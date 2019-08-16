'The Peanut Butter Falcon' director, a Santa Rosa High grad, shares how the movie almost didn't happen

When former Santa Rosan Michael Schwartz and his filmmaking partner first met Zack Gottsagen, a 34-year-old man with Down syndrome and a couple of film credits, the actor wanted to know why there weren’t more screen roles for someone like him.

Their ultimate answer to his question is the new independent feature film, “The Peanut Butter Falcon,” starring Gottsagen as Zak, a young man with Down syndrome, who escapes from a care facility and sets out on a quest to become a professional wrestler.

In the beginning, the movie project felt as improbable as its main character’s dream, but the finished film opened in selected cities last week and goes nationwide Friday. It’s already getting rave reviews across the country, earning a score of 98% from audiences and 96% from critics on the Rotten Tomatoes movie review web site.

After that first meeting with Gottsagen — at a camp in Santa Monica — Schwartz found that he faced a mountainous challenge.

“Any movie getting made is a miracle,” said Schwartz, 40, a 1996 graduate of Santa Rosa High School, now based in Los Angeles.

“But we couldn’t get anybody to read the script. So we shot a five-minute scene.”

For Schwartz — who co-wrote and co-directed the film with Tyler Nilson — it’s his first full-length feature after a long string of videos, short films and documentaries he either produced, directed or both.

“Zack told Tyler he wanted to be a movie star,” Schwartz recalled. At first the prospect seemed unlikely, but Gottsagen won them over. “He wouldn’t take no for an answer.”

The project gained momentum with the support of actor Shia LeBeouf who, after meeting Zack, reportedly signed up for the role as his rough-mannered travel companion without even reading the script.

“When I met Zack, I met him at a wild time in my life and he kept telling me to slow down and to pace myself,” LaBeouf told The Hollywood Reporter.

LeBeouf — almost as well-known for his public controversies and legal troubles as his roles in “Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps,” “I, Robot,” “Eagle Eye,” the Transformers series and more — plays Tyler, a crab fisherman on the run after setting fire to a cruel rival’s property. After a quarrelsome start, Zack and Tyler travel together — both by foot and by river raft — almost like a modern-day Huckleberry Finn.

During the 31-day film shoot for “The Peanut Butter Falcon” in Georgia in the summer of 2017, LaBeouf was arrested for public drunkenness and video footage of LaBeouf making sexist and racist comments to police officers was released. Since then, LaBeouf has gotten sober and publicly apologized.

“I was what changed his life around, just so you know,” Gottsagen told the Los Angeles Times. “Shia has struggled and been through bad times, and I was what changed his life around to make it better. Not everything is bad.”

LeBeouf is not the only well-known actor who joined the cast. Dakota Johnson (“Fifty Shades of Grey”) plays Eleanor, Zak’s social worker, who desperately tries to track him down after his escape.

The film also features Thomas Haden Church (“Hellboy,” “Sideways,” “Spider-Man 3”) as The Salt Water Redneck, Zak’s favorite pro wrestler, and Bruce Dern (”Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood” and dozens of other films over the decades) as Zak’s cranky roommate at the care facility.