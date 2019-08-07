New acts and rising stars to catch at Outside Lands 2019

ESTEFANY GONZALEZ
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 7, 2019, 9:09AM
Updated 12 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

If You Go

What: Outside Lands

When: Friday through Sunday, Aug. 9-11

Where: Golden Gate Park, San Francisco

Admission: Single day tickets cost from $155 to $695

Information: sfoutsidelands.com

The Outside Lands music festival, returning to Golden Gate Park in San Francisco this weekend, has consistently delivered bills worth talking about for years to come and its 11th year is no exception.

With single-day general admission tickets costing the same as — or less than — floor tickets to see headliners like Twenty One Pilots, Childish Gambino, and Paul Simon perform at arenas, the festival offers a chance to see bucket-list artists while discovering new ones along the way.

Often the festival’s smallest stage, aptly named the “panhandle” stage, blooms with fresh talent attendees can say they caught before they hit it big. Meanwhile, artists performing on bigger stages deliver the type of surprise collaborations one can only see at Outside Lands.

With several stages, a comedy tent and tons of art scattered throughout the park, it’s impossible to be all places at once, but the nine artists below are ones you won’t want to miss.

Friday, Aug. 9

Flying Lotus

With a set scheduled during the Friday headlining act, skipping the Sutro stage might seem like a good idea, but a listen to the latest Flying Lotus album proves otherwise. Right from the start “Flamagra,” the follow up to 2014’s “You’re Dead,” is full of synth tunes that take listeners on electronic getaway. With a number of the artists featured on the album also performing year’s Outside Lands, chances are there’ll probably be at least one surprise collab.

Set Time: 8:40 p.m. at the Sutro stage.

Recommended for fans of Knxwledge, Mndsgn, Shabazz Palaces.

Miya Folick

Starting as a classically trained singer and theater student, songwriter Miya Folick has a powerful vocal range that seeps right into your soul and paints pictures of vivid stories through her song lyrics. Folick’s debut album “Premonitions” full of songs laced with reflection, empowerment and a subtle hopefulness, even in the darker tracks.

Set Time: 2:55 p.m. at the Panhandle stage.

Recommended for fans of Fiona Apple, Lorde, Florence + the Machine.

P-Lo

“Last year, they ain’t even like the Bay,” the words would probably be lost to anyone who isn’t familiar with the pride P-Lo has for his Bay Area roots but resonate with locals who’ve heard the line screamed at arenas. Opening for the likes of G-Eazy, E-40 and hitting stages all over the Bay, P-Lo has spent the past several years building a name for himself and putting on one heck of a show.

Set Time: 2:20 p.m. at the Lands End stage.

Recommended for fans of E-40, G-Eazy, Nef the Pharaoh.

Saturday, Aug. 10

Tierra Whack

After earning a Grammy nomination for her single “Mumbo Jumbo” and delivering a 15 song masterpiece full of roughly 60-second songs, there’s no question why Tierra Whack made this must-see list. Her songs, much like her performances are all killer, no filler.

Set Time: 3:45 p.m. at the Twin Peaks stage.

Recommended for fans of Noname, Princess Nokia, Leikeli47.

If You Go

What: Outside Lands

When: Friday through Sunday, Aug. 9-11

Where: Golden Gate Park, San Francisco

Admission: Single day tickets cost from $155 to $695

Information: sfoutsidelands.com

Santigold

Santigold’s music dances with different musical genres in a way which cannot be contained. Hits like “Creator” mixing Reggae with catchy electronic beats while songs like “Coo Coo Coo” stick to sugary upbeat melodies while the lyrics call out a creeper. Her performances always full of creative colorful visuals and ooze with contagious stage swagger that leaves you dancing.

Set Time: 3:35 p.m. at the Lands End stage.

Recommended for fans of M.I.A, Lily Allen, Karen O.

Ella Mai

Singing R&B tunes fused with just a little pop and hip-hop, Ella Mai brings forth the same type of energy found on Beyoncé’s first solo album, “Dangerously in Love.” Though Ella Mai’s only released one album thus far, “Boo’d Up” and “Trip” are bound to be the same type of classics “Me, Myself and I” and “Crazy In Love” are.

Set Time: 6:50 p.m. at the Twin Peaks stage.

Recommended for fans of Alicia Keys, Kehlani, Aaliyah.

Sunday, Aug. 11

Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals

Anderson .Paak has been on fire since his last Outside Lands Performance back in 2016 after releasing his hit album “Malibu.” With a Grammy under his belt and “Oxnard” and “Ventura,” his latest two new records full of collaborations from Kendrick Lamar to André 3000, his set is well worth missing the first half of Paul Simon’s set.

Set Time: 7:30 p.m. at the Sutro Stage

Recommended for: fans of Frank Ocean, Kendrick Lamar, Kid Cudi.

Toro y Moi

Whether you’ve seen him performing at Coachella, on TV shows like Ellen, or at popular Bay Area events like FEELS, Toro y Moi writes the type of songs you play on repeat because they’re just that good. Falling somewhere between “chillwave” and dance, Toro y Moi’s music is danceable enough to satisfy club goers while entertaining the wallflowers too.

Set Time: 6:10 p.m. at the Sutro Stage.

Recommended for: fans of How To Dress Well, Flying Lotus, Baths

Leon Bridges

Leon Bridges has soul, the kind you can’t replicate just for hit songs and must earn through hard work. Earlier tunes like “River” off his debut album, channeled legendary musicians like Sam Cooke, while new songs such as “Bad Bad News” take a funkier tone with R&B inspired loops.

Set Time: 5:40 p.m. at the Lands End Stage.

Recommended for: fans of Sam Cooke, Otis Redding, Gary Clark Jr.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine