Things to do this week in Sonoma County, July 5-July 14

"The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah heads up a list of big names making stops coming up in Sonoma County. Here's what else is going locally in music, theater, movies and more.

Friday, July 5

Monte Rio fireworks: Boat parade, water curtain with projections of patriotic images, and fireworks. Dusk, Monte Rio Beach. Free admission. For more information, call 707-865-9956 or visit monterio.org.

Carolyn Sills Combo: Western swing. Friday Night Live summer concert series. 6:30 p.m. Cloverdale Plaza. Free admission. For more information, call 707-894-4410 or visit cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

Poyntlyss Sistars: Dance band. Funky Fridays summer concert series. 7 p.m. Gates open at 5:30 p.m., Hood Mansion, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $10. For more information, call 707-833-6288 or visit funkyfridays.info.

Saturday, July 6

Trevor Noah: Award-winning host of "The Daily Show;" "Loud & Clear" tour. 7 p.m. Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $65-$125. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Red, White & Blues: Lake County wine tasting competition, Blues Farm live music, barbecue lunch. Noon-5 p.m. Langtry Estate Vineyards, Middletown. Tickets are $20-$50. For more information, call 707-995-7521 or visit lakecounty.com.

Y&T: Bay Area hard rock band formed in the early 1970s. 8 p.m. Uptown Theatre, Napa. Tickets are $35-$50. For more information, call 707-259-0123 or visit uptowntheatrenapa.com.

Bad Moon Rising/Life in the Fast Lane: Creedence Clearwater Revival and Eagles tribute bands. Rockin’ Concert series. Noon-3 p.m. Village Court, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Free admission. Benefits Military Order of the Purple Heart, Chapter 78. For more information, call 707-545-3844 or visit mvshops.com/free-rockin-concerts.

Sunday July 7

Under the Radar and Modern Hicks: Bluegrass, folk, country and swing, plus acoustic music. 7 p.m. Youth Annex, Sebastopol Community Cultural Center. Tickets are $22, benefits flood updates. For more information, call 707-823-1511 or visit seb.org.

Dginn: Flamenco, Latin, reggae and funk. Live at Juilliard summer concert series season opener. 5-7 p.m. Juilliard Park, Santa Rosa. Free admission. For more information, call 707-543-4512 or visit srcity.org/2169/live-at-juilliard.

Oaxaca in the Wine Country: Cultural festival celebrating Mexican state of Oaxaca, features dance troupes, food and crafts. 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Old Courthouse Square, Santa Rosa. Free admission. For more information, visit facebook.com/events/1038914432946739.

Rock ’n’ Roll Rhythm Revue: Rock and rockabilly, Sunday Concerts at the Terrace. 1-4 p.m. Village Terrace, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Free admission. Benefits Middle School Athletic Boosters Club. For more information, call 707-545-3844 or visit mvshops.com.

San Francisco Symphony: Stern Grove Festival, classical favorites, Edwin Outwater conducting. 2 p.m. 19th Avenue and Sloat Boulevard, San Francisco. Free admission. For more information, visit www.sterngrove.org.

One-Armed Joey: Punk rock variations, plus all-female punk/alternative band Hoity-Toity. 7:30 p.m. Phoenix Theater, Petaluma. Tickets are $10. For more information, call 707-762-3565 or visit thephoenixtheater.com.

Culann’s Hounds: Irish music, Sunday Afternoons on the Patio summer music series. 2-4 p.m. Sebastopol Center for the Arts. Free. For more information, call 707-829-4797 or visit sebarts.org.

Monday, July 1

"Peanuts Goes to Camp": The ups and downs of summer camp. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Schulz Museum, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $5-$12. Through Nov. 18. For more information, call 707-579-4452 or visit schulzmuseum.org.

Tuesday, July 9

"Sylvia": Modern romantic comedy. Opens 7:30 p.m. Newman Auditorium, Santa Rosa Junior College, Santa Rosa campus. Tickets are $25-$28. Through Aug. 4. For more information, call 707-527-4307 or visit summerrep.com.