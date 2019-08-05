'Today' show co-host Jenna Bush Hager welcomes a baby boy

EMILY HEIL
THE WASHINGTON POST
August 5, 2019, 11:09AM

It's a boy for "Today" co-host Jenna Bush Hager and her husband, Henry Hager. "Welcome to the world my darling Henry Harold 'Hal' Hager!" she wrote in an Instagram post Monday, announcing his birth on Friday. "Our life has never been sweeter."

It's the couple's third child and their first son. Bush Hager, the daughter of former president George W. Bush and the granddaughter of the late former president George H.W. Bush, also posted a picture of her two daughters, Mila and Poppy, greeting the baby. "And our world made even sweeter when our girls met their baby brother," she wrote.

When Bush Hager, 37, announced that she was pregnant in April, she said her it had come as a "little bit of a shock" since she had previously experienced fertility issues. "We weren't really trying to get pregnant," Bush Hager said.

Former first lady Laura Bush played the proud grandmom, posting a family picture to Instagram on Monday. "We are overjoyed by the birth of our darling grandson," she wrote. "Welcome to our family, Henry Harold 'Hal' Hager!"

