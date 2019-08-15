'Price is Right,' Mark O'Connor among new shows added to Luther Burbank Center lineup

The Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa has announced the addition of four new shows to its 2019-2020 lineup.

“A Night with Janis Joplin”: The show is a musical commemoration of the late singer’s life and influences on her rise to superstardom. Written and directed by Randy Johnson, the performance blends the drama of a musical with the energy of a concert in the golden age of rock ‘n’ roll. Oct. 15. Tickets will start at $45.

Mark O’Connor’s “An Appalachian Christmas”: Grammy Award-winning fiddler and composer Mark O’Connor has produced a body of stunning arrangements of classic Christmas tunes. His show features playful fiddling over beds of intertwining strings and vocal accompaniments. Dec. 16. Tickets will start at $45.

“The Price is Right LIVE!: The classic television game show is heading to Santa Rosa to dish out money and prizes, and maybe even a new car. Over ten years, the show has given away $12 million in cash to winning contestants. “Come on down” to the Luther Burbank Center on Jan. 22, 2020, to watch. Tickets will start at $37.

Rodney Strong Vineyards Dance Series: Ballet Hispánico: For over 50 years, Ballet Hispánico has celebrated and motivated Latino communities through its passion for social equity and quality arts education. After moving to the U.S. from Venezuela, Tina Ramirez founded Ballet Hispánico as a dance school and it has grown into a respected nationwide organization. March 1, 2020. Tickets will start at $25.

To purchase tickets, go online to lutherburbankcenter.org, call 707-546-3600, or visit the ticket office at 50 Mark West Springs Road in Santa Rosa.