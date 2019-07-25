Sonoma County Fair stages live music every day and night

Admission: $12 in advance, and $15 after July 31; $7 for ages 7-12; free for age 6 and younger.

You can go the Sonoma County Fair for the carnival rides, livestock competitions, rodeo, midway games or funnel cakes and corn dogs, but while you’re there you can’t help but hear the sound of music.

Live music is every bit as much a part of the fair as any other attraction, and this year you can soak up plenty of it without spending an extra cent once you’re inside the gates.

The Community Concert Series will be presented at the fair’s open-air Community Theater. Admission to the concerts is included in the fair admission price, with optional extras available at most shows for an additional charge. Chairs won’t be allowed in the lawn area, but blankets will be.

7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1 — The Yacht Rock Revue evokes the late ’70s and early ’80s, the fair promotional literature promises, with sing-along soft rock hits, vocal harmonies, tight bell-bottom jeans, polyester shirts and sunglasses at night. Optional concert package includes reserved seat for $25.

7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2 — The Techno Bandas show features Komando de la Sierra and Banda Pirata.

7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3 — Singer and guitarist David Victor, who recorded and toured with the hit band Boston, leads his own quintet in a set of hits by Boston and Styx. Optional concert package includes reserved seat for $25.

7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4 — Yonics de Jose Manuel Zamacona will perform tropical music and softer ballads.

7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5 — The contemporary country band Lonestar performs its No. 1 hits, including “No News” and “Come Crying to Me,” as well as their crossover tune, “Amazed.” Optional concert package includes reserved seat for $30.

7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6 — The Grass Roots’ current lineup performs the band’s ’60s and ’70s hits, including “Let’s Live for Today,” “Midnight Confessions,” “Temptation Eyes” and “Two Divided by Love.” Optional concert package includes reserved seat for $25.

7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7 — The funk and R&B group Average White Band, best-known for the million-selling instrumental track, “Pick Up the Pieces,” plays its ’70s and ’80s soul and disco hits. Optional concert package includes reserved seat for $25.

7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8 — The “Natural Wonder” tribute to Stevie Wonder stars Gabriel Bello and includes “Signed, Sealed, Delivered,” “Master Blaster,” “My Love Is on Fire” and more. Optional concert package includes reserved seat for $15.

7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9 — The Acoustic Bandas show features Banda La Congora and Banda La Incomparable.

7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10 — The Russian-Ukrainian band Leonid & Friends plays to tribute the classic rock and pop combo Chicago. Optional concert package includes reserved seat for $25. There also will be a “Meet & Greet” event with the group priced at $50, which does not include the concert or fair admission.

7 p.m. Aug. 11 — The series closes with Mi Banda El Mexicano Los Angeles Negros.

In addition to the Community Concert Series, the fair will present six live music shows daily on the Park Stage featuring popular local acts, including Faith Ako, The Poyntlyss Sistars, The Pulsators, the Shannon Rider Band, Twang Ditty and others. For a complete schedule, see the Free Live Music section on the sonomacountyfair.com site.