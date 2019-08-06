Things to do in Sonoma County, Aug. 9-Aug. 18

DIANNE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 6, 2019, 2:39PM
August 6, 2019

From music to movies and more, there's plenty to do coming up in Sonoma County.

Some best bets include:

"Those Dancin’ Feet"

Transcendence Theatre Company presents a Broadway-style music and dance revue, opening 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at Jack London Park in Glen Ellen. Tickets are $45-$99; VIP, $139-$150. The show closes Aug. 25. For more information, call 877-424-1414 or visit transcendencetheatre.org.

The Bacon Brothers

Film actor and musician Kevin Bacon and brother Michael play rock, soul, folk and Americana music at 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9-Saturday, Aug. 10, Blue Note Napa. Tickets are $55-$95, meet-and-greet $100 extra. For more information, call 707-880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.

Buddy Guy

The guitarist teams up with fellow blues stars Charlie Musselwhite and Jimmie Vaughan at 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at SOMO Village, in Rohnert Park. Tickets are $50-$100. For more information, visit somoconcerts.com.

Here are some other events to consider:

Friday, Aug. 9

Royal Jelly Jive: Soul-jive band, Friday Night Live summer concert series. 6:30 p.m. Cloverdale Plaza. Free admission. For more information, call 707-894-4410 or visit cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

Stax City: Soul band, rhythm and blues. Wilson Artisan Wineries Summer Music Series. 6-8:30 p.m. Soda Rock Winery, Healdsburg. Free lawn seating. For more information, call 707-385-2261 or visit wilsonartisanwines.com/summer-music.

Outside Lands: Music and art festival, opening day, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday, Golden Gate Park, San Francisco. Headliners include Twenty One Pilots, 8:25 p.m. Friday; Childish Gambino, 8:25 p.m. Saturday; and Paul Simon, 7:35 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $155/single day, and up. Through Sunday. For more information, visit sfoutsidelands.com.

Saturday, Aug. 10

Eliot Chang: Standup comedian, YouTube and TV performer, including Showtime, HBO and Comedy Central. 7 p.m. St. Anne’s Crossing Winery, Kenwood. Tickets are $20-$28. For more information, call 707-318-3845 or visit crushersofcomedy.com.

"Selena": Alexander Valley Film Society drive-in movie. Biopic about Selena, the late Grammy-winning singer. 5 p.m. Healdsburg Community Center. Free admission. For more information, call 707-480-5608 or visit corazonhealdsburg.org/movies.

Tribute bands: Stealin’ Chicago, Aja Vu and Petty Theft, Rockin’ Concert series. Noon-3 p.m. Village Court, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Free admission. Benefits Rincon Valley Education Foundation. For more information, call 707-545-3844 or visit mvshops.com/free-rockin-concerts.

Art Night: Art-making, cocktails and Onye and the Messengers Afro world-beat band, plus photographer Nick Brandt’s "Inherit the Dust' exhibition. 6-9 p.m. Sonoma Valley Museum of Art. Tickets are $35. For more information, call 707-939-7862 or visit svma.org.

Leonid & Friends: Chicago tribute band. 7:30 p.m. Sonoma County Fairgrounds, Santa Rosa. Free with fair admission, Ticket are $7-$15, additional $50 for meet-and-greet. For more information, visit sonomacountyfair.com.

Dennis Gaxiola: Military veteran, clean comedy act, plus host “Uncle” Charlie Adams and special guest Juan Carlos. 7 p.m. Cloverdale Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $35, benefits Cloverdale Senior Multipurpose Center. For more information, call 707-894-4826 or visit cloverdaleseniorcenter.com.

Sunday, Aug. 11

Destruction Derby: Fast-moving vehicle-ramming competition. 6 p.m. Sonoma County Fairgrounds, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $15-$30 plus fair admission $7-$15. For more information, visit sonomacountyfair.com.

One Grass Two Grass: Rockin’ bluegrass band, Beer Garden Music Series. 5-7 p.m. HopMonk Tavern, Sebastopol. Tickets are $13, $33 includes barbecue. For more information, call 707-829-7300 or visit hopmonk.com/sebastopol.

Free Peoples: American roots and fusion. Live at Juilliard summer concert series season finale. 5-7 p.m. Juilliard Park, Santa Rosa. Free admission. For more information, call 707-543-4512 or visit srcity.org.

Urban Outlaws: Country music, Concerts at the Terrace series. 1-4 p.m. Village Terrace, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Free admission. Benefits Marine Corps League, Santa Rosa Detachment 686. For more information, call 707-545-3844 or visit mvshops.com.

Haute Flash: Gypsy jazz, French musette waltzes, American swing and more. Sunday Afternoons on the Patio music series. 2-4 p.m. Sebastopol Center for the Arts. Free admission. For more information, call 707-829-4797 or visit sebarts.org.

"Storytelling Revealed": Two-day photography workshop with Ron Zak, exploring the local environment with iPhones and Androids. 1-3 p.m. Sunday and Aug. 18, Sonoma Valley Museum of Art. Tickets are $70. For more information, call 707-939-7862 or visit svma.org.

Toy-Anime-Comic Con: Vendors and activities 11 a.m.-4 p.m. cosplay contest 2:30 p.m., Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds, Petaluma. Tickets are $5-$7, under 13 free. For more information, visit facebook.com.

"Abracadabra – Magic in Peanuts": Original comic strip art, animation cels and magic items. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Schulz Museum, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $5-$12. Through Jan. 19, 2020. For more information, call 707-579-4452 or visit schulzmuseum.org.

Tuesday, Aug. 13

Los Cenzontles: Traditional Mexican music, Tuesdays in the Plaza summer concert series. 6-8 p.m. Healdsburg Plaza. Admission is free. For more information, call 707- 431-3301 or visit ci.healdsburg.ca.us.

"Inside Out" in Spanish: Alexander Valley Film Society screening of the Disney-Pixar computer-animated comedy, with English subtitles. 8:45 p.m. Healdsburg Plaza. Admission is free. For more information, visit avfilmsociety.org/outdoorsummerseries.

Wednesday, Aug. 14

Pat Jordan Band: Santa Rosa rock band, Wednesday Night Market. 5-8:30 p.m. Old Courthouse Square, Santa Rosa. Admission is free. For more information, visit wednesdaynightmarket.org.

Volker Strifler: Rock musician, plus Levi Lloyd & Friends blues music, Peacetown summer concert series. 5-8 p.m. Ives Park, Sebastopol. Admission is free. For more information, call 707-508-5449 or visit peacetown.org.

Thursday, Aug. 15

The Blasters: American music, 40th anniversary tour, plus Americana artist Jesse Dayton. 8 p.m. Redwood Café, Cotati. Tickets are $25-$30. For more information, call 707-795-7868 or visit redwoodcafe.com.

"Kinky Boots, The Musical": Tony Award-winning best musical, filmed live from London. 1 and 7 p.m. Rialto Cinemas, Sebastopol. Tickets are $18-$26. For more information, call 707-525-4840 or visit rialtocinemas.com.

Lee Brice: Country artist, plus special guest Leaving Austin. 8 p.m. Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $49-$69. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Meet the Makers: Drink & Draw, observe artists or bring materials to join the draw-a-thon. 5-8 p.m. 180 Studios Community Makerspace, Santa Rosa. Admission is free. For more information, visit sonomacounty.com.

Purple Haze: Jimi Hendrix tribute band, 50th anniversary of Woodstock celebration. Rockin’ the River summer concert series. 7-8:30 p.m. Guerneville Plaza. Admission is free. For more information, visit rockintheriver.org.

The Bell Brothers: Modern country music, Summer Nights on the Green concert series. 6 p.m. Windsor Town Green. Admission is free. For more information, call 707-838-1260 or visit townofwindsor.com.

Friday, Aug. 16

Young Dubliners: Celtic rock band, Friday Night Live summer concert series. 6:30 p.m. Cloverdale Plaza. Admission is free. For more information, call 707-894-4410 or visit cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

"American Graffiti": Outdoor movie series, classic 1973 coming-of-age comedy filmed in Petaluma. 7 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. movie, Hyatt Regency, Santa Rosa. Admission is free. For more information, visit sonomacounty.com.

Kirk Whalum: Soulful jazz saxophonist and songwriter. 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Aug. 16-17, Blue Note Napa. TIckets are $39-$79. For more information, call 707-880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.

Soul Fuse: Funk, soul and rhythm and blues, Funky Fridays summer concert series. 7 p.m. gates 5:30 p.m., Hood Mansion, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $10. For more information, call 707-833-6288 or visit funkyfridays.info.

"Raven 24/7": Audience selects themes for seven original 10-minute plays, actors perform them the next night. 8 p.m. Aug 16-17, Raven Theater, Healdsburg. Tickets are $20 for both nights. For more information, call 707-433-6335 or visit raventheater.org.

The Avett Brothers: Indie folk and rock band from North Carolina. 8 p.m. Greek Theatre, UC Berkeley. Tickets are $45-$119.50. (Aug. 17 show is sold out.) For more information, visit thegreekberkeley.com.

Double Standyrd: Blues/Southern rock band, Wilson Artisan Wineries’ Summer Music Series. 6-8:30 p.m. Mazzocco Sonoma Winery, Healdsburg. Free lawn seating. For more information, call 707-385-2261 or visit wilsonartisanwines.com.

Saturday, Aug. 17

Russian River Beer Revival: Barbecue cookoff and beer tasting, 30-plus breweries, 30-plus barbecue teams, plus Mr. December live music. Noon-5 p.m. Monte Rio Beach. Tickets are $75, VIP $100. For more information, visit stumptown.com/revival/.

Art in the Redwoods Festival: Art events and activities, 300-plus art entries, live music. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 17, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 18, Gualala Arts Center. Tickets are $6. For more information, call 707-884-1138 or visit gualalaarts.org.

Cotati Accordion Festival: Thirty-plus performers, polka to zydeco. 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Aug. 17-18, Plaza Park, Cotati. Lady-of-Spain-A-Ring 1:35 p.m. both days. Tickets are $15-$29. For more information, call 707-664-0444 or visit cotatifest.com.

Saved by the ‘90s: Live music ’90s party, from the Spice Girls songs to the Beastie Boys tunes. 8:30 p.m.Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets are $15-$18. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

Comedy Night: Caitlin Gill "Major" debut album release tour, with guest comedians Jackie Kashian and Chris Fairbanks. 7-10:30 p.m. Griffo Distillery, Petaluma. Tickets are $20, VIP $30. For more information, visit griffodistillery.com.

Gravenstein Apple Fair: Everything apples, plus live music, arts and crafts, kids’ activities, farm arena and more. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Aug. 17-18, Ragle Ranch Park, Sebastopol. Tickets are $8-$15. For more information, call 707-837-8896 or visit gravensteinapplefair.com.

Victoria Bratton: Sonoma County vocalist, summer concert series. 1-3 p.m. Sonoma-Cutrer, Windsor. Admission is free. For more information, call 707-237-3489 or visit sonomacutrer.com.

Pop Fiction/Heart of Rock ’n’ Roll: Rockin’ Concert summer music series. Noon-3 p.m. Village Court, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Admission is free. Benefits Sunday Open Table. For more information, call 707-545-3844 or visit mvshops.com.

Sunday, Aug. 18

Fête du Vin Blanc: Wines from 35-plus select white producers, plus food. Silent auction benefiting Corazon Healdsburg. Noon-3 p.m. Barndiva Gardens, Healdsburg. Tickets are $55. For more information, visit faillawines.com.

Boz Scaggs: Rock, soul and blues singer, songwriter and guitarist, "Out of the Blues" tour. 8 p.m. Aug. 18, Uptown Theatre, Napa. Tickets are $65-$115. For more information, call 707-259-0123 or visit uptowntheatrenapa.com.

"A Boy Named Charlie Brown": 50th anniversary screening of the Peanuts classic, with "live" Charlie Brown appearance. Noon. Rialto Cinemas, Sebastopol. Tickets are $9.50-$11.75. For more information, call 707-525-4840 or visit rialtocinemas.com.

Vintner’s Chamber Orchestra: Chamber concert. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Francis Ford Coppola Winery, Geyserville. Tickets are $100. For more information, call 707-857-1400 or visit francisfordcoppolawinery.com.

