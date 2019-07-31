Billy Bob Thornton brings Boxmasters band to Petaluma

COLT MCGRAW
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 31, 2019, 1:53PM
Updated 7 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

If You Go

Who: Billy Bob Thornton & the Boxmasters

When: 8:30 p.m. Aug. 8

Where: Mystic Theatre & Music Hall, 23 Petaluma Blvd., Petaluma

Admission: $30-$40

Information: 707-775-6048, mystictheatre.com

Best-known for movies like “Friday Night Lights” and “Bad Santa,” actor Billy Bob Thornton has been a musician since he was a teen. In 2001, he released his first album as the front man of the Boxmasters, a band also consisting of J.D. Andrew and Teddy Andreadis.

On Thursday, Aug. 8, the band will return to the Mystic Theater as part of their U.S. tour, celebrating their eight album release, titled “Speck.” Like their other albums, it is directly influenced by ’60s rock bands such as The Byrds.

This album, however, will stand out in history because of its affiliation with legendary sound engineer Geoff Emerick. Geoff became an industry giant due to his work on the Beatles’ albums, and “Speck” is his last project. Emerick died in September.

Prior to going into rehearsal, Billy and J.D. talked during an interview about their preparations for their summer tour.

“J.D.’s at his place in Santa Monica and I’m at my place in Brentwood” Thornton said at the start of the three-way phone call.

“I’m sitting in, I don’t know if you call it an office, a studio or a junkyard,” Thornton continued. “I’ve got my stuff strewn all over the place, including a 1960s version of Trivial Pursuit that I’ve pulled out to take.”

The men planned to cross the country and start their tour in New York.

“The first couple of weeks are a little nerve-wracking, then you hit your stride. The people toward the second half of the tour get the best of us,” Thornton said.

Asked about life on tour, Andrew said. “Any time we have off, which is rare, we go bowling.”

But there’s more to it than just bowling, Thornton added. “Bowling is our kind of sport,” he said. “You don’t really have to be good at it; you just have to like beer.”

Asked who typically wins, Andrew answered, “I would love to say that Teddy is our best bowler, because it’s a cliché to say that the frontman of the band is, but Billy is the best bowler. Sadly, it’s true.”

And does it help to have an Oscar-winning film actor as frontman?

“Billy has friends all over the country,” Andrew said. “Say if we’re in St. Louis, he can call his friends and get us tickets to the Cardinals game. For the most part it’s just like touring with your friends.”

And what perks does the act demand? The band is happy with “some water, a bag of chips and a pot of coffee,” Andrew said.

“Our tour manager is one of the nicest guys you’ll ever meet in your lifetime. One promoter actually told him that our (contract) rider actually looked like an apology. I eat breakfast, then don’t want to fill up before a show, but they tempt us. You can’t convince them that we’d be happy with a package of bologna.”

How many people come to see Billy the actor instead of Billy the lead singer for the Boxmasters? Thornton said it’s not as common anymore, now that the band has been on many tours and built a fan base, based on its music.

If You Go

Who: Billy Bob Thornton & the Boxmasters

When: 8:30 p.m. Aug. 8

Where: Mystic Theatre & Music Hall, 23 Petaluma Blvd., Petaluma

Admission: $30-$40

Information: 707-775-6048, mystictheatre.com

“Our audiences typically like the kind of music that we do, that’s what draws them to us,” Thornton said.

On the rare occasion when the band is approached by what Thornton calls the “paparazzi people,” he said: “I figure it’s easier to be nice to them and sign the stuff than it is to have them chase you all day long.”

Thornton chooses to not use his celebrity as a platform to support political views.

“I don’t know enough about politics to be out there preaching it,” he said. “We want people to buy our records, not to sell a million copies, because we don’t. We just want people to take something away from our music. When we sit down to write a song, we don’t sit down to write a hit song. We don’t even set out to make money.”

Nonetheless the past four out of the band’s five tours have been financially successful, Thornton and Andrew said.

The current album and tour provide the musicians with a constructive way of dealing with sound engineer Emerick’s death, they explained.

Emerick who worked with the Beatles on three albums — “Revolver,” 1966, “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band,” 1967, and “Abbey Road,” 1969 — died last year of a heart attack at age 72 in Los Angeles.

“This is our chance to tell people about Geoff,” Andrew said. “Hopefully they’ll check out our record, or maybe one of those Beatles records. He did a pretty good job on those. Geoff’s work deserves to reach more people.”

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine