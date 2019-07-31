Disney star Cameron Boyce died of epilepsy, coroner says

KATIE CAMPIONE
ASSOCIATED PRESS
July 31, 2019

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County coroner's office says Disney actor Cameron Boyce died unexpectedly from epilepsy.

An autopsy report released Tuesday states the "Descendants" star was found unresponsive at home on July 6, and later pronounced dead at the scene.

Boyce's family said previously that the 20-year-old died due to an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated, but did not reveal specifics.

The family statement called Boyce one of the world's brightest lights, and described his family as heartbroken over his sudden death.

Disney Channel canceled the red-carpet premiere of "Descendants 3" after Boyce's death, and said Friday's telecast will be dedicated to Boyce's memory.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine