Things to do this week in Sonoma County, July 19-July 28

From comedy to chamber music, here's what's coming up in Sonoma County.

Friday, July 19

"Fantastical Family Night": Transcendence Theatre Company, Broadway/Disney song and dance numbers. 5 p.m. picnicking, 7:30 showtime, continues on July 20. Jack London Park, Glen Ellen. Tickets are $49-$104, VIP $144-$154. For more information, visit transcendencetheatre.org.

Northern Nights Music Festival: Numerous acts, headliners Zhu and Big Wild, plus art, yoga, cannabis and camping. 10 a.m. July 19 to 10 a.m. July 22. Cook’s Valley Campground, South Fork Eel River, Piercy. Tickets are $89-$399. For more information, visit northernnights.org.

Zulu Spear Band: South African music, Nelson Mandela birthday tribute. 7:30 p.m., Occidental Center for the Arts. Tickets are $15. For more infromation, call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

"Bladerunner": 1982 sci-fi action film, Starlit Summer Movie Series. Gates open 7 p.m., outdoor movie starts 8 p.m. Hyatt Regency, Santa Rosa. Free admission. 21 and older. For more information, visit eventbrite.com.

Ward Davis with Clint Park: Country musicians. 8:30 p.m. Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets are $20-$23. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

Helen Phillips: "The Need," thriller by "The Beautiful Bureaucrat" author. 6 p.m. Thumbprint Cellars, Healdsburg. Free admission. For more information, call 707-433-9270 or visit copperfieldsbooks.com.

Gator Nation: Cajun, zydeco and New Orleans rhythm and blues. Funky Fridays series. Gates open 5:30 p.m., concert begins 7 p.m. Hood Mansion, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $10. For more information, call 707-833-6288 or visit funkyfridays.info.

Wine Country Comedy Festival: James Austin Johnson, Shanti Charan, Julie Ash, Helen Hong and guests. 7 p.m., Flamingo Resort, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $20-$28. For more information, call 707-318-3845 or visit crushersofcomedy.com.

Ken Jeong: Comedian and actor known for ‘Community’ role. 9 p.m. Friday, Graton Resort & Casino Ballroom, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $35-$45. 21 and older. For more information, call 707-588-7100 or visit gratonresortcasinocom/live-entertainment.

Saturday, July 20

Rivertown Revival: Live music including Ben Morrison, artisans, variety show, food and floating Nautical Mass. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Steamer Landing Park, Petaluma. Admission is $5-$15. For more information, visit rivertownrevival.com.

"Apollo 11": Documentary about the 50th anniversary of the lunar landing. 1:30 p.m. Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center. Free admission. For more information, call 888-337-6272 or visit festivalnapavalley.org.

Anderson Valley Barrel Tasting Weekend: Previews of new wines, futures purchases, yet-to-be-released wines. 11 a.m.-4 p.m., continues on July 21. Anderson Valley wineries. Admission is $25-$30. For more information, call 707-895-9463 or visit www.avwines.com.

"Ghostbusters": 1984 comedy, Alexander Valley Film Society drive-in movie. Open at 7 p.m., movie at dusk. Cloverdale Citrus Fairgrounds. Admission is $40 per car, $12 per individual. For more information, visit avfilmsociety.org.

"The Goonies": Movie Night, music by DJ Golden Gram. Gates open 7 p.m., movie at sundown. Amphitheater lawn, Gundlach Bundschu Winery, Sonoma. Admission is $15. For more information, call 707-938-5277 or visit gunbun.com.

"Live From Here": Variety show featuring musician and songwriter Chris Thile plus special guests. 7:30 p.m. Weill Hall and Lawn, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $25-$85. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

Rodrigo y Gabriela: Mexican acoustic rock guitar duo. Mondavi Summer Concert Series. 7 p.m. Robert Mondavi Winery, Oakville. Tickets are $95. For more information, visit robertmondaviwinery.com.

Matt Costa: Indie rock/folk singer and songwriter, plus Americana band JD & The Straight Shot. 8:30 p.m. Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets are $15-$18. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.