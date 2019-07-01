Kim Kardashian West renames clothing line after Kimono backlash

ASSOCIATED PRESS
July 1, 2019, 1:07PM
Updated 8 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

NEW YORK — Social media has spoken, and Kim Kardashian West has listened.

The reality TV star and makeup mogul has decided to change the name of her Kimono Solutionwear.

The move comes less than a week after backlash from social media users who objected to what they said was appropriation of the traditional Japanese kimono in the name of her upcoming shapewear line.

West tweeted Monday that her "brands and products are built with inclusivity and diversity at their core."

She wrote "after careful thought and consideration, I will be launching my Solutionwear brand under a new name. I will be in touch soon."

Some Japanese critics on social media said the name, which West trademarked, is an inappropriate take on centuries-old kimono clothing.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine