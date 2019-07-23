Things to do this week in Sonoma County, July 26-Aug. 4

Big names headed to Wine Country include Jeff Bridges, George Lopez and Chaka Khan. There's also train fun, Shakespeare and crafts galore.

Friday, July 26

George Lopez: Standup comedian and actor, "The Wall" world tour. 8 p.m. Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $55-$69, VIP $169, meet-and-greet $254. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Toast and ’Toon: Beer, champagne, Peanuts-themed sandwiches, cartooning with Joe Wos. Friday Nights at the Museum. 6-9 p.m. Schulz Museum, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $30. For more information, call 707-284-1297 or visit schulzmuseum.org.

Remember Jones: Soul-pop music, Friday Night Live summer concert series. 6:30 p.m. Cloverdale Plaza. Free admission. For more information, call 707-894-4410 or visit cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

Kilcid Band: Port Townsend, Washington-based psych-pop band. 8:30-11:30 p.m. Starling Bar, Sonoma. Free admission. For more information, call 707-938-7442 or visit starlingsonoma.com.

Soulshine: Blues standards and original songs, Funky Fridays concert series. Gates open 5:30 p.m., begins 7 p.m. Hood Mansion, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $10. For more information, call 707-833-6288 or visit funkyfridays.info.

Solid Air: West Coast folk-rock and Americana, Wilson Artisan Wineries’ Summer Music Series. 6-8 p.m. St. Anne’s Crossing Winery, Kenwood. Free lawn seating. For more information, wilsonartisanwines.com.

Zoso: The Led Zeppelin Experience, plus vintage rock party band The Butlers. 8:30 p.m. Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets are $18-$23. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

Trunk show: Works by international jewelry designer Marcel Roelofs. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Sunday, The Passdoor Gallery, Sonoma. Free admission. For more information, call 707-634-0015 or visit thepassdoor.net.

Saturday, July 27

Matt Nathanson: Rock, pop and folk singer/songwriter, Mondavi Summer Concert Series. 7 p.m. Robert Mondavi Winery, Oakville. Sold out. For more information, visit robertmondaviwinery.com.

Sean Hayes: Folk, indie-rock, country and soul singer/songwriter, plus Americana singer Arann Harris. 8 p.m. HopMonk Tavern, Sebastopol. Tickets are $25. For more information, call 707-829-7300 or visit hopmonk.com.

Surf Fest: Bay Area surf bands including The Gillbillies and The Reefriders, craft beer and luau dinner. 5-10 p.m., Rio Nido Roadhouse. Tickets are $15. For more information, call 707-869-0921 or visit rionidoroadhouse.com.

Jeff Bridges: Academy Award-winning actor, singer/songwriter and guitarist. 8 p.m. Uptown Theatre, Napa. Tickets are $60. For more information, call 707-259-0123 or visit uptowntheatrenapa.com.

Ironman: Triathlon from Lake Sonoma to Santa Rosa. Ironman Village activities 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Courthouse Square, Santa Rosa. VIP spectator experiences available for $75-$256. For more information, visit ironman.com.

Johnny Vegas featuring Angie Maserati: Dance band, Montgomery Village Rockin’ Concerts. Noon-3 p.m. Village Court, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Free admission. Benefits Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Santa Rosa. For more information, call 707-545-3844 or visit mvshops.com.

Heavens Heels: Dark theatrical rock band, plus heavy metal band Fortress United. 8 p.m. Phoenix Theater, Petaluma. Tickets are $10. For more information, call 707-762-3565 or visit thephoenixtheater.com.

Fort Ross Festival: Native Russian and Kashia Pomo performances, crafts, music, musket and cannon firings, beer garden. 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Fort Ross State Park. $20 per car. For more information, call 707-847-3437 or visit fortross.org.

Sincere Love: Vocalist from Bakersfield, Summer Concert Series. 1-3 p.m. Sonoma-Cutrer, Windsor. Free admission. For more information, visit sonomacutrer.com.

Great Train Days: Model trains, train music, stories and activities and Live Steamers train rides. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Continues on July 28, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Children’s Museum of Sonoma County, Santa Rosa. Admission is $12. For more information, call 707-546-4069 or visit cmosc.org.

Prasada Festival: Celebration of kirtan, classical Indian dance, and sacred ceremony. 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday, Occidental Center for the Arts. Tickets are $108-$200, VIP $300. For more information, visit prasada-festival.com.

Sunday, July 28

"The Four Seasons of Sonoma County": Vivaldi’s ode to nature, with projections of Sonoma County landscapes. Santa Rosa Symphony, Francesco Lecce-Chong, conductor. 7 p.m. Weill Hall and Lawn, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Free admission, tickets required. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

Miss Moonshine: Alternative folk and Americana, Live at Juilliard summer concert series. 5-7 p.m. Juilliard Park, Santa Rosa. Free admission. For more information, call 707-543-4512 or visit srcity.org.

Dean Grech: Modern/cool jazz and rhythm and blues, Sunday Concerts at the Terrace. 1-4 p.m. Village Terrace, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Free admission. Benefits Maria Carrillo High School Band Boosters. For more information, call 707-545-3844 or visit mvshops.com.

Kevin Russell & Friends: Sunday Afternoons on the Patio summer music series. 2-4 p.m. Sebastopol Center for the Arts. Free admission. For more information, call 707-829-4797 or visit sebarts.org.

Trace Repeat: Funk and soul, Sunset Music Series. 4 p.m.-sunset The Ranch at Lake Sonoma, Geyserville. Free admission. For more information, visit theranchatlakesonoma.com/events-and-meetings.

Monday, July 29

Museum Mondays for Little Ones: Summertime-themed crafts and activities for children 1-5 and their caregivers. 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Schulz Museum, Santa Rosa. Admission is $5. For more information, call 707-579-4452 or visit schulzmuseum.org.

Christmas in July: Transcendence Theatre Company hosts marketplace, white-elephant exchange, "Elf" screening. 6 p.m., film screening begins 7:15 p.m. Sebastiani Theatre, Sonoma. Free admission, reservations required. For more information, call 877-424-1414 or visit bestholidaysever.org

Tuesday, July 30

"The Taming of the Shrew": Royal Shakespeare Company, comedy of gender and materialism. 1 and 7 p.m. Rialto Cinemas, Sebastopol. Tickets are $18-$26. For more information, call 707-525-4840 or visit rialtocinemas.com.

Midtown Social: Soul band, Tuesdays in the Plaza summer concert series. 6-8 p.m. Healdsburg Plaza. Free admission. For more information, call 707-431-3301 or visit ci.healdsburg.ca.us.

Wednesday, July 31

Sinatra Magic: Singers Ned Rifken and Ariana LaMark with 17-piece jazz group Wednesday Night Big Band. 7:30 p.m. HopMonk Tavern, Sebastopol. Tickets are $12-$15. For more information, call 707-829-7300 or visit hopmonk.com/sebastopol.

Marshall Law Band: Blues, plus folk rockers The BlueByrds. Peacetown summer concert series. 5-8 p.m. Ives Park, Sebastopol. Free admission. For more information, call 707-508-5449 or visit peacetown.org.

Thursday, Aug. 1

pianoSonoma: "Vino & Vibrato – The Full Cast," chamber music and wine tasting. 5:30 p.m. wine tasting, 6 p.m. performance. Schroeder Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $15. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

Tommy Castro: Soul blues, Summer Nights on the Green. 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Windsor Town Green. Free admission. For more information, call 707-838-1000 or visit townofwindsor.com.

Carlos Reyes and the Electric Symphony: Paraguayan harp and electric violin virtuoso. Rockin’ the River summer concert series. 7-8:30 p.m. Guerneville Plaza. Free admission. For more information, visit rockintheriver.org

Sonoma County Fair: Summertime tradition. Opening day, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sonoma County Fairgrounds, Santa Rosa. Yacht Rock Revue concert 7:30 p.m. $15 admission. Free admission on Kid's Day for ages 12 and younger. Through Aug. 11. For more information, visit sonomacountyfair.com.

Flynn Creek Circus: "Out of Hat," all-human comic circus tale with aerial stunts, acrobatics and physics. Opening night, 7 p.m. Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $11-$22. Through Aug. 4. For more information, visit flynncreekcircus.com.

Sonoma City Party: Free Spirits Gospel Choir, Dan Martin and the Noma Rocksteady Band, Flaming O’s, Funk Fatale Band. 6-9:30 p.m. Sonoma Plaza. Free admission. For more information, visit sonomacity.org.

Friday, Aug. 2

Jonathan Butler: South African jazz artist, plus wine and food. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Mauritson Winery, Healdsburg. Tickets are $125, benefits Luther Burbank Center arts and education programs. For more information, call 707-800-7553 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

"The NeverEnding Story": Fantasy adventure film (1984). Hot August Nights movie series. 7 p.m. Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. $8 admission. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

Fiber Arts IX: Opening reception for international juried fiber arts exhibition. 6-8 p.m. Sebastopol Center for the Arts. Free admission. Through Sept. 8. For more information, call 707-829-4797 or visit sebarts.org.

Roy Rogers & The Delta Rhythm Kings: Blues slide guitar master. Cloverdale Friday Night Live summer concert series. 6:30 p.m. Cloverdale Plaza. Free admission. For more information, call 707-894-4410 or visit cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

Squirrel Nut Zippers: Jazz band fusing Delta blues, gypsy jazz and other styles. 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Aug. 2-3. Blue Note Napa. Tickets are $29-$69. For more information, call 707-880-230 or visit bluenotenapa.com.

Saturday, Aug. 3

Sonoma County Veg Fest: Vegan and vegetarian cooking, vendors, speakers, films and activities. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. $5 admission. For more information, call 707-540-1760 or visit socovegfest.org.

Petaluma Music Festival: Four stages, performers include ALO and the David Nelson Band. 11:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds, Petaluma. Tickets are $20-$55, benefits school music education. For more information, visit petalumamusicfestival.org.

Caravanserai: Latin rock/Santana tribute band. Montgomery Village Rockin’ Concert. Noon-3 p.m. Village Court, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Free admission. Benefits Boys & Girls Club of Sonoma-Marin. For more information, call 707-545-3844 or visit mvshops.com.

Summer Symphony: String quartet, including San Francisco Symphony violinists. 6 p.m. VIP reception, 7:30 p.m. concert. Jackson Theater, Sonoma Country Day School, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $95-$175, benefits Rebuild Wine Country. For more information, visit rebuildwinecountry.org/events.

The Pulsators: Sonoma County rock and roll dance band. 6-10 p.m. Rio Nido Roadhouse. Tickets are $8. For more information, call 707-869-0921 or visit rionidoroadhouse.com.

Firoozeh Dumas: New York Times bestselling author. Featured memoir, ‘Funny in Farsi,’ growing up Iranian in America. 2-3:30 p.m. Sonoma Valley Regional Library. Free admission. For more information, visit sonomacounty.libcal.com.

Sunday, Aug. 4

Michael McDonald & Chaka Khan: Double bill, Grammy-winning vocalists. 7 p.m. Weill Hall and Lawn, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $25-$45. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

Michael Capella Band: Americana, country and folk rock. Live at Juilliard summer concert series. 5-7 p.m. Juilliard Park, Santa Rosa. Free admission. For more information, call 707-543-4512 or visit srcity.org.

Gator Nation: Cajun, zydeco and New Orleans rhythm and blues. Sunday Concerts at the Terrace. 1-4 p.m. Village Terrace, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Free admission. Benefits Paws 4 Learning & Wellness Center. For more information, call 707-545-3844 or visit mvshops.com.

"True Humans": Documentary about the lives of Sonoma Developmental Center residents. 1 p.m. Sebastiani Theatre, Sonoma. Tickets are $10. For more information, call 707-996-9756 or visit sebastianitheatre.com.

Joe Kelner Jazz Trio: Sunday Afternoons on the Patio music series. 2-4 p.m. Sebastopol Center for the Arts. Free admission. For more information, call 707-829-4797 or visit sebarts.org.

