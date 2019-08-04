D.A. Pennebaker, who helped bring cinéma vérité to the United States, dies at 94

D.A. Pennebaker, the groundbreaking documentary filmmaker best known for capturing pivotal moments in the history of rock music and politics, including Bob Dylan’s 1965 tour of England and Bill Clinton’s first presidential campaign, died Thursday at his home in Sag Harbor, New York. He was 94.

His death was confirmed by his son Frazer Pennebaker.

Pennebaker was part of a close-knit group of pioneering filmmakers in the 1960s who helped bring cinéma vérité to the United States. Michael Moore, presenting Pennebaker with an Oscar for lifetime achievement in 2012, said Pennebaker, along with Robert Drew, Albert Maysles and Richard Leacock, had “invented nothing less than the modern documentary.”

The key development in that invention was the advent of synchronous-sound cameras, which allowed the filmmakers to move more freely with and among their subjects, and to do away with the postproduction voice-over model of narrative. “You wanted to drive the stories by what people said to each other,” Pennebaker once said, “not by what you thought up on a yellow pad.”

In 1965, Dylan’s manager, Albert Grossman, approached Pennebaker about following the singer on a British tour.

“I didn’t really know much about Dylan,” Pennebaker told the AV Club in a 2011 interview. “I had heard one of his songs on the radio.”

“Dont Look Back,” the ensuing movie, is regularly cited as one of the best documentaries ever made. Between brief performance clips, Pennebaker’s camera follows Dylan as he antagonizes the press (“I don’t need Time magazine,” he tells a Time reporter), outruns mobs of fans and loudly types over the voice of Joan Baez while she gently sings in a hotel room. The movie, in black and white, begins with an oft-imitated scene in which Dylan flips through a series of cardboard placards that display the lyrics of his song “Subterranean Homesick Blues.” That opening was Dylan’s idea.

Critic Pauline Kael pointed out in the New Yorker in 1968 that the entire movie was more complicated (and compromised) than some viewers might appreciate. “Sequences that in a Hollywood movie would have been greeted with snickers — like Bob Dylan in the throes of composition — got by because of the rough look,” she wrote. “Audiences seemed to accept the new cinéma vérité convention that the camera was an intruder in the idol’s life, though it must have been obvious that Dylan had arranged to star in this film.”

Pennebaker had absorbed these techniques in 1960 while working on the crew of “Primary,” directed by Drew, which followed Hubert Humphrey and John Kennedy as they campaigned in Wisconsin for the Democratic presidential nomination. Decades later, while preparing to make “The War Room,” about Bill Clinton’s 1992 presidential campaign, Pennebaker found that politicians had become decidedly less accessible and more wary.

“I could see right away that you couldn’t actually occupy space with a person who intended to become president in a very interesting way,” he told the AV Club. “They were constrained to act; as soon as the camera appeared, they had to pretend to be something else.”

Pennebaker focused instead on George Stephanopoulos, James Carville and other then-little-known (and less camera-shy) operatives. The result, Janet Maslin wrote in the New York Times, was “a revealing film and an invaluable document.”