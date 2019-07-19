Steph Curry belts a song from 'Hamilton' with his daughters in viral video

Warriors basketball star Steph Curry posted a video singing with his daughters that stole the hearts of 1.5 million viewers since it was posted to YouTube on Thursday.

In the Carpool Karaoke-style clip, Curry and his two daughters, 4-year-old Ryan and 7-year-old Riley, belt the lyrics of “You’ll Be Back” from the musical “Hamilton” on their way to enjoy surprise ice cream from their father.

“We’ve done this 1,000 times, but this is the first one on camera,” he wrote on his YouTube page.

The video received 60,000 likes and plenty of praise from commenters.

"Not sure it's possible to make a better video than this," user Will Bowden wrote.