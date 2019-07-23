Tom Hanks is Mister Rogers in new movie trailer

DAVID CARACCIO
SACRAMENTO BEE
July 23, 2019, 7:17AM
Updated 2 hours ago

Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks slides into loafers and a red cardigan in the first movie trailer for “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” which Sony released Monday.

If the trailer is any indication, you might want to bring some Kleenex to the theaters when it’s released November 22, 2019.

Hanks portrays childhood icon Fred Rogers in “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” based on the true story of the real-life relationship between Rogers and journalist Tom Junod. The plot develops after a jaded magazine writer (Mathew Rhys) is assigned to do a profile on Rogers and overcomes his cynicism to learn about empathy, kindness and decency from Mister Rogers.

“Sometimes, we have to ask for help and that’s OK,” Hanks says in the two-minute clip (above). “I think the best thing we can do is to let people know that each one of them is precious.”

Hanks was born in Concord and studied theater at Chabot College in Hayward before transferring to Sacramento State.

