Billy Bob Thornton brings Boxmasters band to Petaluma

Best-known for movies like “Friday Night Lights” and “Bad Santa,” actor Billy Bob Thornton has been a musician since he was a teen. In 2001, he released his first album as the front man of the Boxmasters, a band also consisting of J.D. Andrew and Teddy Andreadis.

On Thursday, Aug. 8, the band will return to the Mystic Theater as part of their U.S. tour, celebrating their eight album release, titled “Speck.” Like their other albums, it is directly influenced by ’60s rock bands such as The Byrds.

This album, however, will stand out in history because of its affiliation with legendary sound engineer Geoff Emerick. Geoff became an industry giant due to his work on the Beatles’ albums, and “Speck” is his last project. Emerick died in September.

Prior to going into rehearsal, Billy and J.D. talked during an interview about their preparations for their summer tour.

“J.D.’s at his place in Santa Monica and I’m at my place in Brentwood” Thornton said at the start of the three-way phone call.

“I’m sitting in, I don’t know if you call it an office, a studio or a junkyard,” Thornton continued. “I’ve got my stuff strewn all over the place, including a 1960s version of Trivial Pursuit that I’ve pulled out to take.”

The men planned to cross the country and start their tour in New York.

“The first couple of weeks are a little nerve-wracking, then you hit your stride. The people toward the second half of the tour get the best of us,” Thornton said.

Asked about life on tour, Andrew said. “Any time we have off, which is rare, we go bowling.”

But there’s more to it than just bowling, Thornton added. “Bowling is our kind of sport,” he said. “You don’t really have to be good at it; you just have to like beer.”

Asked who typically wins, Andrew answered, “I would love to say that Teddy is our best bowler, because it’s a cliché to say that the frontman of the band is, but Billy is the best bowler. Sadly, it’s true.”

And does it help to have an Oscar-winning film actor as frontman?

“Billy has friends all over the country,” Andrew said. “Say if we’re in St. Louis, he can call his friends and get us tickets to the Cardinals game. For the most part it’s just like touring with your friends.”

And what perks does the act demand? The band is happy with “some water, a bag of chips and a pot of coffee,” Andrew said.

“Our tour manager is one of the nicest guys you’ll ever meet in your lifetime. One promoter actually told him that our (contract) rider actually looked like an apology. I eat breakfast, then don’t want to fill up before a show, but they tempt us. You can’t convince them that we’d be happy with a package of bologna.”

How many people come to see Billy the actor instead of Billy the lead singer for the Boxmasters? Thornton said it’s not as common anymore, now that the band has been on many tours and built a fan base, based on its music.