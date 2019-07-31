Things to do in Sonoma County, Aug. 2-Aug. 11

DIANNE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 31, 2019, 1:27PM

Entertainment highlights coming up around Sonoma County include lots of music, monster trucks and more.

Some best bets include:

Petaluma Music Festival

More than a dozen acts, including ALO, Mother Hips and the David Nelson Band, perform on four different stages from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3 at Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds in Petaluma to raise funds for music education in Petaluma area public schools. Tickets are $20-$55. For more information, visit petalumamusicfestival.org.

Sonoma County Veg Fest

Enjoy a day devoted to vegan and vegetarian cooking, with vendors, speakers, films and activities, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3 at Luther Burbank Center in Santa Rosa. Tickets are $5. For more information, call 707-540-1760 or visit socovegfest.org.

McDonald and Khan

In a special double bill, Grammy-winning vocalists Michael McDonald and Chaka Khan will perform at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug, 4 at the Weill Hall and Lawn, Green Music Center, Sonoma State Univeristy, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $25-$45. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit sonoma.edu.

Other events include:

Friday, Aug. 2

Jonathan Butler: South African jazz artist, plus wine and food. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Mauritson Winery, Healdsburg. Tickets are $125, benefits Luther Burbank Center arts and education programs. For more information, call 707-800-7553 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Fiber Arts IX: Opening reception for international juried fiber arts exhibition. 6-8 p.m. Sebastopol Center for the Arts. Free. Through Sept. 8. For more information, call 707-829-4797 or visit sebarts.org.

Roy Rogers & The Delta Rhythm Kings: Blues slide guitar master. Cloverdale Friday Night Live summer concert series. 6:30 p.m. Cloverdale Plaza. Free. For more information, call 707-894-4410 or visit cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

Squirrel Nut Zippers: Jazz band fusing Delta blues, gypsy jazz and other styles. 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Blue Note Napa. Tickets are $29-$69. For more information, call 707-880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.

Annual Members’ Show: Art exhibit opening day, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Occidental Center for the Arts. Free. Through Sept. 1. For more information, call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Salon des Refusés: SOFA arts district pop-up gallery of refused and radical works. Opening reception, 5-8 p.m. Seishin Studio, Santa Rosa. Free. Through Aug. 11. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2Y9GrMI

Saturday, Aug. 3

Sonoma County Veg Fest: Vegan and vegetarian cooking, vendors, speakers, films and activities. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. $5 admission. For more information, call 707-540-1760 or visit socovegfest.org.

Caravanserai: Latin rock/Santana tribute band. Montgomery Village Rockin’ Concert. Noon-3 p.m. Village Court, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Free admission. Benefits Boys & Girls Club of Sonoma-Marin. For more information, call 707-545-3844 or visit mvshops.com.

Summer Symphony: String quartet, including San Francisco Symphony violinists. 6 p.m. VIP reception, 7:30 p.m. concert. Jackson Theater, Sonoma Country Day School, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $95-$175, benefits Rebuild Wine Country. For more information, visit rebuildwinecountry.org/events.

The Pulsators: Sonoma County rock and roll dance band. 6-10 p.m. Rio Nido Roadhouse. Tickets are $8. For more information, call 707-869-0921 or visit rionidoroadhouse.com.

Firoozeh Dumas: New York Times bestselling author. Featured memoir, "Funny in Farsi," growing up Iranian in America. 2-3:30 p.m. Sonoma Valley Regional Library. Free admission. For more information, visit sonomacounty.libcal.com.

Mickey Hart: Percussionist and musicologist, "50 Years of Evolving Consciousness: A Conversation with Mickey Hart," plus Caryl Hart and Dennis McNally. 2 p.m. Schulz Museum, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $25. For more information, call 707-284-1265 or visit schulzmuseum.org.

PRCA Rodeo: Professional cowboys compete in various events. 7:30 p.m. Sonoma County Fairgrounds, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $15-$30, plus fair admission $7-$15. For more information, visit sonomacountyfair.com.

Sunday, Aug. 4

Michael Capella Band: Americana, country and folk rock. Live at Juilliard summer concert series. 5-7 p.m. Juilliard Park, Santa Rosa. Free admission. For more information, call 707-543-4512 or visit srcity.org.

Gator Nation: Cajun, zydeco and New Orleans rhythm and blues. Sunday Concerts at the Terrace. 1-4 p.m. Village Terrace, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Free admission. Benefits Paws 4 Learning & Wellness Center. For more information, call 707-545-3844 or visit mvshops.com.

Joe Kelner Jazz Trio: Sunday Afternoons on the Patio music series. 2-4 p.m. Sebastopol Center for the Arts. Free admission. For more information, call 707-829-4797 or visit sebarts.org.

Monday, Aug. 5

Faith Ako: Hawaiian vocalist. 1:30, 2:45 and 3:45 p.m. Park Stage, Sonoma County Fairgrounds, Santa Rosa. Free, fair admission $7-$15. For more information, visit sonomacountyfair.com.

Tuesday, Aug. 6

Lost Dog Street Band with Matt Heckler: Country band based in Kentucky. 8:30 p.m. Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets are $13-$15. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

Matthew Bourne’s "Swan Lake": Interpretation of Tchaikovsky’s beloved tale. 1 and 7 p.m. Rialto Cinemas, Sebastopol. Tickets are $16-$21. For more information, call 707-525-4840 or visit rialtocinemas.com.

Soul Fuse: Soul, funk and rhythm and blues. Tuesdays in the Plaza summer concert series. 6-8 p.m. Healdsburg Plaza. Free admission. For more information, call 707-431-3301 or visit ci.healdsburg.ca.us.

Wednesday, Aug. 7

Average White Band: Soul and funk. 7:30 p.m. Community Theater, Sonoma County Fairgrounds, Santa Rosa. Free, fair admission $7-$15. Reserved seats/concert package $25. For more information, visit sonomacountyfair.com.

Rhys Bowen: "Love and Death Among the Cheetahs," a Royal Spyness mystery. 7 p.m. Copperfield’s Books, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Free admission. For more information, call 707-578-8938 or visit copperfieldsbooks.com.

Onye and the Messengers: African jazz fusion, plus Batacha’s Latin music. Peacetown summer concert series. 5-8 p.m. Ives Park, Sebastopol. Free admission. For more information, call 707-508-5449 or visit peacetown.org.

Thursday, Aug. 8

Monster Truck Show: Car-crushing, 10,000-pound trucks compete in racing and wheelie contests. 7 p.m. Thursday and Aug. 9-10, Sonoma County Fairgrounds, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $10-$15 plus fair admission $7-$15. For more information, visit sonomacountyfair.com.

Kevin Gordon Trio: Rock and blues, plus opening folk band The Musers. KRSH Backyard Concerts series. 6 p.m. KRSH, Santa Rosa. Free admission. For more information, call 707-588-0707 or visit krsh.com.

"Double Vision" Revisited: Grammy-winning virtuosos Bob James, David Sanborn and Marcus Miller. 7:30 p.m. Weill Hall and Lawn, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $25-$85. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

Foreverland: Michael Jackson tribute band, Concert Under the Stars. 5:30-8 p.m. Village Court, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Free admission. Benefits Sonoma County Search and Rescue. For more information, call 707-545-38444 or visit mvshops.com.

Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters: Roots-rock band, plus Americana musicians Danny Click and the Hell Yeahs! 8:30 p.m. Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets are $30-$40. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

Friday, Aug. 9

Royal Jelly Jive: Soul-jive band, Friday Night Live summer concert series. 6:30 p.m. Cloverdale Plaza. Free admission. For more information, call 707-894-4410 or visit cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

"Those Dancin’ Feet": Transcendence Theatre Company, contemporary pop music and musical theater. Opens 7:30 p.m. Jack London Park, Glen Ellen. Tickets are $45-$99, VIP $139-$150. Through Aug. 25. For more information, call 877-424-1414 or visit transcendencetheatre.org.

Bacon Brothers: Actor/musician Kevin Bacon and brother Michael; rock, soul, folk and Americana duo. 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. Aug. 9-10, Blue Note Napa. Tickets are $55-$95, meet-and-greet $100 extra. For more information, call 707-880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.

Stax City: Soul band, rhythm and blues. Wilson Artisan Wineries Summer Music Series. 6-8:30 p.m. Soda Rock Winery, Healdsburg. Free lawn seating. For more information, call 707-385-2261 or visit wilsonartisanwines.com/summer-music.

Saturday, Aug. 10

Eliot Chang: Standup comedian, YouTube and TV performer, including Showtime, HBO and Comedy Central. 7 p.m. St. Anne’s Crossing Winery, Kenwood. Tickets are $20-$28. For more information, call 707-318-3845 or visit crushersofcomedy.com.

"Selena": Alexander Valley Film Society drive-in movie. Biopic about Selena, the late Grammy-winning singer. 5 p.m. Healdsburg Community Center. Free admission. For more information, call 707-480-5608 or visit corazonhealdsburg.org/movies.

Buddy Guy, Charlie Musselwhite and Jimmie Vaughan: Acclaimed blues musicians in concert. 5 p.m. SOMO Village, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $50-$100. For more information, visit somoconcerts.com.

Tribute bands: Stealin’ Chicago, Aja Vu and Petty Theft, Rockin’ Concert series. Noon-3 p.m. Village Court, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Free admission. Benefits Rincon Valley Education Foundation. For more information, call 707-545-3844 or visit mvshops.com/free-rockin-concerts.

Sunday, Aug. 11

Destruction Derby: Fast-moving vehicle-ramming competition. 6 p.m. Sonoma County Fairgrounds, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $15-$30 plus fair admission $7-$15. For more information, visit sonomacountyfair.com.

One Grass Two Grass: Rockin’ bluegrass band, Beer Garden Music Series. 5-7 p.m. HopMonk Tavern, Sebastopol. Tickets are $13, $33 includes barbecue. For more information, call 707-829-7300 or visit hopmonk.com/sebastopol.

Free Peoples: American roots and fusion. Live at Juilliard summer concert series season finale. 5-7 p.m. Juilliard Park, Santa Rosa. Free admission. For more information, call 707-543-4512 or visit srcity.org.

Bull Urban Outlaws: Country music, Concerts at the Terrace series. 1-4 p.m. Village Terrace, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Free admission. Benefits Marine Corps League, Santa Rosa Detachment 686. For more information, call 707-545-3844 or visit mvshops.com.

Haute Flash: Gypsy jazz, French musette waltzes, American swing and more. Sunday Afternoons on the Patio music series. 2-4 p.m. Sebastopol Center for the Arts. Free admission. For more information, call 707-829-4797 or visit sebarts.org.

