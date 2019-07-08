Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce dies at 20

ASSOCIATED PRESS
July 8, 2019, 8:01AM
Updated 12 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

LOS ANGELES — Actor Cameron Boyce, known for his roles in the Disney Channel franchise "Descendants" and the Adam Sandler "Grown Ups" movies, has died. He was 20 years old.

Boyce, who played Carlos Oscar De Vil in "Descendants," died Saturday at his home in Los Angeles, according to his spokesperson.

An official cause of death has not been announced. A statement from his family says he passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was the result of an ongoing medical condition.

Boyce acted in television and film. His film credits include "Mirrors" and "Eagle Eye."

A Disney Channel spokesperson says in a statement Boyce dreamed of sharing his artistic talents with the world from a young age and wanted to make a difference in peoples' lives through humanitarian work.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine