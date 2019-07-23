Things to do this week in Sonoma County, July 26-Aug. 4

Big names headed to Wine Country include Jeff Bridges, George Lopez and Chaka Khan. There's also train fun, Shakespeare and crafts galore.

Friday, July 26

George Lopez: Standup comedian and actor, "The Wall" world tour. 8 p.m. Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $55-$69, VIP $169, meet-and-greet $254. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Toast and ’Toon: Beer, champagne, Peanuts-themed sandwiches, cartooning with Joe Wos. Friday Nights at the Museum. 6-9 p.m. Schulz Museum, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $30. For more information, call 707-284-1297 or visit schulzmuseum.org.

Remember Jones: Soul-pop music, Friday Night Live summer concert series. 6:30 p.m. Cloverdale Plaza. Free admission. For more information, call 707-894-4410 or visit cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

Kilcid Band: Port Townsend, Washington-based psych-pop band. 8:30-11:30 p.m. Starling Bar, Sonoma. Free admission. For more information, call 707-938-7442 or visit starlingsonoma.com.

Soulshine: Blues standards and original songs, Funky Fridays concert series. Gates open 5:30 p.m., begins 7 p.m. Hood Mansion, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $10. For more information, call 707-833-6288 or visit funkyfridays.info.

Solid Air: West Coast folk-rock and Americana, Wilson Artisan Wineries’ Summer Music Series. 6-8 p.m. St. Anne’s Crossing Winery, Kenwood. Free lawn seating. For more information, wilsonartisanwines.com.

Zoso: The Led Zeppelin Experience, plus vintage rock party band The Butlers. 8:30 p.m. Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets are $18-$23. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

Trunk show: Works by international jewelry designer Marcel Roelofs. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Sunday, The Passdoor Gallery, Sonoma. Free admission. For more information, call 707-634-0015 or visit thepassdoor.net.

Saturday, July 27

Matt Nathanson: Rock, pop and folk singer/songwriter, Mondavi Summer Concert Series. 7 p.m. Robert Mondavi Winery, Oakville. Sold out. For more information, visit robertmondaviwinery.com.

Sean Hayes: Folk, indie-rock, country and soul singer/songwriter, plus Americana singer Arann Harris. 8 p.m. HopMonk Tavern, Sebastopol. Tickets are $25. For more information, call 707-829-7300 or visit hopmonk.com.

Surf Fest: Bay Area surf bands including The Gillbillies and The Reefriders, craft beer and luau dinner. 5-10 p.m., Rio Nido Roadhouse. Tickets are $15. For more information, call 707-869-0921 or visit rionidoroadhouse.com.

Jeff Bridges: Academy Award-winning actor, singer/songwriter and guitarist. 8 p.m. Uptown Theatre, Napa. Tickets are $60. For more information, call 707-259-0123 or visit uptowntheatrenapa.com.

Ironman: Triathlon from Lake Sonoma to Santa Rosa. Ironman Village activities 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Courthouse Square, Santa Rosa. VIP spectator experiences available for $75-$256. For more information, visit ironman.com.

Johnny Vegas featuring Angie Maserati: Dance band, Montgomery Village Rockin’ Concerts. Noon-3 p.m. Village Court, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Free admission. Benefits Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Santa Rosa. For more information, call 707-545-3844 or visit mvshops.com.

Heavens Heels: Dark theatrical rock band, plus heavy metal band Fortress United. 8 p.m. Phoenix Theater, Petaluma. Tickets are $10. For more information, call 707-762-3565 or visit thephoenixtheater.com.

Fort Ross Festival: Native Russian and Kashia Pomo performances, crafts, music, musket and cannon firings, beer garden. 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Fort Ross State Park. $20 per car. For more information, call 707-847-3437 or visit fortross.org.

Sincere Love: Vocalist from Bakersfield, Summer Concert Series. 1-3 p.m. Sonoma-Cutrer, Windsor. Free admission. For more information, visit sonomacutrer.com.

Great Train Days: Model trains, train music, stories and activities and Live Steamers train rides. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Continues on July 28, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Children’s Museum of Sonoma County, Santa Rosa. Admission is $12. For more information, call 707-546-4069 or visit cmosc.org.