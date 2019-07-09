Things to do this week in Sonoma County, July 12-July 21

DIANNE REBER HART
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 9, 2019, 3:17PM
Updated 5 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

From Bastille Day celebrations to gay wine festivals to improv, here's what's going on in Sonoma County in the coming days. There's live music, theater, and movies, too.

Friday, July 12

Frankie Boots: Country musician, plus The Sam Chase & The Untraditional and Willy Tea Taylor. 8:30 p.m. Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Ticket are $14-$16. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

"My Fair Lady": Classic musical, Sonoma Arts Live season finale. Reception 7 p.m., show 8 p.m., Sonoma Community Center. Tickets are $25-$40. For more information, call 707-206-1668 or visit sonomaartslive.org.

Otis Redding III: Rhythm and blues, soul, rock, pop and jazz performer. 8 p.m. Sebastopol Community Cultural Center. Tickets are $20-$25. For more information, call 707-823-1511 or visit seb.org.

Dylan Black Project: Funk, blues and rock band. Funky Fridays summer concert series. 7 p.m. gates 5:30 p.m., Hood Mansion, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $10. For more information, call 707-833-6288 or visit funkyfridays.info.

"Pippin": Musical revival. Opens 8 p.m. Performance Pavilion, Santa Rosa Junior College, Santa Rosa campus. Tickets are $25-$28. Through Aug. 7. For more information, call 707-527-4307 or visit summerrep.com.

Maya Khosla: Sonoma County Poet Laureate, "All the Fires of Wind and Light." 7 p.m. Copperfield’s Books, Sebastopol. Free admission. For more information, call 707-823-2618 or visit copperfieldsbooks.com.

The Turbans: Gypsy Klezmer group. Friday Night Live summer concert series. 6:30 p.m. Cloverdale Plaza. Free admission. For more information, call 707-894-4410 or visit cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

Johnny Rawls: Soul blues, plus opener Sean Parnell and the South County Band. 8:30-11:30 p.m. Redwood Cafe, Cotati. Tickets are $15. For more information, call 707-795-7868 or visit redwoodcafe.com.

Saturday, July 13

Wine & Dixieland Jazz Festival: Wine, food and more than a dozen bands and pianists. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Cline Cellars, Sonoma. Tickets are $45. For more information, visit clinecellars.com.

ZipLine Improv: Made-in-the-moment stories from audience suggestions. 7 p.m. Occidental Center for the Arts. Tickets are $15-$20. For more information, call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Wine Country Comedy Festival: Stand-up comedy showcase. Outdoors, picnics suggested. Opens 7 p.m. St. Anne’s Crossing Winery, Kenwood. Tickets are $20. Through July 27. For more information, visit crushersofcomedy.com.

Evening with the Riccardis: Cabaret show looking at modern life and politics.7:30 p.m. New Cotati Cabaret, Congregation Ner Shalom. Tickets are $25, VIP $35. For more information, call 707-664-8622 or visit nershalom.org.

Poke Bowl: Ukulele player Jake Shimabukuro, plus Fiji, Anuhea and Kanekoa. 5 p.m. SOMO Village, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $46, $80 VIP. For more information, visit somoconcerts.com.

Roberto Tapia: Norteño and "banda" musician. 7:30 p.m. Weill Hall and Lawn, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $25-$75. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu/roberto-tapia-en-concierto.

John Courage: Rock singer-songwriter and guitarist. 8:45 p.m. HopMonk Tavern, Sebastopol. Tickets are $13-$15. For more information, call 707-829-7300 or visit hopmonk.com/sebastopol.

Thievery Corporation: Electronic music duo, plus Royal Jelly Jive. 50th annual Summer Concert Series. 7 p.m. Robert Mondavi Winery, Oakville. Tickets are $95. For more information, call 888-766-6328 or visit robertmondaviwinery.com.

Tainted Love: 1980s tribute band, Rockin’ Concert series. Noon-3 p.m. Village Court, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Free admission. Benefits Redwood Empire Food Bank. For more information, call 707-545-3844 or visit mvshops.com/free-rockin-concerts.

"The Sandlot": Coming-of-age sports comedy. Food Truck Cinema, live music, outdoor movie. 6 p.m. Bennett Valley Golf Course, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $5-$16, family pack $35. For more information, visit foodtruckcinemas.com.

Jimmy Dro: Plus Yhung Brohn and JSXH Beats, all ages. 8:30 p.m. Phoenix Theater, Petaluma. Tickets are $10. For more information, call 707-762-3565 or visit thephoenixtheater.com.

Sunday, July 14

"How to Train Your Dragon – The Hidden World": Computer-animated action fantasy. 5 p.m. gates 3 p.m., Weill Hall and Lawn, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Picnics welcome. Free admission, $5 parking. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit sonoma.edu.

New Orleans Jazz: Russian River Ramblers, wine and refreshments. 2-4 p.m. Dry Creek Vineyard, Healdsburg. Tickets are $45, benefits Santa Rosa Symphony League. For more information, visit srsymphonyleague.org.

Valley of the Moon Music Festival: Period instruments, classical and Romantic music. Opening concert 4 p.m. July 14. Through July 28. Hanna Boys Center, Sonoma. Tickets are $25-$45. For more information, call 800-595-4849 or visit valleyofthemoonmusicfestival.org.

Rick Springfield and Richard Marx: Pop-rock performers. Rodney Strong Vineyards Summer Concert Series. 6 p.m. Rodney Strong Vineyards, Healdsburg. Tickets are $89-$129. For more information, call 707-431-1533 or visit rodneystrongconcertseries.com.

Sonoma County Bastille Day Bash: Alliance Francaise de Santa Rosa picnic with live music, games and kids’ activities. Noon-4 p.m. Doyle Park, Santa Rosa. Free admission. For more information, call 707-543-8151 or visit afsantarosa.org.

Arts & Street Printing Festival: Interactive printmaking, activities, live music, 3-ton pavement roller as a printing press. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sebastopol Center for the Arts. Free admission. For more information, call 707-829-4797 or visit sebarts.org.

The Ralph Woodson Blues Band: Blues and rock, Live at Juilliard summer concert series. 5-7 p.m. Juilliard Park, Santa Rosa. Free admission. For more information, call 707-543-4512 or visit srcity.org/2169/live-at-juilliard.

Wendy DeWitt: Boogie-woogie music. Sunday Concerts at the Terrace. 1-4 p.m. Village Terrace, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Free admission. Benefits Compassion Without Borders. For more information, call 707-545-3844 or visit mvshops.com.

Monday, July 15

"Yankee Doodle Dandy": Vintage Film Series, movie based on the life story of George M. Cohan (1942). 7 p.m. Sebastiani Theatre, Sonoma. Tickets are $10. For more information, call 707-996-9756 or visit sebastianitheatre.com.

Tuesday, July 16

Sunny and the Black Pack: Soul, rock and rhythm and blues, Tuesdays in the Plaza. 6-8 p.m. Healdsburg Plaza. Free admission. For more information, call 707-431-3301 or visit ci.healdsburg.ca.us.

"National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation": 1989 comedy, Stars Under the Stars outdoor film festival. Pre-show concert at 7 p.m., movie follows. St. Francis Winery, Santa Rosa. Free admission. For more information, call 888-675-9463 or visit stfranciswinery.com.

Wednesday, July 17

Journey Revisited: Journey tribute band, Wednesday Night Market. 6 p.m. Old Courthouse Square, Santa Rosa. Free. For more information, visit wednesdaynightmarket.org.

Midsummer Night Sings: Bach, ‘B Minor Mass,’ Boyd Jarrell, Marin Oratorio. 7-9:30 p.m. Elim Lutheran Church, Petaluma. Tickets are $5-$15. For more information, call 707-347-9491 or visit sonomabach.org.

Thursday, July 18

Out in the Vineyard’s Gay Wine Weekend: LGBTQ wine events and auction, dance, drag queen brunch, Sonoma Valley venues. Ends July 21, tickets and fee prices vary, benefits Face to Face. For more information, visit outinthevineyard.com.

Coco Montoya Band: Blues rock, Summer Nights on the Green. 6-8 p.m. Windsor Town Green. Free admission. For more information, call 707-838-1000 or visit townofwindsor.com.

Ned Kahn: Kinetic artist discusses his career, inspirations and creative processes. 7-8:30 p.m. Museum of Sonoma County, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $5-$15. For more information, call 707-579-1500 or visit museumsc.org.

Friday, July 19

"Fantastical Family Night": Transcendence Theatre Company, Broadway/Disney song and dance numbers. 5 p.m. picnicking, 7:30 showtime, continues on July 20. Jack London Park, Glen Ellen. Tickets are $49-$104, VIP $144-$154. For more information, visit transcendencetheatre.org.

Northern Nights Music Festival: Numerous acts, headliners Zhu and Big Wild, plus art, yoga, cannabis and camping. 10 a.m. July 19 to 10 a.m. July 22. Cook’s Valley Campground, South Fork Eel River, Piercy. Tickets are $89-$399. For more information, visit northernnights.org.

Zulu Spear Band: South African music, Nelson Mandela birthday tribute. 7:30 p.m., Occidental Center for the Arts. Tickets are $15. For more infromation, call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

"Bladerunner": 1982 sci-fi action film, Starlit Summer Movie Series. Gates open 7 p.m., outdoor movie starts 8 p.m. Hyatt Regency, Santa Rosa. Free admission. 21 and older. For more information, visit eventbrite.com.

Ward Davis with Clint Park: Country musicians. 8:30 p.m. Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets are $20-$23. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

Helen Phillips: "The Need," thriller by "The Beautiful Bureaucrat" author. 6 p.m. Thumbprint Cellars, Healdsburg. Free admission. For more information, call 707-433-9270 or visit copperfieldsbooks.com.

Gator Nation: Cajun, zydeco and New Orleans rhythm and blues. Funky Fridays series. Gates open 5:30 p.m., concert begins 7 p.m. Hood Mansion, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $10. For more information, call 707-833-6288 or visit funkyfridays.info.

Wine Country Comedy Festival: James Austin Johnson, Shanti Charan, Julie Ash, Helen Hong and guests. 7 p.m., Flamingo Resort, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $20-$28. For more information, call 707-318-3845 or visit crushersofcomedy.com.

Jazz in July: Musicians Jess Petty and Ken Chambers, dancing, appetizers and antique cars display. 4-6 p.m. Friends House, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $5. For more information, call 707-538-0152 or visit friendshouse.org.

Saturday, July 20

Rivertown Revival: Live music including Ben Morrison, artisans, variety show, food and floating Nautical Mass. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Steamer Landing Park, Petaluma. Admission is $5-$15. For more information, visit rivertownrevival.com.

"Apollo 11": Documentary about the 50th anniversary of the lunar landing. 1:30 p.m. Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center. Free admission. For more information, call 888-337-6272 or visit festivalnapavalley.org.

Anderson Valley Barrel Tasting Weekend: Previews of new wines, futures purchases, yet-to-be-released wines. 11 a.m.-4 p.m., continues on July 21. Anderson Valley wineries. Admission is $25-$30. For more information, call 707-895-9463 or visit avwines.com.

"Ghostbusters": 1984 comedy, Alexander Valley Film Society drive-in movie. Open at 7 p.m., movie at dusk. Cloverdale Citrus Fairgrounds. Admission is $40 per car, $12 per individual. For more information, visit ci.ovationtix.com.

"The Goonies": Movie Night, music by DJ Golden Gram. Gates open 7 p.m., movie at sundown. Amphitheater lawn, Gundlach Bundschu Winery, Sonoma. Admission is $15. For more information, call 707-938-5277 or visit gunbun.com.

"Live From Here": Variety show featuring musician and songwriter Chris Thile plus special guests. 7:30 p.m. Weill Hall and Lawn, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $25-$85. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

Rodrigo y Gabriela: Mexican acoustic rock guitar duo. Mondavi Summer Concert Series. 7 p.m. Robert Mondavi Winery, Oakville. Tickets are $95. For more information, visit robertmondaviwinery.com.

Dginn: Sonoma County French-flamenco-gypsy dance band. 6-10 p.m. Rio Nido Roadhouse. Free admission. For more information, call 707-869-0921 or visit rionidoroadhouse.com.

Sunday, July 21

Bluegrass Day: The Dawg Trio, Steep Canyon Rangers and Alela Diane. 2 p.m., Craft Beer Festival at noon, Weill Hall and Lawn, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $25-$55, tickets including beer fest are $30. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

Toots and the Maytals: Reggae, plus Lee Fields and the Expressions soul music, Stern Grove Festival. 2-4 p.m. 19th Avenue and Sloat Boulevard, San Francisco. Free admission. For more information, visit sterngrove.org.

Bellydance Superstar Renaissance 2: Bellydance show featuring Moria Chappell, dance companies and individual dancers. 7 p.m. Sebastiani Theatre, Sonoma. Tickets are $35-$45. For more information, call 707-996-9756 or visit sebastianitheatre.com.

Black Sheep Brass Band: Heavy funk and jazz. Live at Juilliard summer concert series. 5-7 p.m. Juilliard Park, Santa Rosa. Free admission. For more information, call 707-543-4512 or visit srcity.org.

Elaine Lucia Trio: Jazz music, Sunday Afternoons on the Patio summer music series. 2-4 p.m. Sebastopol Center for the Arts. Free admission. For more information, call 707-829-4797 or visit sebarts.org.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine