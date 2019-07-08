Fans push for Guy Fieri to star as Ursula in live-action 'The Little Mermaid'

If it were up to Twitter users, Santa Rosa's Guy Fieri would be cast as Ursula in the live-action remake of "The Little Mermaid."

One user suggested Fieri play the villainous sea witch Ursula, and the tweet went viral.

Fieri responded later by quoting lyrics from the movie’s soundtrack.

Fans began comparing the Food Network star to the Disney villain a few days after the announcement that singer and actress Halle Bailey, of the R&B duo Chloe x Halle, was cast as Ariel. Melissa McCarthy is reportedly in talks to become the new Ursula, according to Hollywood Reporter.

Production for the film is set to begin in early 2020.