Ceremony breaks its own mold with new album

Ceremony is a band that doesn’t stick to a formula. That proved true back in 2015 when the musicians, originally from Rohnert Park, did the most punk thing they could do, and ignored the categories others pigeonholed them into. And it’s true with band’s newest album, which throws all the rules out the window.

On a recent Thursday afternoon, guitarist Anthony Anzaldo answered the phone from his current home in Los Angeles and singer Ross Farrar, recently returned from three years in New York, joined the call while walking on Valencia Street in San Francisco.

Crosswalk signal sounds could be heard over the line as the two reminisced over childhood stories, discussed Ceremony’s sixth album, “In the Spirit World Now,” and talked about the release show for the new record at August Hall in San Francisco on Friday, Aug, 23.

It’s been four years since Ceremony released its last album, “The L Shaped Man,” and much has changed since 2006 when the punk band’s debut full-length album “Violence Violence” hit the shelves at record stores.

At this point, Ceremony — which also includes bass player Justin Davis, guitarist Andy Nelson and drummer Jake Casarotti, all now scattered across Northern and Southern California — has far surpassed the title “local band.” The band has been signed twice, first by Matador Records, and now by Relapse records. The members have graced stages all over the world during Ceremony’s dozens of tours and the latest album was produced by Circa Survive and Turnover producer Will Yip.

Name album after

Even though the members of Ceremony are all scattered outside of the North Bay now, the pride in Farrar and Anzaldo’s tone says Rohnert Park is more than just a sleepy college town for the two friends. An area worthy of naming a third album after even.

“M Side!” Farrar chanted, referencing the section of Rohnert Park where he and Anzaldo grew up.

“M Side Baby!” Anzaldo yelled back excitedly.

It’s this deep-rooted friendship that made it possible to record “In the Spirit World Now” with the two band members living at opposite ends of the country for the first time. The distance only made the five-piece work harder during the moments they could meet up to work on new material. “We had to plan our breaks together and we’d spend a week at a time working all day, every day,” Anzaldo said.

It’s quite a change for a pair of friends who grew up in the same neighborhood and first noticed each other on the Monte Vista Elementary playground long before graduating to Rancho Cotate High School, where Ceremony would later form.

Farrar said recalling the first time he saw Anzaldo on the playground: “He was running around with crazy long hair. Think of one of those little animals from ‘Where the Wild Things Are.’ That’s what he was like.”

The pair laughed together over the phone, with the kind of feeling two people share after 22 years of friendship. It’s the same laugh they shared moments later, when Farrar said he nearly got hit by a car during our conversation.

“Almost getting hit by a car is funny, getting hit by a car would be a drag,” Anzaldo said.

Sarcastic humor

It’s the sarcastic humor that’s shared between siblings and the banter keeps the conversation alive despite a spotty connection.