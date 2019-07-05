Halle Bailey tapped to play Ariel in live-action 'The Little Mermaid'

ASSOCIATED PRESS
July 5, 2019, 8:41AM

NEW YORK — Halle Bailey, half of the sister duo Chloe x Halle, will next be going under the sea, starring as Ariel in the upcoming adaptation of "The Little Mermaid."

The live-action version will include original songs from the 1989 animated hit as well as new tunes from original composer Alan Menken and "Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda. Some of the tunes include "Under the Sea," ''Part of Your World" and "Kiss the Girl."

Bailey will join Jacob Tremblay and Awkwafina in the film, which will be directed by Rob Marshall, who helmed "Mary Poppins Returns."

Marshall says that Bailey "possesses that rare combination of spirit, heart, youth, innocence, and substance — plus a glorious singing voice — all intrinsic qualities necessary to play this iconic role."

