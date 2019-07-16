Things to do this week in Sonoma County, July 19-July 28

DIANNE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 16, 2019, 3:07PM
Updated 27 minutes ago

From comedy to chamber music, here's what's coming up in Sonoma County.

Friday, July 19

"Fantastical Family Night": Transcendence Theatre Company, Broadway/Disney song and dance numbers. 5 p.m. picnicking, 7:30 showtime, continues on July 20. Jack London Park, Glen Ellen. Tickets are $49-$104, VIP $144-$154. For more information, visit transcendencetheatre.org.

Northern Nights Music Festival: Numerous acts, headliners Zhu and Big Wild, plus art, yoga, cannabis and camping. 10 a.m. July 19 to 10 a.m. July 22. Cook’s Valley Campground, South Fork Eel River, Piercy. Tickets are $89-$399. For more information, visit northernnights.org.

Zulu Spear Band: South African music, Nelson Mandela birthday tribute. 7:30 p.m., Occidental Center for the Arts. Tickets are $15. For more infromation, call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

"Bladerunner": 1982 sci-fi action film, Starlit Summer Movie Series. Gates open 7 p.m., outdoor movie starts 8 p.m. Hyatt Regency, Santa Rosa. Free admission. 21 and older. For more information, visit eventbrite.com.

Ward Davis with Clint Park: Country musicians. 8:30 p.m. Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets are $20-$23. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

Helen Phillips: "The Need," thriller by "The Beautiful Bureaucrat" author. 6 p.m. Thumbprint Cellars, Healdsburg. Free admission. For more information, call 707-433-9270 or visit copperfieldsbooks.com.

Gator Nation: Cajun, zydeco and New Orleans rhythm and blues. Funky Fridays series. Gates open 5:30 p.m., concert begins 7 p.m. Hood Mansion, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $10. For more information, call 707-833-6288 or visit funkyfridays.info.

Wine Country Comedy Festival: James Austin Johnson, Shanti Charan, Julie Ash, Helen Hong and guests. 7 p.m., Flamingo Resort, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $20-$28. For more information, call 707-318-3845 or visit crushersofcomedy.com.

Ken Jeong: Comedian and actor known for ‘Community’ role. 9 p.m. Friday, Graton Resort & Casino Ballroom, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $35-$45. 21 and older. For more information, call 707-588-7100 or visit gratonresortcasinocom/live-entertainment.

Saturday, July 20

Rivertown Revival: Live music including Ben Morrison, artisans, variety show, food and floating Nautical Mass. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Steamer Landing Park, Petaluma. Admission is $5-$15. For more information, visit rivertownrevival.com.

"Apollo 11": Documentary about the 50th anniversary of the lunar landing. 1:30 p.m. Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center. Free admission. For more information, call 888-337-6272 or visit festivalnapavalley.org.

Anderson Valley Barrel Tasting Weekend: Previews of new wines, futures purchases, yet-to-be-released wines. 11 a.m.-4 p.m., continues on July 21. Anderson Valley wineries. Admission is $25-$30. For more information, call 707-895-9463 or visit www.avwines.com.

"Ghostbusters": 1984 comedy, Alexander Valley Film Society drive-in movie. Open at 7 p.m., movie at dusk. Cloverdale Citrus Fairgrounds. Admission is $40 per car, $12 per individual. For more information, visit avfilmsociety.org.

"The Goonies": Movie Night, music by DJ Golden Gram. Gates open 7 p.m., movie at sundown. Amphitheater lawn, Gundlach Bundschu Winery, Sonoma. Admission is $15. For more information, call 707-938-5277 or visit gunbun.com.

"Live From Here": Variety show featuring musician and songwriter Chris Thile plus special guests. 7:30 p.m. Weill Hall and Lawn, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $25-$85. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

Rodrigo y Gabriela: Mexican acoustic rock guitar duo. Mondavi Summer Concert Series. 7 p.m. Robert Mondavi Winery, Oakville. Tickets are $95. For more information, visit robertmondaviwinery.com.

Matt Costa: Indie rock/folk singer and songwriter, plus Americana band JD & The Straight Shot. 8:30 p.m. Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets are $15-$18. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

ArtStart benefit: Artwork created by 16 ArtStart interns, auction, beer, wine, hors d’oeuvres. 4-6 p.m. art warehouse, 1024 DeTurk Ave., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $25. For more information, call 707-546-2345 or visit artstart.us.

Dginn: Sonoma County French-flamenco-gypsy dance band. 6-10 p.m. Rio Nido Roadhouse. Free admission. For more information, call 707-869-0921 or visit rionidoroadhouse.com.

Sunday, July 21

Bluegrass Day: The Dawg Trio, Steep Canyon Rangers and Alela Diane. 2 p.m., Craft Beer Festival at noon, Weill Hall and Lawn, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $25-$55, tickets including beer fest are $30. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

Toots and the Maytals: Reggae, plus Lee Fields and the Expressions soul music, Stern Grove Festival. 2-4 p.m. 19th Avenue and Sloat Boulevard, San Francisco. Free admission. For more information, visit sterngrove.org.

Bellydance Superstar Renaissance 2: Bellydance show featuring Moria Chappell, dance companies and individual dancers. 7 p.m. Sebastiani Theatre, Sonoma. Tickets are $35-$45. For more information, call 707-996-9756 or visit sebastianitheatre.com.

Black Sheep Brass Band: Heavy funk and jazz. Live at Juilliard summer concert series. 5-7 p.m. Juilliard Park, Santa Rosa. Free admission. For more information, call 707-543-4512 or visit srcity.org.

Elaine Lucia Trio: Jazz music, Sunday Afternoons on the Patio summer music series. 2-4 p.m. Sebastopol Center for the Arts. Free admission. For more information, call 707-829-4797 or visit sebarts.org.

Flamenco! Live!: Flamenco dancers, singer and guitarist. 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. The Big Easy, Petaluma. Tickets are $23. For more information, visit bigeasypetaluma.com.

Monday, July 22

Mendocino Music Festival: Festival dinner party with live music. 6-9 p.m. Ledford House, Albion. Tickets are $100. For more information, call 707-937-2044 or visit mendocinomusic.org.

Tuesday, July 23

pianoSonoma: Chamber music, "Vino & Vibrato – Glimpses." Wine tasting begins at 5:30 p.m., concert begins at 6 p.m. Schroeder Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $15. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

Volker Strifler Band: Blues-roots music, Tuesdays in the Plaza. 6-8 p.m. Healdsburg Plaza. Free admission. For more information, call 707-431-3301 or visit ci.healdsburg.ca.us.

"The Sandlot": Coming-of-age baseball comedy (1993), Family Movies on the Green. Begins at sunset. Windsor Town Green. Free admission. For more information, call 707-838-1000 or visit townofwindsor.com.

"La La Land": Romantic comedy (2016), Stars Under the Stars outdoor film festival. Pre-show concert 7 p.m. Movie follows, St. Francis Winery, Santa Rosa. Free admission. For more information, call 888-675-9463 or visit stfranciswinery.com.

Wednesday, July 24

Duo Quartet: Nina Gerber, Chris Webster, Pam Delgado and Jeri Jones, plus SonoMusette. Peacetown concerts. 5-8 p.m. Ives Park, Sebastopol. Free admission. For more information, call 707-508-5449 or visit peacetown.org.

Thursday, July 25

Monte Rio Variety Show: Malcolm McDowell hosts 108th annual event. Music, comedy, theater and barbecue. 4:30 p.m. Monte Rio Amphitheater. Tickets are $15-$30 and benefit local causes. For more information, visit monterioshow.wordpress.com.

"As You Like It": Shakespearean romantic comedy performed outdoors. Opens 7:30 p.m. West Plaza Park, Healdsburg. Free admission. Through Aug. 10. For more information, raventheater.org.

Janiva Magness: Blues, soul and Americana singer/songwriter. KRSH Backyard Concerts series. 6 p.m. KRSH, Santa Rosa. Free admission. For more information, call 707-588-0707 or visit krsh.com.

Wonder Bread 5: Party dance band, Concert Under the Stars. 5:30-8 p.m. Village Court, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Free admission. Benefits Social Advocates for Youth. For more information, call 707-545-3844 or visit mvshops.com.

Caravanserai: Santana tribute band, Summer Nights on the Green. 6-8 p.m. Windsor Town Green. Free admission. For more information, call 707-838-1000 or visit townofwindsor.com.

Friday, July 26

George Lopez: Standup comedian and actor, "The Wall" world tour. 8 p.m. Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $55-$69, VIP $169, meet-and-greet $254. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Toast and ’Toon: Beer, champagne, Peanuts-themed sandwiches, cartooning with Joe Wos. Friday Nights at the Museum. 6-9 p.m. Schulz Museum, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $30. For more information, call 707-284-1297 or visit schulzmuseum.org.

Remember Jones: Soul-pop music, Friday Night Live summer concert series. 6:30 p.m. Cloverdale Plaza. Free admission. For more information, call 707-894-4410 or visit cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

Kilcid Band: Port Townsend, Washington-based psych-pop band. 8:30-11:30 p.m. Starling Bar, Sonoma. Free admission. For more information, call 707-938-7442 or visit starlingsonoma.com.

Soulshine: Blues standards and original songs, Funky Fridays concert series. Gates open 5:30 p.m., begins 7 p.m. Hood Mansion, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $10. For more information, call 707-833-6288 or visit funkyfridays.info.

Solid Air: West Coast folk-rock and Americana, Wilson Artisan Wineries’ Summer Music Series. 6-8 p.m. St. Anne’s Crossing Winery, Kenwood. Free lawn seating. For more information, wilsonartisanwines.com.

Zoso: The Led Zeppelin Experience, plus vintage rock party band The Butlers. 8:30 p.m. Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets are $18-$23. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

Saturday, July 27

Matt Nathanson: Rock, pop and folk singer/songwriter, Mondavi Summer Concert Series. 7 p.m. Robert Mondavi Winery, Oakville. Sold out. For more information, visit robertmondaviwinery.com.

Sean Hayes: Folk, indie-rock, country and soul singer/songwriter, plus Americana singer Arann Harris. 8 p.m. HopMonk Tavern, Sebastopol. Tickets are $25. For more information, call 707-829-7300 or visit hopmonk.com.

Surf Fest: Bay Area surf bands including The Gillbillies and The Reefriders, craft beer and luau dinner. 5-10 p.m. Rio Nido Roadhouse. Tickets are $15. For more information, call 707-869-0921 or visit rionidoroadhouse.com.

Jeff Bridges: Academy Award-winning actor, singer/songwriter and guitarist. 8 p.m. Uptown Theatre, Napa. Tickets are $60. For more information, call 707-259-0123 or visit uptowntheatrenapa.com.

Ironman: Triathlon from Lake Sonoma to Santa Rosa. Ironman Village activities 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Courthouse Square, Santa Rosa. VIP spectator experiences available for $75-$256. For more information, visit ironman.com.

Johnny Vegas featuring Angie Maserati: Dance band, Montgomery Village Rockin’ Concerts. Noon-3 p.m. Village Court, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Free admission. Benefits Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Santa Rosa. For more information, call 707-545-3844 or visit mvshops.com.

Heavens Heels: Dark theatrical rock band, plus heavy metal band Fortress United. 8 p.m. Phoenix Theater, Petaluma. Tickets are $10. For more information, call 707-762-3565 or visit thephoenixtheater.com.

Fort Ross Festival: Native Russian and Kashia Pomo performances, crafts, music, musket and cannon firings, beer garden. 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Fort Ross State Park. $20 per car. For more information, call 707-847-3437 or visit fortross.org.

Sincere Love: Vocalist from Bakersfield, Summer Concert Series. 1-3 p.m. Sonoma-Cutrer, Windsor. Free admission. For more information, visit sonomacutrer.com.

Great Train Days: Model trains, train music, stories and activities and Live Steamers train rides. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Continues on July 28, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Children’s Museum of Sonoma County, Santa Rosa. Admission is $12. For more information, call 707-546-4069 or visit cmosc.org.

Sunday, July 28

"The Four Seasons of Sonoma County": Vivaldi’s ode to nature, with projections of Sonoma County landscapes. Santa Rosa Symphony, Francesco Lecce-Chong, conductor. 7 p.m. Weill Hall and Lawn, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Free admission, tickets required. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

Miss Moonshine: Alternative folk and Americana, Live at Juilliard summer concert series. 5-7 p.m. Juilliard Park, Santa Rosa. Free admission. For more information, call 707-543-4512 or visit srcity.org.

Dean Grech: Modern/cool jazz and rhythm and blues, Sunday Concerts at the Terrace. 1-4 p.m. Village Terrace, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Free admission. Benefits Maria Carrillo High School Band Boosters. For more information, call 707-545-3844 or visit mvshops.com.

Kevin Russell & Friends: Sunday Afternoons on the Patio summer music series. 2-4 p.m. Sebastopol Center for the Arts. Free admission. For more information, call 707-829-4797 or visit sebarts.org.

