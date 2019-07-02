Things to do this week in Sonoma County, July 5-July 14

DIANNE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 2, 2019, 12:57PM
Updated 11 hours ago

"The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah heads up a list of big names making stops coming up in Sonoma County. Here's what else is going locally in music, theater, movies and more.

Friday, July 5

Monte Rio fireworks: Boat parade, water curtain with projections of patriotic images, and fireworks. Dusk, Monte Rio Beach. Free admission. For more information, call 707-865-9956 or visit monterio.org.

Carolyn Sills Combo: Western swing. Friday Night Live summer concert series. 6:30 p.m. Cloverdale Plaza. Free admission. For more information, call 707-894-4410 or visit cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

Poyntlyss Sistars: Dance band. Funky Fridays summer concert series. 7 p.m. Gates open at 5:30 p.m., Hood Mansion, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $10. For more information, call 707-833-6288 or visit funkyfridays.info.

Saturday, July 6

Trevor Noah: Award-winning host of "The Daily Show;" "Loud & Clear" tour. 7 p.m. Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $65-$125. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Red, White & Blues: Lake County wine tasting competition, Blues Farm live music, barbecue lunch. Noon-5 p.m. Langtry Estate Vineyards, Middletown. Tickets are $20-$50. For more information, call 707-995-7521 or visit lakecounty.com.

Y&T: Bay Area hard rock band formed in the early 1970s. 8 p.m. Uptown Theatre, Napa. Tickets are $35-$50. For more information, call 707-259-0123 or visit uptowntheatrenapa.com.

Bad Moon Rising/Life in the Fast Lane: Creedence Clearwater Revival and Eagles tribute bands. Rockin’ Concert series. Noon-3 p.m. Village Court, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Free admission. Benefits Military Order of the Purple Heart, Chapter 78. For more information, call 707-545-3844 or visit mvshops.com/free-rockin-concerts.

Sunday July 7

Under the Radar and Modern Hicks: Bluegrass, folk, country and swing, plus acoustic music. 7 p.m. Youth Annex, Sebastopol Community Cultural Center. Tickets are $22, benefits flood updates. For more information, call 707-823-1511 or visit seb.org.

Dginn: Flamenco, Latin, reggae and funk. Live at Juilliard summer concert series season opener. 5-7 p.m. Juilliard Park, Santa Rosa. Free admission. For more information, call 707-543-4512 or visit srcity.org/2169/live-at-juilliard.

Oaxaca in the Wine Country: Cultural festival celebrating Mexican state of Oaxaca, features dance troupes, food and crafts. 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Old Courthouse Square, Santa Rosa. Free admission. For more information, visit facebook.com/events/1038914432946739.

Rock ’n’ Roll Rhythm Revue: Rock and rockabilly, Sunday Concerts at the Terrace. 1-4 p.m. Village Terrace, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Free admission. Benefits Middle School Athletic Boosters Club. For more information, call 707-545-3844 or visit mvshops.com.

San Francisco Symphony: Stern Grove Festival, classical favorites, Edwin Outwater conducting. 2 p.m. 19th Avenue and Sloat Boulevard, San Francisco. Free admission. For more information, visit www.sterngrove.org.

One-Armed Joey: Punk rock variations, plus all-female punk/alternative band Hoity-Toity. 7:30 p.m. Phoenix Theater, Petaluma. Tickets are $10. For more information, call 707-762-3565 or visit thephoenixtheater.com.

Culann’s Hounds: Irish music, Sunday Afternoons on the Patio summer music series. 2-4 p.m. Sebastopol Center for the Arts. Free. For more information, call 707-829-4797 or visit sebarts.org.

Monday, July 1

"Peanuts Goes to Camp": The ups and downs of summer camp. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Schulz Museum, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $5-$12. Through Nov. 18. For more information, call 707-579-4452 or visit schulzmuseum.org.

Tuesday, July 9

"Sylvia": Modern romantic comedy. Opens 7:30 p.m. Newman Auditorium, Santa Rosa Junior College, Santa Rosa campus. Tickets are $25-$28. Through Aug. 4. For more information, call 707-527-4307 or visit summerrep.com.

"Zootopia": Disney computer-animated adventure-comedy, Kids’ Summer Movie Series. Sunset Tuesday, Windsor Town Green. Free admission. For more information, visit townofwindsor.com.

"The Italian Job": Action-comedy, (1969). Stars Under the Stars outdoor film festival and pre-show concert. 7 p.m. St. Francis Winery, Santa Rosa. Free admission. For more information, call 888-675-9463 or visit stfranciswinery.com.

"Ralph Breaks the Internet": Disney computer-animated comedy, Outdoor Summer Series. 8:45 p.m. Healdsburg Plaza. Free admission. For more information, visit avfilmsociety.org.

Wednesday, July 10

Lyle Lovett & His Large Band: Blend of country, swing, jazz, folk, gospel and blues. 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Uptown Theatre, Napa. Tickets are $70-$115. For more information, call 707-259-0123 or visit uptowntheatrenapa.com.

Sarah Archer: "The Plus One," debut novel. Robotics engineer builds her own wedding date. 6 p.m. Thumbprint Cellars, Healdsburg. Free. For more information, call 707-433-9270 or visit copperfieldsbooks.com.

Annie Sampson and Hoytus Rolen & The New Paradise: Soul musicians, Peacetown summer concert series. 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Ives Park, Sebastopol. Free admission. For more information, visit peacetown.org.

Thursday, July 11

KRSH Backyard Concert: Gary Vincent & the Clarksdale House Party and Volker Strifler & The Blues Defenders (with special guest). 6 p.m. KRSH, Santa Rosa. Free admission. For more information, call 707-588-0707 or visit krsh.com/backyard-concerts-2019.

Purple Ones: Prince tribute band, Windsor Summer Nights on the Green. 6-8 p.m. Windsor Town Green. Free admission. For more information, call 707-838-1000 or visit townofwindsor.com.

La Marcha: Cumbia, salsa and bachata dance party, Rockin’ the River summer concert series. 7-8:30 p.m. Guerneville Plaza. Free admission. For more information, visit rockintheriver.org.

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue: Jazz, funk, blues, hip-hop and pop. 7:30 p.m. Weill Hall and Lawn, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $25-$85. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

Friday, July 12

Frankie Boots: Country musician, plus The Sam Chase & The Untraditional and Willy Tea Taylor. 8:30 p.m. Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Ticket are $14-$16. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

"My Fair Lady": Classic musical, Sonoma Arts Live season finale. Opens July 12, reception 7 p.m., show 8 p.m., Sonoma Community Center. Tickets are $25-$40. For more information, call 707-206-1668 or visit sonomaartslive.org.

Otis Redding III: Rhythm and blues, soul, rock, pop and jazz performer. 8 p.m. Sebastopol Community Cultural Center. Tickets are $20-$25. For more information, call 707-823-1511 or visit seb.org.

Dylan Black Project: Funk, blues and rock band. Funky Fridays summer concert series. 7 p.m. gates 5:30 p.m., Hood Mansion, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $10. For more information, call 707-833-6288 or visit funkyfridays.info.

Festival Napa Valley: British cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason, opening day concert. 7 p.m. Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center. Free admission. Through July 21. For more information, call 888-337-6272 or visit festivalnapavalley.org.

"Pippin": Musical revival. Opens 8 p.m. Performance Pavilion, Santa Rosa Junior College, Santa Rosa campus. Tickets are $25-$28. Through Aug. 7. For more information, call 707-527-4307 or visit summerrep.com.

Maya Khosla: Sonoma County Poet Laureate, "All the Fires of Wind and Light." 7 p.m. Copperfield’s Books, Sebastopol. Free admission. For more information, call 707-823-2618 or visit copperfieldsbooks.com.

The Turbans: Gypsy Klezmer group. Friday Night Live summer concert series. 6:30 p.m. Cloverdale Plaza. Free admission. For more information, call 707-894-4410 or visit cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

Saturday, July 13

Wine & Dixieland Jazz Festival: Wine, food and more than a dozen bands and pianists. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Cline Cellars, Sonoma. Tickets are $45. For more information, visit clinecellars.com.

ZipLine Improv: Made-in-the-moment stories from audience suggestions. 7 p.m. Occidental Center for the Arts. Tickets are $15-$20. For more information, call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Wine Country Comedy Festival: Stand-up comedy showcase. Outdoors, picnics suggested. Opens 7 p.m. St. Anne’s Crossing Winery, Kenwood. Tickets are $20. Through July 27. For more information, visit crushersofcomedy.com.

Evening with the Riccardis: Cabaret show looking at modern life and politics.7:30 p.m. New Cotati Cabaret, Congregation Ner Shalom. Tickets are $25, VIP $35. For more information, call 707-664-8622 or visit nershalom.org.

Poke Bowl: Ukulele player Jake Shimabukuro, plus Fiji, Anuhea and Kanekoa. 5 p.m. SOMO Village, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $46, $80 VIP. For more information, visit somoconcerts.com.

Roberto Tapia: Norteño and "banda" musician. 7:30 p.m. Weill Hall and Lawn, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $25-$75. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu/roberto-tapia-en-concierto.

John Courage: Rock singer-songwriter and guitarist. 8:45 p.m. HopMonk Tavern, Sebastopol. Tickets are $13-$15. For more information, call 707-829-7300 or visit hopmonk.com/sebastopol.

Thievery Corporation: Electronic music duo, plus Royal Jelly Jive. Fiftieth annual Summer Concert Series. 7 p.m. Robert Mondavi Winery, Oakville. Tickets are $95. For more information, call 888-766-6328 or visit robertmondaviwinery.com.

Tainted Love: 1980s tribute band, Rockin’ Concert series. Noon-3 p.m. Village Court, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Free admission. Benefits Redwood Empire Food Bank. For more information, call 707-545-3844 or visit mvshops.com/free-rockin-concerts.

"The Sandlot": Coming-of-age sports comedy. Food Truck Cinema, live music, outdoor movie. 6 p.m. Bennett Valley Golf Course, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $5-$16, family pack $35. For more information, visit foodtruckcinemas.com.

Sunday, July 14

"How to Train Your Dragon – The Hidden World": Computer-animated action fantasy. 5 p.m. gates 3 p.m., Weill Hall and Lawn, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Picnics welcome. Free admission, $5 parking. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit sonoma.edu.

New Orleans Jazz: Russian River Ramblers, wine and refreshments. 2-4 p.m. Dry Creek Vineyard, Healdsburg. Tickets are $45, benefits Santa Rosa Symphony League. For more information, visit srsymphonyleague.org.

Valley of the Moon Music Festival: Period instruments, classical and Romantic music. Opening concert 4 p.m. July 14, Hanna Boys Center, Sonoma. Tickets are $25-$45. Through July 28. For more information, call 800-595-4849 or visit valleyofthemoonmusicfestival.org.

Rick Springfield and Richard Marx: Pop-rock performers. Rodney Strong Vineyards Summer Concert Series. 6 p.m. Rodney Strong Vineyards, Healdsburg. Tickets are $89-$129. For more information, call 707-431-1533 or visit rodneystrongconcertseries.com.

Sonoma County Bastille Day Bash: Alliance Francaise de Santa Rosa picnic with live music, games and kids’ activities. Noon-4 p.m. Doyle Park, Santa Rosa. Free admission. For more information, call 707-543-8151 or visit afsantarosa.org.

Arts & Street Printing Festival: Interactive printmaking, activities, live music, 3-ton pavement roller as a printing press. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sebastopol Center for the Arts. Free admission. For more information, call 707-829-4797 or visit sebarts.org.

The Ralph Woodson Blues Band: Blues and rock, Live at Juilliard summer concert series. 5-7 p.m. Juilliard Park, Santa Rosa. Free admission. For more information, call 707-543-4512 or visit srcity.org/2169/live-at-juilliard.

Wendy DeWitt: Boogie-woogie music. Sunday Concerts at the Terrace. 1-4 p.m. Village Terrace, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Free admission. Benefits Compassion Without Borders. For more information, call 707-545-3844 or visit mvshops.com.

