'World's largest bounce house' returns to Santa Rosa

GRACE YARROW
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 9, 2019, 11:07AM
July 9, 2019, 11:07AM

The world's largest bounce house is coming back to Santa Rosa this summer.

The 10,000-square-foot house, named the largest-ever bounce house by the Guinness Book of World Records, will include a 900-foot-long obstacle course and a five-person racing slide.

The Big Bounce America tour returns to the Sonoma County Fairgrounds on Aug. 30-Sept. 1. Tickets range from $16-$30.

Find more information at bigbounceamerica.com.

A Press Democrat reporter spent some time at the attraction in 2017. Check out her visit:

