Things to do in Sonoma County, Aug. 9-Aug. 18

From music to movies and more, there's plenty to do coming up in Sonoma County.

Some best bets include:

"Those Dancin’ Feet"

Transcendence Theatre Company presents a Broadway-style music and dance revue, opening 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at Jack London Park in Glen Ellen. Tickets are $45-$99; VIP, $139-$150. The show closes Aug. 25. For more information, call 877-424-1414 or visit transcendencetheatre.org.

The Bacon Brothers

Film actor and musician Kevin Bacon and brother Michael play rock, soul, folk and Americana music at 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9-Saturday, Aug. 10, Blue Note Napa. Tickets are $55-$95, meet-and-greet $100 extra. For more information, call 707-880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.

Buddy Guy

The guitarist teams up with fellow blues stars Charlie Musselwhite and Jimmie Vaughan at 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at SOMO Village, in Rohnert Park. Tickets are $50-$100. For more information, visit somoconcerts.com.

Here are some other events to consider:

Friday, Aug. 9

Royal Jelly Jive: Soul-jive band, Friday Night Live summer concert series. 6:30 p.m. Cloverdale Plaza. Free admission. For more information, call 707-894-4410 or visit cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

Stax City: Soul band, rhythm and blues. Wilson Artisan Wineries Summer Music Series. 6-8:30 p.m. Soda Rock Winery, Healdsburg. Free lawn seating. For more information, call 707-385-2261 or visit wilsonartisanwines.com/summer-music.

Outside Lands: Music and art festival, opening day, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday, Golden Gate Park, San Francisco. Headliners include Twenty One Pilots, 8:25 p.m. Friday; Childish Gambino, 8:25 p.m. Saturday; and Paul Simon, 7:35 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $155/single day, and up. Through Sunday. For more information, visit sfoutsidelands.com.

Saturday, Aug. 10

Eliot Chang: Standup comedian, YouTube and TV performer, including Showtime, HBO and Comedy Central. 7 p.m. St. Anne’s Crossing Winery, Kenwood. Tickets are $20-$28. For more information, call 707-318-3845 or visit crushersofcomedy.com.

"Selena": Alexander Valley Film Society drive-in movie. Biopic about Selena, the late Grammy-winning singer. 5 p.m. Healdsburg Community Center. Free admission. For more information, call 707-480-5608 or visit corazonhealdsburg.org/movies.

Tribute bands: Stealin’ Chicago, Aja Vu and Petty Theft, Rockin’ Concert series. Noon-3 p.m. Village Court, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Free admission. Benefits Rincon Valley Education Foundation. For more information, call 707-545-3844 or visit mvshops.com/free-rockin-concerts.

Art Night: Art-making, cocktails and Onye and the Messengers Afro world-beat band, plus photographer Nick Brandt’s "Inherit the Dust' exhibition. 6-9 p.m. Sonoma Valley Museum of Art. Tickets are $35. For more information, call 707-939-7862 or visit svma.org.

Leonid & Friends: Chicago tribute band. 7:30 p.m. Sonoma County Fairgrounds, Santa Rosa. Free with fair admission, Ticket are $7-$15, additional $50 for meet-and-greet. For more information, visit sonomacountyfair.com.

Dennis Gaxiola: Military veteran, clean comedy act, plus host “Uncle” Charlie Adams and special guest Juan Carlos. 7 p.m. Cloverdale Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $35, benefits Cloverdale Senior Multipurpose Center. For more information, call 707-894-4826 or visit cloverdaleseniorcenter.com.

Sunday, Aug. 11

Destruction Derby: Fast-moving vehicle-ramming competition. 6 p.m. Sonoma County Fairgrounds, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $15-$30 plus fair admission $7-$15. For more information, visit sonomacountyfair.com.

One Grass Two Grass: Rockin’ bluegrass band, Beer Garden Music Series. 5-7 p.m. HopMonk Tavern, Sebastopol. Tickets are $13, $33 includes barbecue. For more information, call 707-829-7300 or visit hopmonk.com/sebastopol.