'Stranger Things 3' debuts on the Fourth of July

After a 20-month hiatus, "Stranger Things" is returning to Netflix for its third season on the Fourth of July.

The trailer for "Stranger Things 3" was released in late June, and the show’s cast attended the world premiere in Santa Monica on June 28.

The popular series, which takes place during the '80s, follows a group of friends combating supernatural activity in small-town Indiana. Cast members at the premiere said that the new episodes are more comedic than the past two seasons, but they're also more frightening and dramatic.

“In the beginning it’s very fun, it’s very bright, and it’s a major contrast to the rest of the season, which is very, very dark,” actress Sadie Sink, who plays Max, told InStyle at the premiere.

Actor David Harbour, who plays Chief Hopper, added that fans should be emotionally prepared for the season finale.

He told InStyle that it is “the most magnificent episode we’ve ever created,” and that “what happens is so beautiful … it’s like a gut punch, it takes the air out of you in a beautiful way.”