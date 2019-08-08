Green Music Center opens single ticket sales for 2019-2020 season

The Green Music Center in Rohnert Park is set to showcase a series of events ranging from orchestral performances to political speeches over the next nine months. Single ticket sales for the 2019-2020 season will open to the general public starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13.

Among the slated performers are highly regarded musicians, composers, and activists; following are some of the most notable:

Itzhak Perlman: Simply put, Perlman is a virtuosic violinist — his technical ability and tonal mastery have earned him worldwide acclaim. He will be accompanied by award-winning pianist Rohan de Silva at Weill Hall on Sunday, Sept. 15. Tickets will start at $55.

Mariachi Sol de Mexico: The soaring voice of founding member Jose Hernandez floats over lush harmonic textures produced by an array of strings and horns. The group provides an emotional and gorgeous display of traditional mariachi style blended with classical and contemporary influences. They will perform at Weill Hall on Sunday, Sept. 29. Tickets will start at $25.

Angela Davis: Angela Davis has solidified herself as a leader in America’s fight for equality and a figurehead in many sociological fields of academia. She will deliver a speech at Weill Hall on Tuesday, March 3, on social justice in modern America and what we all can do to contribute to our world’s betterment. Tickets will start at $15; SSU students will be admitted free.

Kalani Pe’a: The two-time Grammy-winning singer is a proponent of Hawaiian language and culture through education. Tracks like “Kahunani No Ola’a” off of his debut album “No ‘Ane’i” beautifully blend the familiar progressions of American soul music with the instrumentation and language of the island. He will perform at Weill Hall on Thursday, Nov. 14. Tickets will start at $25.

Branford Marsalis Quartet: Saxophonist Branford Marsalis is a ferocious swinger with an upbringing as a young jazz lion, and his rhythm section boasts historically innovative musicianship. The group will perform at Weill Hall on Saturday, Nov. 9. Tickets will start at $35.

Christopher Houlihan: Christopher Houlihan’s name is mentioned as one of the best up-and-coming organists of recent years, and he has performed across the country. He will play the Brombaugh Opus 9 organ at Schroeder Hall on Sunday, Oct. 20. Tickets will start at $30.

To purchase tickets or view the entire roster for the 2019-2020 season, visit gmc.sonoma.edu/author/2019-20season