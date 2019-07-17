'Modern Family' star Sarah Hyland to marry 'Bachelorette' contestant Wells Adams

ASSOCIATED PRESS
July 17, 2019, 11:12AM
Updated 43 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES — "Modern Family" actress Sarah Hyland and "Bachelorette" alum Wells Adams are engaged.

Hyland, 28, and Adams, 35, took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce the news.

Hyland posted a series of images of the couple's special moment on a beach, including a picture of Adams down on one knee holding a small box.

Adams shared a video of the precious moment and photos of them toasting to their new chapter. Hyland's representative confirmed the news.

Hyland and Adams met on social media in 2016 and began dating in 2017.

Wells competed on season 12 of ABC's "The Bachelorette."

