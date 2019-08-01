AJ Calloway exiting 'Extra' after sex misconduct allegations

ASSOCIATED PRESS
August 1, 2019

PASADENA — A.J. Calloway is leaving the syndicated entertainment news show "Extra" in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations.

Warner Brothers issued a statement Wednesday saying the company has investigated the claims into Calloway's conduct and he and the company "have mutually agreed to part ways." The statement did not say when the agreement was made.

The company had investigated prior accusations against Calloway and found no suggestion of workplace misconduct. But the 44-year-old was suspended in February after Warner Brothers became aware of additional allegations.

At the time, Calloway's lawyer said her client vehemently denied ever assaulting anyone and looked forward to clearing his name.

His lawyer has not replied to an email seeking comment.

Calloway had been with "Extra" since 2005.

