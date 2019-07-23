Sonoma County Fair seeking volunteers for cattle drive

SAM WEBER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 23, 2019, 4:17PM

The Sonoma County Farm Bureau is looking for volunteers to help with a cattle drive to kick off the Sonoma County Fair.

The cattle drive will take place on Aug 4 and is set to start at 10 a.m., according to sonomacountyfair.com. Volunteers will be assisting with public safety management. If you want to participate, you can sign up here.

After accepting suggestions from the community, the Sonoma County Fair board decided that this year's slogan would be "Back to Our Roots, in Cowboy Boots!", in honor of the agrarian settlers of Sonoma. Cattle drives were a common affair in the pioneering ages of the American West.

A cattle drive is an organized movement of a herd of cattle from one place to another, usually carried out by cowboys riding horses.

