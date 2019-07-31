Things to do in Sonoma County, Aug. 2-Aug. 11

Entertainment highlights coming up around Sonoma County include lots of music, monster trucks and more.

Some best bets include:

Petaluma Music Festival

More than a dozen acts, including ALO, Mother Hips and the David Nelson Band, perform on four different stages from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3 at Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds in Petaluma to raise funds for music education in Petaluma area public schools. Tickets are $20-$55. For more information, visit petalumamusicfestival.org.

Sonoma County Veg Fest

Enjoy a day devoted to vegan and vegetarian cooking, with vendors, speakers, films and activities, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3 at Luther Burbank Center in Santa Rosa. Tickets are $5. For more information, call 707-540-1760 or visit socovegfest.org.

McDonald and Khan

In a special double bill, Grammy-winning vocalists Michael McDonald and Chaka Khan will perform at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug, 4 at the Weill Hall and Lawn, Green Music Center, Sonoma State Univeristy, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $25-$45. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit sonoma.edu.

Other events include:

Friday, Aug. 2

Jonathan Butler: South African jazz artist, plus wine and food. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Mauritson Winery, Healdsburg. Tickets are $125, benefits Luther Burbank Center arts and education programs. For more information, call 707-800-7553 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Fiber Arts IX: Opening reception for international juried fiber arts exhibition. 6-8 p.m. Sebastopol Center for the Arts. Free. Through Sept. 8. For more information, call 707-829-4797 or visit sebarts.org.

Roy Rogers & The Delta Rhythm Kings: Blues slide guitar master. Cloverdale Friday Night Live summer concert series. 6:30 p.m. Cloverdale Plaza. Free. For more information, call 707-894-4410 or visit cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

Squirrel Nut Zippers: Jazz band fusing Delta blues, gypsy jazz and other styles. 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Blue Note Napa. Tickets are $29-$69. For more information, call 707-880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.

Annual Members’ Show: Art exhibit opening day, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Occidental Center for the Arts. Free. Through Sept. 1. For more information, call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Salon des Refusés: SOFA arts district pop-up gallery of refused and radical works. Opening reception, 5-8 p.m. Seishin Studio, Santa Rosa. Free. Through Aug. 11. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2Y9GrMI

Saturday, Aug. 3

Sonoma County Veg Fest: Vegan and vegetarian cooking, vendors, speakers, films and activities. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. $5 admission. For more information, call 707-540-1760 or visit socovegfest.org.

Caravanserai: Latin rock/Santana tribute band. Montgomery Village Rockin’ Concert. Noon-3 p.m. Village Court, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Free admission. Benefits Boys & Girls Club of Sonoma-Marin. For more information, call 707-545-3844 or visit mvshops.com.

Summer Symphony: String quartet, including San Francisco Symphony violinists. 6 p.m. VIP reception, 7:30 p.m. concert. Jackson Theater, Sonoma Country Day School, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $95-$175, benefits Rebuild Wine Country. For more information, visit rebuildwinecountry.org/events.

The Pulsators: Sonoma County rock and roll dance band. 6-10 p.m. Rio Nido Roadhouse. Tickets are $8. For more information, call 707-869-0921 or visit rionidoroadhouse.com.

Firoozeh Dumas: New York Times bestselling author. Featured memoir, "Funny in Farsi," growing up Iranian in America. 2-3:30 p.m. Sonoma Valley Regional Library. Free admission. For more information, visit sonomacounty.libcal.com.