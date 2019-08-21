Steve Miller kicks off new RiverStage concert series in Napa

The town of Napa likes to rock and roll. Host city to the massive BottleRock festival since 2013 and home to the Blue Note Napa and JaM Cellars Ballroom performance spaces, both housed in the Napa Valley Opera House, the town puts on plenty of live music.

And it’s about to get more with the addition of the new RiverStage at the downtown Oxbow Commons, opening Sunday, Aug. 25, with a performance by the Steve Miller Band.

“We had the Blue Note and the JaM ballroom, with room for about 150 and 600 people, respectively,” said Ken Tesler, manager of both rooms and producer of the Oxbow RiverStage series. “And BottleRock, which we’re not connected with, is at the other end of the spectrum, drawing 40,000 a day for three days. I wanted to add a venue that was middle-of-the-road, as to size, with a capacity of about 4.000.”

Aiming to bring in some well-known names for the new series, Tesler has teamed up with Another Planet Entertainment, which co-produces the Outside Lands and Treasure Island music festivals and promotes concerts at Berkeley’s Greek Theatre, the Fox Theater in Oakland and the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco.

Kicking off the series, Steve Miller, with five decades of music behind him, is still making news. “Selections from the Vault,” a 3-CD boxed set with video, is due out on Oct. 11. It features 38 previously unreleased rarities, including alternate versions of hit songs, live performances and five previously unheard tunes from the ’60s and ’70s. One of them is “Say Wow!” from 1973.

The Steve Miller concert also features Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives. The future lineup includes Bob Weir and the Wolf Bros on Sept. 21, The Roots on Oct. 11 and The B-52s on Oct. 26. Hoping to put on a longer season next year with a total of 20 shows, Tesler calls this summer’s shorter series a “pilot program.”

“We have to walk before we run,” he said. “We’ll see what works and what doesn’t. The Bay Area is a phenomenal place for music. We drew a 90-mile radius around Napa, and hopefully all of those people will come.”

To minimize the impact of the concert series on downtown Napa, Tesler plans to use a stage setup at the Oxbow Commons, located at 1268 McKinstry St., that can be stripped to almost nothing between events.

“When we’re not doing shows, only the stage footprint will be there,” he said. And during the off-season winter months, the setup can be removed completely.

To ease any potential parking crunch, Tesler and company have contracted for event parking at Napa Valley College, complete with shuttle service.

You can reach Staff Writer Dan Taylor at 707-521-5243 or dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @danarts.