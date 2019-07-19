Taylor Swift and Idris Elba prance around as felines in 'Cats' trailer

CARLOS DE LOERA
LOS ANGELES TIMES
July 19, 2019, 10:17AM

Universal Pictures on Thursday released the first trailer for its hotly anticipated version of "Cats," Tom Hooper's adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's beloved and enduring musical.

The two-and-a-half minute clip shows the all-star cast, which features Taylor Swift, James Corden, Idris Elba, Judi Dench and Jennifer Hudson, as the titular CGI-furred cat-human hybrids.

Playing over the entirety of trailer is Hudson's rendition of the former Broadway musical's hit number "Memory" as cats dance freely.

Reaction to the clip was immediate on Thursday, with many viewers confused by it, while others were inspired to crack jokes and make memes.

The response was fast, furious and hilarious to the polarizing first trailer for the star-studded adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's beloved musical.

"Cats" is scheduled to hit theaters this Christmas.

