variety Show has starred Bing Crosby, Art Linkletter, Merv Griffin, Phil Harris, Steve Miller, Clint Black and Zac Brown.

For information, visit monterioshow.org.

You can reach Staff Writer Dan Taylor at 707-521-5243 or dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @danarts.

