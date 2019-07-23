Rappers praise 'Sonoma CA' in new music video

SAM WEBER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 23, 2019, 10:23AM
Updated 5 hours ago

A few local artists have released an ode to their hometown through rhymes and beats.

Producer and rapper Donny Buddz is behind the track entitled "Sonoma CA," which was posted to YouTube on July 2.

Along with some bars from Buddz, the track features verses from rappers MCNB and Hank Anderson and a chorus from singer Nancy Rodriguez.

The video, which has more than 8,000 views on YouTube, shows the artists cruising through town, passing by landmarks like Depot Park and the Valley of the Moon apartments, and wraps up with Buddz’s verse in True Gents Barbershop.

Although Northern California isn’t known for it’s hip-hop scene, these artists show that Sonoma County is budding with underground talent. As Rodriguez sings, “there must be something in the wine.”

