Jay Leno first standup comic to play Rodney Strong Summer Concert Series

Jay Leno, longtime host of “The Tonight Show,” doesn’t really feel the need to talk much about late-night television, where he held forth for more than two decades.

“I did it for 22 years, and it was great fun, but think I got out just in time,” the 69-year-old comic said. That was five years ago.

Much of the humor on the talk shows today is topical and political in a country sharply divided over the presidency of Donald Trump, and for Leno, the whole subject has gone flat.

“I don’t like political humor,” he said. “We live in era now where there’s only one joke now and you’re always telling the same joke. It’s always about Trump, but whether you like the President or not, most Americans have respect for the decorum of the office.”

For the veteran comic, topical humor has a short shelf life. “I look at the old ‘Tonight’ shows, and I can’t even remember who some of these guys were that we joked about.”

Leno’s happy now touring and making live appearances, including his upcoming performance — the first ever by a comedian — at the closing show of the 29th annual Rodney Strong Vineyards’ Summer Concert Series in Healdsburg at 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8. He performs a bit more than 200 live dates a year, including both stand-up comedy and speeches to corporate audiences, not that there’s much difference between the two.

“It’s not like I’m doing modern contemporary drama for any of these dates,” he quipped. “It’s telling jokes.”

Like many professional comedians of long experience, Leno would rather befriend the audience, he said, than inadvertently chase anybody away.

“As a comic, working an audience is like to conducting an orchestra — you have to find sour notes. If I hear an ugly laugh, I’ll take the joke out because of the harshness of the laugh it got,” he explained. He blames the current cultural divide at least partly on television news.

“The worst thing that happened to the news business was when it became ratings-motivated. When I was a kid, it was not about ratings,” he said. “Now, if you’re on the right, you watch Fox, and if you’re on the left, you watch MSNBC. You always see bad pictures of Democrats on Fox, and bad pictures of Republicans on MSNBC.”

Being affable onstage doesn’t mean that Leno’s afraid to prod the audience a little bit. Back when he hosted the annual Auction Napa Valley wine event in 2005, he opened by saying: “This is a performer’s dream, rich people who have been drinking.”

One topic that always appeals to Leno — now host of the YouTube series “Jay Leno’s Garage,” with more than 2 million subscribers — is cars.

Ask him how many cars he owns, and of course, you get a quip, but it’s followed by a serious answer: “You sound like my wife! I own 187 cars and 163 motorcycles.”

Ask him which was the best American car in history and you’ll get a surprise. It’s not something fancy.

“The best ever made was the Model T. It was the iPhone of its day” — comparatively affordable and easy to operate — Leno said. “It was made of the finest materials, and it put America on wheels.

If you guessed the worst American car was the notorious Edsel of the late 1950s, Leno would disagree.

“The Edsel wasn’t a bad car. It was a marketing disaster,” he said. “It cost $200 more than a Lincoln, and $200 more than a Mercury. There was no market for a car like that. That was the problem. It was a car that nobody had heard of, and it was controversial-looking.” (Some may remember the front grille that looked like an elongated, vertical pig snout.)

As for what worst car ever manufactured really was, Leno didn’t offer his own nominee. Maybe he just likes cars too much for that.

