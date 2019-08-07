New acts and rising stars to catch at Outside Lands 2019

The Outside Lands music festival, returning to Golden Gate Park in San Francisco this weekend, has consistently delivered bills worth talking about for years to come and its 11th year is no exception.

With single-day general admission tickets costing the same as — or less than — floor tickets to see headliners like Twenty One Pilots, Childish Gambino, and Paul Simon perform at arenas, the festival offers a chance to see bucket-list artists while discovering new ones along the way.

Often the festival’s smallest stage, aptly named the “panhandle” stage, blooms with fresh talent attendees can say they caught before they hit it big. Meanwhile, artists performing on bigger stages deliver the type of surprise collaborations one can only see at Outside Lands.

With several stages, a comedy tent and tons of art scattered throughout the park, it’s impossible to be all places at once, but the nine artists below are ones you won’t want to miss.

Friday, Aug. 9

Flying Lotus

With a set scheduled during the Friday headlining act, skipping the Sutro stage might seem like a good idea, but a listen to the latest Flying Lotus album proves otherwise. Right from the start “Flamagra,” the follow up to 2014’s “You’re Dead,” is full of synth tunes that take listeners on electronic getaway. With a number of the artists featured on the album also performing year’s Outside Lands, chances are there’ll probably be at least one surprise collab.

Set Time: 8:40 p.m. at the Sutro stage.

Recommended for fans of Knxwledge, Mndsgn, Shabazz Palaces.

Miya Folick

Starting as a classically trained singer and theater student, songwriter Miya Folick has a powerful vocal range that seeps right into your soul and paints pictures of vivid stories through her song lyrics. Folick’s debut album “Premonitions” full of songs laced with reflection, empowerment and a subtle hopefulness, even in the darker tracks.

Set Time: 2:55 p.m. at the Panhandle stage.

Recommended for fans of Fiona Apple, Lorde, Florence + the Machine.

P-Lo

“Last year, they ain’t even like the Bay,” the words would probably be lost to anyone who isn’t familiar with the pride P-Lo has for his Bay Area roots but resonate with locals who’ve heard the line screamed at arenas. Opening for the likes of G-Eazy, E-40 and hitting stages all over the Bay, P-Lo has spent the past several years building a name for himself and putting on one heck of a show.

Set Time: 2:20 p.m. at the Lands End stage.

Recommended for fans of E-40, G-Eazy, Nef the Pharaoh.

Saturday, Aug. 10

Tierra Whack

After earning a Grammy nomination for her single “Mumbo Jumbo” and delivering a 15 song masterpiece full of roughly 60-second songs, there’s no question why Tierra Whack made this must-see list. Her songs, much like her performances are all killer, no filler.

Set Time: 3:45 p.m. at the Twin Peaks stage.

Recommended for fans of Noname, Princess Nokia, Leikeli47.