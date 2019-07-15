Remains found in Oregon likely those of 'Seinfield' actor Charles Levin

LAURA NEWBERRY
LOS ANGELES TIMES
July 15, 2019, 7:25AM
Updated 4 hours ago

Authorities believe they have found the remains of missing Hollywood actor Charles Levin in a remote area of southern Oregon, according to local officials.

Levin was reported missing from Grants Pass by his son on July 8, said local news station KTVL. The son, who lives in L.A., hadn’t heard from Levin in several days.

The 70-year-old actor had roles in more than a dozen movies throughout the 1970s, ’80s and ’90s, including the Woody Allen films “Manhattan” and “Annie Hall,” as well as such shows as “Seinfeld" and “Doogie Howser M.D.”

Search-and-rescue teams had been looking for Levin for a week when a resident found Levin’s car on an “almost impassable road” on Saturday night, according to the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety.

Levin’s pug, Boo Boo Bear, was found dead inside the vehicle. Crews began to scour the rugged terrain nearby; several hours later, they discovered human remains.

“Based on the circumstances, there is a high probability that the remains are those of Charles Levin,” the city’s Department of Public Safety said in a news release.

Final identification of the remains will be completed by the medical examiner, the release said.

