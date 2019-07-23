B.B. King's 'Lucille' guitar going up for auction

ASSOCIATED PRESS
July 23, 2019, 8:37AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

LOS ANGELES — Her name was "Lucille," and in B.B. King's hands she gave voice to the "King of the Blues."

Julien's Auctions announced Tuesday that King's black Gibson ES-345 prototype guitar is among the items from his estate that will go up for bid on Sept. 21.

Julien's says Gibson gave King the instrument for his 80th birthday. The headstock has "B.B. King 80" and a crown inlaid with mother-of-pearl. The guitar is estimated to be worth $80,000 to $100,000.

The guitar was not the first to bear the name. The story goes that King first used that moniker for a guitar he rescued from a fire while he was playing an Arkansas club in 1949. The blaze broke out as two men fought over a woman, and the musician narrowly escaped death after he went back into the club to save his guitar, the auction house said.

When King learned the woman's name was Lucille, he named his guitar after her "to remind himself to never fight over a woman or run into a burning building," the auction house said.

The National Medal of Arts that President George H.W. Bush presented to King in 1990 is also up for auction. So are his touring van, jewelry and clothing.

The 15-time Grammy winner was 89 when he died in 2015.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine