Things to do this week in Sonoma County, July 12-July 21

From Bastille Day celebrations to gay wine festivals to improv, here's what's going on in Sonoma County in the coming days. There's live music, theater, and movies, too.

Friday, July 12

Frankie Boots: Country musician, plus The Sam Chase & The Untraditional and Willy Tea Taylor. 8:30 p.m. Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Ticket are $14-$16. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

"My Fair Lady": Classic musical, Sonoma Arts Live season finale. Reception 7 p.m., show 8 p.m., Sonoma Community Center. Tickets are $25-$40. For more information, call 707-206-1668 or visit sonomaartslive.org.

Otis Redding III: Rhythm and blues, soul, rock, pop and jazz performer. 8 p.m. Sebastopol Community Cultural Center. Tickets are $20-$25. For more information, call 707-823-1511 or visit seb.org.

Dylan Black Project: Funk, blues and rock band. Funky Fridays summer concert series. 7 p.m. gates 5:30 p.m., Hood Mansion, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $10. For more information, call 707-833-6288 or visit funkyfridays.info.

"Pippin": Musical revival. Opens 8 p.m. Performance Pavilion, Santa Rosa Junior College, Santa Rosa campus. Tickets are $25-$28. Through Aug. 7. For more information, call 707-527-4307 or visit summerrep.com.

Maya Khosla: Sonoma County Poet Laureate, "All the Fires of Wind and Light." 7 p.m. Copperfield’s Books, Sebastopol. Free admission. For more information, call 707-823-2618 or visit copperfieldsbooks.com.

The Turbans: Gypsy Klezmer group. Friday Night Live summer concert series. 6:30 p.m. Cloverdale Plaza. Free admission. For more information, call 707-894-4410 or visit cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

Johnny Rawls: Soul blues, plus opener Sean Parnell and the South County Band. 8:30-11:30 p.m. Redwood Cafe, Cotati. Tickets are $15. For more information, call 707-795-7868 or visit redwoodcafe.com.

Saturday, July 13

Wine & Dixieland Jazz Festival: Wine, food and more than a dozen bands and pianists. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Cline Cellars, Sonoma. Tickets are $45. For more information, visit clinecellars.com.

ZipLine Improv: Made-in-the-moment stories from audience suggestions. 7 p.m. Occidental Center for the Arts. Tickets are $15-$20. For more information, call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Wine Country Comedy Festival: Stand-up comedy showcase. Outdoors, picnics suggested. Opens 7 p.m. St. Anne’s Crossing Winery, Kenwood. Tickets are $20. Through July 27. For more information, visit crushersofcomedy.com.

Evening with the Riccardis: Cabaret show looking at modern life and politics.7:30 p.m. New Cotati Cabaret, Congregation Ner Shalom. Tickets are $25, VIP $35. For more information, call 707-664-8622 or visit nershalom.org.

Poke Bowl: Ukulele player Jake Shimabukuro, plus Fiji, Anuhea and Kanekoa. 5 p.m. SOMO Village, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $46, $80 VIP. For more information, visit somoconcerts.com.

Roberto Tapia: Norteño and "banda" musician. 7:30 p.m. Weill Hall and Lawn, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $25-$75. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu/roberto-tapia-en-concierto.

John Courage: Rock singer-songwriter and guitarist. 8:45 p.m. HopMonk Tavern, Sebastopol. Tickets are $13-$15. For more information, call 707-829-7300 or visit hopmonk.com/sebastopol.

Thievery Corporation: Electronic music duo, plus Royal Jelly Jive. 50th annual Summer Concert Series. 7 p.m. Robert Mondavi Winery, Oakville. Tickets are $95. For more information, call 888-766-6328 or visit robertmondaviwinery.com.

Tainted Love: 1980s tribute band, Rockin’ Concert series. Noon-3 p.m. Village Court, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Free admission. Benefits Redwood Empire Food Bank. For more information, call 707-545-3844 or visit mvshops.com/free-rockin-concerts.

"The Sandlot": Coming-of-age sports comedy. Food Truck Cinema, live music, outdoor movie. 6 p.m. Bennett Valley Golf Course, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $5-$16, family pack $35. For more information, visit foodtruckcinemas.com.