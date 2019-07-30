Victims' families, crime aficionados convene at CrimeCon

I had been with Bill Thomas for only a few hours when a woman came up to us in tears. She had heard him recently on a podcast talking about his sister Cathy's still-unsolved 1986 killing and recognized his face from the social media accounts he uses to push out updates and thoughts on the case. Coincidentally, she was about to go camping near the site of the murder, the Colonial Parkway in Williamsburg, Virginia. "It's been so heavy on my mind," she said in a choked voice.

She wanted to know if anything bad had happened on the parkway since the so-called Colonial Parkway Murders - a potential serial killer case involving the deaths of four young couples, including Cathy and her girlfriend, Rebecca Dowski.

Thomas spoke in a comforting voice. "Well, the murders happened from '86 to '89, and they've improved things quite a bit. . . . It's a beautiful corner of the world," he said of the area where his only sister was found brutally attacked in her Honda almost 33 years ago.

It was a Friday in June, the first day of CrimeCon, an annual true-crime festival sponsored by the TV channel Oxygen. Thomas, who is 62, had been on his feet all afternoon but seemed energized rather than exhausted, occasionally breaking into a little dance step as music blared from across the hallway. He's a tall, slightly stooped man with blond hair combed back from his forehead, very thick tortoiseshell glasses, and pale eyebrows and eyelashes that give him a vulnerable look.

The large conference room where we were standing at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside hotel had been converted into Podcast Row, a series of booths dedicated to true-crime podcasts, from "Wine & Crime" to "Crime Stories With Nancy Grace" to "Crime After Crime."

Podcast Row also hosted a booth selling novena-style candles of "true crime icons," including "Dateline" host Keith Morrison, and a booth selling stun guns in turquoise, pink and purple. All of my conversations on Podcast Row were punctuated by the "fzzzt" sound of people trying out the guns on a stack of cardboard boxes with Ted Bundy's face glued to the top.

Just as Thomas finished talking with the woman who was about to visit the Colonial Parkway, he turned to see another woman wearing a white tank dress that was printed with mug shots of various serial killers: Bundy, David Berkowitz, Aileen Wuornos. Thomas' face immediately hardened. "I think there's an obsession with the dark and our darkest impulses. People like to stand up and look over the edge of that precipice," he said, speaking slowly as he searched for generous words. "But . . . I just throw my hands up in the air, like, why do you want to wear a dress with serial killers on it?" The woman had long since wandered off in the direction of the CrimeCon merchandise booth, with its "Basically a Detective" and "I'm Only Here for an Alibi" T-shirts.

- - -

For Thomas and other family members of murder victims, CrimeCon - now in its third year and hosting a sold-out crowd of 3,600 (up from 1,000 its first year) - represents a major and unprecedented opportunity. Twenty years ago, if victims' family members wanted to draw media attention to a crime in hopes of shaking loose new leads and motivating law enforcement, there were just a few options - shows like "America's Most Wanted" and NBC's "Dateline." Today, there are thousands. Entire networks - namely, Oxygen and a Discovery Channel offshoot called Investigation Discovery - are devoted to round-the-clock true-crime coverage.