Ceremony breaks its own mold with new album

ESTEFANY GONZALEZ
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 21, 2019, 1:09PM
Updated 2 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

If You Go

Who: Ceremony

When: 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23

Where: August Hall, 420 Mason St, San Francisco

Tickets: $20

Information: ceremonyhc.com

Ceremony is a band that doesn’t stick to a formula. That proved true back in 2015 when the musicians, originally from Rohnert Park, did the most punk thing they could do, and ignored the categories others pigeonholed them into. And it’s true with band’s newest album, which throws all the rules out the window.

On a recent Thursday afternoon, guitarist Anthony Anzaldo answered the phone from his current home in Los Angeles and singer Ross Farrar, recently returned from three years in New York, joined the call while walking on Valencia Street in San Francisco.

Crosswalk signal sounds could be heard over the line as the two reminisced over childhood stories, discussed Ceremony’s sixth album, “In the Spirit World Now,” and talked about the release show for the new record at August Hall in San Francisco on Friday, Aug, 23.

It’s been four years since Ceremony released its last album, “The L Shaped Man,” and much has changed since 2006 when the punk band’s debut full-length album “Violence Violence” hit the shelves at record stores.

At this point, Ceremony — which also includes bass player Justin Davis, guitarist Andy Nelson and drummer Jake Casarotti, all now scattered across Northern and Southern California — has far surpassed the title “local band.” The band has been signed twice, first by Matador Records, and now by Relapse records. The members have graced stages all over the world during Ceremony’s dozens of tours and the latest album was produced by Circa Survive and Turnover producer Will Yip.

Name album after

Even though the members of Ceremony are all scattered outside of the North Bay now, the pride in Farrar and Anzaldo’s tone says Rohnert Park is more than just a sleepy college town for the two friends. An area worthy of naming a third album after even.

“M Side!” Farrar chanted, referencing the section of Rohnert Park where he and Anzaldo grew up.

“M Side Baby!” Anzaldo yelled back excitedly.

It’s this deep-rooted friendship that made it possible to record “In the Spirit World Now” with the two band members living at opposite ends of the country for the first time. The distance only made the five-piece work harder during the moments they could meet up to work on new material. “We had to plan our breaks together and we’d spend a week at a time working all day, every day,” Anzaldo said.

It’s quite a change for a pair of friends who grew up in the same neighborhood and first noticed each other on the Monte Vista Elementary playground long before graduating to Rancho Cotate High School, where Ceremony would later form.

Farrar said recalling the first time he saw Anzaldo on the playground: “He was running around with crazy long hair. Think of one of those little animals from ‘Where the Wild Things Are.’ That’s what he was like.”

The pair laughed together over the phone, with the kind of feeling two people share after 22 years of friendship. It’s the same laugh they shared moments later, when Farrar said he nearly got hit by a car during our conversation.

“Almost getting hit by a car is funny, getting hit by a car would be a drag,” Anzaldo said.

Sarcastic humor

It’s the sarcastic humor that’s shared between siblings and the banter keeps the conversation alive despite a spotty connection.

If You Go

Who: Ceremony

When: 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23

Where: August Hall, 420 Mason St, San Francisco

Tickets: $20

Information: ceremonyhc.com

“When I think back to when we first started playing in this band together and our first tours, that doesn’t feel like 15 years ago,” Anzaldo said.

But listening to the band’s discography proves otherwise. Each record serves as a milestone for moments the band lived, with each disc different from the one before, especially “The L Shaped Man,” when Ceremony took on clean vocals, dreamy guitar notes and a more structured sound.

Indie music blogs, the bread and butter of publicity and reviews for underground acts, tore into the band. Large outlets like Rolling Stone said they fell flat. The Pitchfork music review website lumped the band together with the “thousands of indie rock bands” who want to sound like Joy Division.

While others would have turned back to their roots to appease reviewers, that isn’t the type of band Ceremony is.

“None of us are in that place or that mindset we were in when we made those albums,” Anzaldo said referring to the progression between records.

With the band’s latest project, Farrar — who has been studying and teaching at the Syracuse University MFA Poetry Program in New York for the past three years, before moving back the Bay Area — showcases his growth lyrically through the exploration of different writing motifs with new songs like “From Another Age.”

“It’s taking a look at the transitory nature of youth and looking back on a time when you were younger but it also has a futuristic vibe,” Farrar said.

Make something new

For Farrar, who went from having kids crowd surf as he performed to teaching them, the release date can’t come soon enough. “I was rearing to get to the studio and make something new. And we indeed did make something new and different,” Farrar said.

“In the Spirit World Now” takes yet another new adventure for the band. Anzaldo shares the music has taken a more collaborative note. “Especially now that we’re not playing straight forward punk music,” he said.

The songwriting process sees the band working to make sure no one is following the same progression power chords would once provide. The sound is layered, precise and now involves synthesizers.

“We put a lot into it. More than any other record we’ve done,” Anzaldo said.

And after a year of waiting, the former North Bay men are finally ready to release the record to the masses at August Hall.

“I want it to be out. I want to play the show and I want to write a new record already,” Farrar said.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine